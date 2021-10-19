BSE, NSE trading open: SGX Nifty up; settlement holiday, Q2 results, global cues could guide markets

Investors will closely watch the brent crude prices, movement in rupee against US dollar, second quarter earnings, and other global developments. Image: Reuters

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to scale fresh record high on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Following the upbeat sentiment, BSE Sensex has surged 2,575.86 points or 4.35 per cent in the last seven days of rally. On Monday, the index touched its all-time intra-day high of 61,963.07. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed has soared by Rs 12,49,059.88 crore to a record high of Rs 2,74,69,606.93 crore in past seven days. Investors will closely watch the Brent crude prices, movement in rupee against US dollar, second-quarter earnings, and other global developments. Analysts say that the positive global sentiment coupled with good quarterly corporate results have kept investors’ interest intact.

SGX Nifty in green: Nifty futures were trading 79.50 points or 0.43 per cent higher at 18,565.50 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a gap-up start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Tuesday.

Settlement holiday on account of Id-E-Milad: Stock exchange clearing houses mark settlement holiday today, 19 October 2021, on account of Id-E-Milad. On settlement holiday, trading in equity markets takes place as usual, but clearing and settlement remain shut for Payin and Payout of stocks and funds. It may be noted that the trading holiday is different from the settlement holiday as in the case of the former, stock markets remain closed and no trading takes place.

Global stock markets: Asian stock markets were trading higher in early trade on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.43% while the Topix index advanced 0.14%. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.51%. The S&P and Nasdaq closed higher in overnight trade on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.15 points, or 0.1%, to 35,258.61, the S&P 500 gained 15.09 points, or 0.34%, to 4,486.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 124.47 points, or 0.84%, to 15,021.81.

Q2 earnings today: BSE-listed companies Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Nestle India, ICICI Pru Life Insurance, L&T Technology Services, ACC, ICICI Securities, Navin Fluorine International, DCM Shriram, Jubilant Ingrevia, Tata Steel BSL, Sonata Software, and Network 18 Media & Investment among others are scheduled to announce their second quarter earnings today.

FII, DII data: On Monday, the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 512.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,703.87 crore on a net basis in the Indian stock market.