BSE, NSE settlement holiday on 16 Aug, share trading to remain open; check what happens to this week’s trades

Stock exchange clearing houses mark settlement holiday on Tuesday, 16 August 2022, on account of Parsi New Year. On settlement holiday, trading in equity markets takes place as usual, but clearing and settlement remain shut for Payin and Payout of stocks and funds. It may be noted that the trading holiday is different from the settlement holiday: in the case of the former, stock markets remain closed and no trading takes place. Next week, Indian stock markets will observe a trading holiday too on Monday, 15 August 2022, on account of the Independence Day.

Following the settlement holiday on Tuesday, multiple settlements have been scheduled on Wednesday-Thursday, 17 and 18 August for securities settling on T+1 basis and T+2 basis, respectively. It may be noted that under T+1 basis, settlement of trades executed on Friday, 12 August and Tuesday, 16 August will take place on Wednesday, 17 August. Similarly, under T+2 basis, settlement of trades taken on 12 and 16 August will be on Thursday, 18 August 2022. Settlement holidays usually are the days of bank holidays or when depositories — NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited) and CDSL (Central Depository Services Limited) — are closed. Saturdays and Sundays are always observed as settlement holidays by default.

List of remaining trading and settlement holidays in 2022

15 August 2022 (Monday): India’s Independence Day

16 August 2022 (Tuesday): Parsi New Year

31 August 2022 (Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi

5 October 2022 (Wednesday): Dussehra

24 October 2022 (Monday): Diwali Laxmi Pujan

26 October 2022 (Wednesday): Diwali Balipratipada

8 November 2022 (Tuesday): Gurunanak Jayanti

Indian stock markets would remain open on Friday, 12 August 2022. The stock markets will observe 3-day holidays from 13-15 August on account of Saturday, Sunday and India’s 75th Independence Day. When trading, investors must keep the settlement holiday list in mind in order to avoid any confusion regarding the calculation of settlement days for their respective trading transactions into their Demat accounts.