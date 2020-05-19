BSE, NSE cut annual listing fee for SMEs by 25%

The revised fee structure for BSE will be applicable to both, companies currently listed on the platform and the companies that are awaiting to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

In a move to support small and medium enterprises, stock exchanges on Monday announced listing fee relaxations for firms looking to list their small and medium enterprises platforms.

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE were doing this to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) during the unprecedented crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

NSE has decided to provide 25% rebate on annual listing fees charged by the bourse to the companies currently listed on their SME platform NSE EMERGE. On the other hand, BSE has decided to bring down the annual listing fee by 25% on BSE SME platforms. The revised fee structure for BSE will be applicable to both, companies currently listed on the platform and the companies that are awaiting to be listed on the BSE SME platform. Ajay Thakur, head – BSE SME & Startups, BSE, said, “Currently, India is going through an unprecedented crisis caused by the Covid 19 pandemic. In these challenging times, it is our responsibility to support the SMEs which is the backbone of our economy. We hope that these measures along with the bold steps taken by the government will help in reviving the SMEs and also encourage thousands of SMEs to go for listing.”

Till date, 209 companies have been listed on NSE’s EMERGE since its inception in 2012. These companies have raised more than Rs 3,200 crore using the platform. On the other hand, so far BSE SME has seen the listing of 322 companies who have raised Rs 3278.84 crore from the market and have a market capitalisation of Rs 15,865.39 crore as on May 17.