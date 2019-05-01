BSE, NSE closed on account of Maharashtra Day; Kotak Mahindra Q4 earnings, debt MF crisis and other highlights

By: |
Published: May 1, 2019 8:58:53 AM

The Indian stock markets BSE, NSE will be closed today on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

The BSE Sensex can be tracked for specific months before and after the elections to ascertain any such patterns. (Representational image)Yes Bank shares plunged 30% to close at Rs 166.55, after the firm?s Q4 shocker.

The Indian stock markets BSE, NSE will be closed today on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. Yesterday,  after extending losses for majority of the day, the Sensex and Nifty made a smart rebound in the afternoon trade, but closed in the negative territory. The Sensex closed 36 points lower at 39,031.55, while the Nifty ended below the 11,750-mark. Yes Bank shares plunged 30% to close at Rs 166.55, after the firm’s Q4 shocker. We take a look at key highlights from yesterday’s session. 

Kotak Mahindra Q4 results

India’s major private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Q4 net profit met analyst estimates, as the bank reported a 25% on-year rise in net profit, even as asset quality remained stable. Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 net profit rose 25% on-year to Rs 1,408 crore, as against Rs 1,124 crore in the same period last year.The bank reported a 18.1% rise in Net Interest Income to Rs 3,048 crore. The asset quality improved as the net NPA came in at 0.75% as against 0.98% in the comparable period previous financial year. The bank’s balance sheet crossed the Rs 3 lakh crore-mark, as total assets jumped to 3,12,172 crore, as against 2.64 lakh crore in the comparable period previous fiscal.

Debt mutual fund crisis

Debt mutual funds continue to remain under pressure after Rating agency CARE downgraded the long-term debt facilities of businessman Anil Ambani-led group firms’ Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance to default status. Notably, CARE Ratings has now downgraded long-term bank facilities worth Rs 2,700 crore of Reliance Commercial Finance from CARE BBB+ to Care D. According to a report by Credit Suisse, nearly 15% of debt mutual funds’ total assets under management are accounted for by four stressed companies – Dewan Housing Finance, Essel group, IL&FS and Anil Ambani group.

Polling period volatility

According to Ashish Nanda of Kotak Securities, volatility is high currently and so is the anxiety amongst market players even as polling continues across India. Therefore, traders should be ready to trade on both sides of the market, to mitigate the risk. “The Brent crude has dramatically fallen below the level of 72 over the weekend, implying is a positive for emerging markets and especially India,” Ashish Nanda, EVP & Business Head – PCG, Commodities and Currency Business, Kotak securities said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. BSE, NSE closed on account of Maharashtra Day; Kotak Mahindra Q4 earnings, debt MF crisis and other highlights
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition