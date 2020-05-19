  • MORE MARKET STATS

BSE, NSE cut annual listing fee for SMEs by 25%

By: |
Published: May 19, 2020 7:32:45 AM

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE were doing this to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) during the unprecedented crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

BSE, NSE, annual listing fee,SMEs, covid 19 pandemic, EMERGE, stock exchanges,  market capitalisation, BSE SME & StartupsThe revised fee structure for BSE will be applicable to both, companies currently listed on the platform and the companies that are awaiting to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

In a move to support small and medium enterprises, stock exchanges on Monday announced listing fee relaxations for firms looking to list their small and medium enterprises platforms.

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE were doing this to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) during the unprecedented crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related News

NSE has decided to provide 25% rebate on annual listing fees charged by the bourse to the companies currently listed on their SME platform NSE EMERGE. On the other hand, BSE has decided to bring down the annual listing fee by 25% on BSE SME platforms. The revised fee structure for BSE will be applicable to both, companies currently listed on the platform and the companies that are awaiting to be listed on the BSE SME platform. Ajay Thakur, head – BSE SME & Startups, BSE, said, “Currently, India is going through an unprecedented crisis caused by the Covid 19 pandemic. In these challenging times, it is our responsibility to support the SMEs which is the backbone of our economy. We hope that these measures along with the bold steps taken by the government will help in reviving the SMEs and also encourage thousands of SMEs to go for listing.”

Till date, 209 companies have been listed on NSE’s EMERGE since its inception in 2012. These companies have raised more than Rs 3,200 crore using the platform. On the other hand, so far BSE SME has seen the listing of 322 companies who have raised Rs 3278.84 crore from the market and have a market capitalisation of Rs 15,865.39 crore as on May 17.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. BSE NSE cut annual listing fee for SMEs by 25%
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Markets tank as India Inc deeply disappointed with Covid relief package
2Only these two IT stocks end the day in green as share markets dive over 1,000 points
3Sell-off in financials drag Sensex, Nifty to one-month low; what pulled D-St down today