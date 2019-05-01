BSE, NSE closed on account of Maharashtra Day; Kotak Mahindra Q4 earnings, debt MF crisis and other highlights

The Indian stock markets BSE, NSE will be closed today on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. Yesterday,\u00a0\u00a0after extending losses for majority of the day, the Sensex and Nifty made a smart rebound in the afternoon trade, but closed in the negative territory. The Sensex closed 36 points lower at 39,031.55, while the Nifty ended below the 11,750-mark. Yes Bank shares plunged 30% to close at Rs 166.55, after the firm's Q4 shocker. We take a look at key highlights from yesterday's session.\u00a0 Kotak Mahindra Q4 results India\u2019s major private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank\u2019s Q4 net profit met analyst estimates, as the bank reported a 25% on-year rise in net profit, even as asset quality remained stable. Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 net profit rose 25% on-year to Rs 1,408 crore, as against Rs 1,124 crore in the same period last year.The bank reported a 18.1% rise in Net Interest Income to Rs 3,048 crore.\u00a0The asset quality improved as the net NPA came in at 0.75% as against 0.98% in the comparable period previous financial year. The bank\u2019s balance sheet crossed the Rs 3 lakh crore-mark, as total assets jumped to 3,12,172 crore, as against 2.64 lakh crore in the comparable period previous fiscal. Debt mutual fund crisis Debt mutual funds continue to remain under pressure after Rating agency CARE downgraded the long-term debt facilities of businessman Anil Ambani-led group firms\u2019 Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance to default status. Notably, CARE Ratings has now downgraded long-term bank facilities worth Rs 2,700 crore of Reliance Commercial Finance from CARE BBB+ to Care D.\u00a0According to a report by Credit Suisse, nearly 15% of debt mutual funds\u2019 total assets under management are accounted for by four stressed companies \u2013 Dewan Housing Finance, Essel group, IL&FS and Anil Ambani group. Polling period volatility According to Ashish Nanda of Kotak Securities, volatility is high currently and so is the anxiety amongst market players even as polling continues across India. Therefore, traders should be ready to trade on both sides of the market, to mitigate the risk. "The Brent crude has dramatically fallen below the level of 72 over the weekend, implying is a positive for emerging markets and especially India,"\u00a0Ashish Nanda, EVP & Business Head \u2013 PCG, Commodities and Currency Business, Kotak securities said.