|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|44,877.07
|44,861.35
|10
|45,515.04
|45,390.77
|20
|46,292.59
|45,906.94
|50
|46,535.42
|46,305.71
|100
|46,417.36
|46,242.74
|200
|45,675.48
|45,725.79
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Muthoot Finance
|3479.35
|126.10
|3.76
|Solar Industries India
|13989.00
|489.45
|3.63
|Tube Investments of India
|2838.10
|85.05
|3.09
|Abbott India
|26940.35
|445.20
|1.68
|Oil India
|488.65
|4.70
|0.97
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4368.55
|31.05
|0.72
|Clean Science & Technology
|740.05
|5.30
|0.72
|Lupin
|2313.00
|11.65
|0.51
|Brainbees Solutions
|217.50
|0.70
|0.32
|Astral
|1671.95
|4.75
|0.28
|Vedant Fashions
|390.75
|0.85
|0.22
|Biocon
|389.90
|0.15
|0.04
|Godrej Properties
|1727.65
|-1.70
|-0.10
|PI Industries
|3100.00
|-8.75
|-0.28
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|463.70
|-1.30
|-0.28
|Supreme Industries
|3962.70
|-11.55
|-0.29
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|165.50
|-0.50
|-0.30
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|569.10
|-2.15
|-0.38
|Linde India
|6697.50
|-26.55
|-0.39
|Max Financial Services
|1805.95
|-7.80
|-0.43
|APL Apollo Tubes
|2223.00
|-9.55
|-0.43
|Jindal Steel
|1238.45
|-6.20
|-0.50
|Vishal Mega Mart
|117.15
|-0.65
|-0.55
|Endurance Technologies
|2642.00
|-14.65
|-0.55
|Torrent Power
|1556.80
|-9.00
|-0.57
|Au Small Finance Bank
|952.90
|-5.75
|-0.60
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|256.00
|-1.55
|-0.60
|Castrol India
|185.80
|-1.20
|-0.64
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2123.50
|-14.20
|-0.66
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals
|1445.00
|-9.55
|-0.66
|NMDC
|81.25
|-0.55
|-0.67
|Emami
|459.15
|-3.30
|-0.71
|HDB Financial Services
|700.35
|-5.35
|-0.76
|Whirlpool of India
|915.00
|-7.15
|-0.78
|Polycab India
|8539.00
|-71.15
|-0.83
|Ajanta Pharma
|2970.00
|-25.00
|-0.83
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1211.35
|-10.20
|-0.84
|Delhivery
|429.40
|-3.80
|-0.88
|Tata Technologies
|580.20
|-5.25
|-0.90
|Ashok Leyland
|209.15
|-1.95
|-0.92
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1081.50
|-10.25
|-0.94
|United Breweries
|1588.10
|-15.55
|-0.97
|PB Fintech
|1466.90
|-15.45
|-1.04
|Persistent Systems
|4684.55
|-49.85
|-1.05
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|262.05
|-2.80
|-1.06
|IDBI Bank
|114.85
|-1.24
|-1.07
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2542.55
|-27.45
|-1.07
|MRF
|139500.00
|-1,554.95
|-1.10
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|66.27
|-0.76
|-1.13
|JSW Energy
|481.85
|-5.50
|-1.13
|Schaeffler India
|4311.00
|-50.35
|-1.15
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6843.80
|-80.40
|-1.16
|Laurus Labs
|1061.95
|-12.80
|-1.19
|Crisil
|4321.05
|-55.35
|-1.26
|Oberoi Realty
|1507.20
|-19.45
|-1.27
|Alkem Laboratories
|5565.00
|-73.65
|-1.31
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2224.00
|-29.60
|-1.31
|Tata Elxsi
|4450.95
|-61.45
|-1.36
|JSW Infrastructure
|251.35
|-3.50
|-1.37
|Trent
|3846.30
|-53.85
|-1.38
|Aditya Birla Capital
|339.00
|-5.00
|-1.45
|Ipca Laboratories
|1508.50
|-22.95
|-1.50
|LIC Housing Finance
|529.45
|-8.10
|-1.51
|MphasiS
|2260.60
|-36.20
|-1.58
|Bharat Forge
|1880.25
|-30.70
|-1.61
|Power Finance Corporation
|405.90
|-6.85
|-1.66
|Indian Bank
|973.40
|-16.55
|-1.67
|Cummins India
|4815.95
|-85.80
|-1.75
|L&T Technology Services
|3460.00
|-61.45
|-1.75
|Dalmia Bharat
|1954.90
|-35.20
|-1.77
|Federal Bank
|294.65
|-5.30
|-1.77
|Coromandel International
|2181.75
|-39.25
|-1.77
|Gland Pharma
|1790.30
|-32.70
|-1.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|711.70
|-13.25
|-1.83
|Patanjali Foods
|500.30
|-9.65
|-1.89
|Jubilant Foodworks
|509.30
|-10.10
|-1.94
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|11128.20
|-226.55
|-2.00
|Gillette India
|8161.65
|-169.35
|-2.03
|TVS Motor Company
|3791.00
|-78.65
|-2.03
|Gujarat Gas
|398.45
|-8.55
|-2.10
|Honeywell Automation India
|30291.00
|-656.40
|-2.12
|Union Bank of India
|198.00
|-4.30
|-2.13
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|1347.80
|-29.45
|-2.14
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|909.95
|-20.40
|-2.19
|Bank of India
|172.30
|-3.90
|-2.21
|Deepak Nitrite
|1546.05
|-34.90
|-2.21
|IDFC First Bank
|71.79
|-1.69
|-2.30
|Premier Energies
|716.00
|-16.85
|-2.30
|Lodha Developers
|965.90
|-23.15
|-2.34
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|366.10
|-8.85
|-2.36
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.30
|-16.00
|-2.40
|ACC
|1553.55
|-39.00
|-2.45
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|373.40
|-9.40
|-2.46
|Canara Bank
|153.55
|-3.90
|-2.48
|Indraprastha Gas
|166.80
|-4.35
|-2.54
|Shriram Finance
|1052.15
|-27.70
|-2.57
|Godrej Industries
|962.00
|-25.90
|-2.62
|YES Bank
|20.18
|-0.55
|-2.65
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|319.35
|-8.85
|-2.70
|Bayer Cropscience
|4545.10
|-127.70
|-2.73
|The New India Assurance Company
|143.20
|-4.10
|-2.78
|Page Industries
|31210.00
|-910.20
|-2.83
|The Ramco Cements
|1098.00
|-32.60
|-2.88
|Vodafone Idea
|10.30
|-0.31
|-2.92
|Tata Communications
|1549.00
|-47.25
|-2.96
|NHPC
|73.13
|-2.23
|-2.96
|L&T Finance
|275.90
|-8.45
|-2.97
|Sun TV Network
|627.80
|-20.75
|-3.20
|REC
|338.90
|-11.20
|-3.20
|Indian Overseas Bank
|35.27
|-1.17
|-3.21
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|516.90
|-17.55
|-3.28
|Aarti Industries
|432.60
|-14.90
|-3.33
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.35
|-14.75
|-3.36
|Container Corporation of India
|478.85
|-16.80
|-3.39
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|128.65
|-4.60
|-3.45
|Exide Industries
|322.85
|-12.05
|-3.60
|Voltas
|1507.40
|-56.45
|-3.61
|UCO Bank
|28.54
|-1.08
|-3.65
|Balkrishna Industries
|2303.60
|-87.70
|-3.67
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|196.45
|-7.70
|-3.77
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|84.14
|-3.33
|-3.81
|3M India
|36100.00
|-1,431.55
|-3.81
|SJVN
|70.27
|-2.81
|-3.85
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|99.45
|-4.10
|-3.96
|UNO Minda
|1141.00
|-47.60
|-4.00
|Petronet LNG
|310.40
|-12.95
|-4.00
|Rajesh Exports
|138.75
|-6.00
|-4.15
|GMR Airports
|96.45
|-4.20
|-4.17
|Relaxo Footwears
|333.30
|-14.55
|-4.18
|Ola Electric Mobility
|24.07
|-1.15
|-4.56
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3307.90
|-175.35
|-5.03