BSE, NSE, forex, commodity markets closed today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti

The Indian stock markets, forex and commodities markets will remain closed today, November 23 (Friday), on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Yesterday, the Indian stock market extended losses for the third consecutive session, with the Sensex closing 218.78 points or 0.62% lower at 34,981.02 points. The NSE Nifty closed below the 10,550-mark. All sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange — barring the media index — slipped into the negative territory. M&M was the top loser on both the headline indices.

The Indian rupee gained past the 71 per dollar mark to hit a high of 70.69 against the US dollar, the highest level since August 30. Easing crude oil prices, along with inflow of foreign funds and weakness in the US dollar, helped the rupee to gain for the seventh consecutive session on Thursday. The rupee surged by 77 paise to an intra-day high of 70.6875 per dollar from its Tuesday’s close at 71.4613 against the greenback, Bloomberg data showed. The domestic currency closed the session The rupee closed at 70.9175 yesterday.

Meanwhile, Asian shares barely budged in early Friday trade as investors were reluctant to make any big bets in the face of trade tensions, signs of slowing earnings and Brexit negotiations. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 percent in early trade. Australian shares were up 0.23 percent, and Seoul’s Kospi was flat. Despite the small gains, U.S. equity futures were pointing to weakness on Wall Street when trading resumes Friday. S&P E-mini futures were down 0.24 percent at 2,642.75, Reuters reported.