BSE, NSE, MSE to provide market data of listed securities as early as possible

Leading bourses — BSE, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Metropolitan Stock Exchange (MSE) — on Friday decided to provide daily price related information of the listed securities on their websites as early as possible after the markets close.

The decision has been taken in view of the larger interest of investors and various market participants, the exchanges said.

“In view of the larger interest of investors and various market participants who use the daily price related information like open price, day’s high, day’s low, closing price etc. of securities for their downstream processes, the exchanges have jointly decided to provide such information on their website as early as possible after the close of markets,” BSE, NSE and MSE said in a joint statement.

The three exchanges provide platform for trading in capital market, Futures & Options (F&O), interest rate derivatives, currency derivatives and exchange traded funds (ETFs).