BSE, NSE closed on account of Diwali Balipratipada; key highlights from Muhurat trading session

Both the Sensex and Nifty lost about 1% on Thursday

The leading stock market bourses –the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) are closed for trading today, October 28, 2019, on account of Diwali Balipratipada. Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain shut on the occasion. There will be no trading activity on forex and commodity futures markets to observe the occasion. Muhurat trading for this year has ended with headline indices posting gains. Sensex closed 192 points higher to 39,250, while Nifty closed at 11,627, after surging 43 points. Stocks of Tata Motors, Infosys, Yes Bank took a substantial leap. Only four out of 30 stocks listed on the Sensex closed in the red. Tata Motors, up 17 per cent, was the biggest gainer.

Muhurat trading marks the beginning of the Hindu new year Vikram Samvat 2076. The stock markets in India arrange this special session because it is considered auspicious, and it is expected for trades conducted in this time period to bring prosperity, good fortune and wealth. Mahurat trading has been organised by BSE since 1957 while NSE started it from the year 1992.