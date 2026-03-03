Facebook Pixel Code
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
44246.27 Closed
-1.56-699.21
check Companies List
As on Jan 23, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
BSE MidCap Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44,180.66₹45,113.72
₹44,246.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37,203.21₹47,764.30
₹44,246.27
Open Price
₹45,088.31
Prev. Close
₹44,945.48

BSE MidCap Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
544,877.0744,861.35
1045,515.0445,390.77
2046,292.5945,906.94
5046,535.4246,305.71
10046,417.3646,242.74
20045,675.4845,725.79

BSE MidCap Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

BSE MidCap Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Muthoot Finance		3479.35126.103.76
Solar Industries India		13989.00489.453.63
Tube Investments of India		2838.1085.053.09
Abbott India		26940.35445.201.68
Oil India		488.654.700.97
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4368.5531.050.72
Clean Science & Technology		740.055.300.72
Lupin		2313.0011.650.51
Brainbees Solutions		217.500.700.32
Astral		1671.954.750.28
Vedant Fashions		390.750.850.22
Biocon		389.900.150.04
Godrej Properties		1727.65-1.70-0.10
PI Industries		3100.00-8.75-0.28
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		463.70-1.30-0.28
Supreme Industries		3962.70-11.55-0.29
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		165.50-0.50-0.30
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		569.10-2.15-0.38
Linde India		6697.50-26.55-0.39
Max Financial Services		1805.95-7.80-0.43
APL Apollo Tubes		2223.00-9.55-0.43
Jindal Steel		1238.45-6.20-0.50
Vishal Mega Mart		117.15-0.65-0.55
Endurance Technologies		2642.00-14.65-0.55
Torrent Power		1556.80-9.00-0.57
Au Small Finance Bank		952.90-5.75-0.60
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		256.00-1.55-0.60
Castrol India		185.80-1.20-0.64
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2123.50-14.20-0.66
Emcure Pharmaceuticals		1445.00-9.55-0.66
NMDC		81.25-0.55-0.67
Emami		459.15-3.30-0.71
HDB Financial Services		700.35-5.35-0.76
Whirlpool of India		915.00-7.15-0.78
Polycab India		8539.00-71.15-0.83
Ajanta Pharma		2970.00-25.00-0.83
Aurobindo Pharma		1211.35-10.20-0.84
Delhivery		429.40-3.80-0.88
Tata Technologies		580.20-5.25-0.90
Ashok Leyland		209.15-1.95-0.92
Max Healthcare Institute		1081.50-10.25-0.94
United Breweries		1588.10-15.55-0.97
PB Fintech		1466.90-15.45-1.04
Persistent Systems		4684.55-49.85-1.05
Bharat Heavy Electricals		262.05-2.80-1.06
IDBI Bank		114.85-1.24-1.07
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2542.55-27.45-1.07
MRF		139500.00-1,554.95-1.10
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		66.27-0.76-1.13
JSW Energy		481.85-5.50-1.13
Schaeffler India		4311.00-50.35-1.15
Oracle Financial Services Software		6843.80-80.40-1.16
Laurus Labs		1061.95-12.80-1.19
Crisil		4321.05-55.35-1.26
Oberoi Realty		1507.20-19.45-1.27
Alkem Laboratories		5565.00-73.65-1.31
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2224.00-29.60-1.31
Tata Elxsi		4450.95-61.45-1.36
JSW Infrastructure		251.35-3.50-1.37
Trent		3846.30-53.85-1.38
Aditya Birla Capital		339.00-5.00-1.45
Ipca Laboratories		1508.50-22.95-1.50
LIC Housing Finance		529.45-8.10-1.51
MphasiS		2260.60-36.20-1.58
Bharat Forge		1880.25-30.70-1.61
Power Finance Corporation		405.90-6.85-1.66
Indian Bank		973.40-16.55-1.67
Cummins India		4815.95-85.80-1.75
L&T Technology Services		3460.00-61.45-1.75
Dalmia Bharat		1954.90-35.20-1.77
Federal Bank		294.65-5.30-1.77
Coromandel International		2181.75-39.25-1.77
Gland Pharma		1790.30-32.70-1.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		711.70-13.25-1.83
Patanjali Foods		500.30-9.65-1.89
Jubilant Foodworks		509.30-10.10-1.94
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		11128.20-226.55-2.00
Gillette India		8161.65-169.35-2.03
TVS Motor Company		3791.00-78.65-2.03
Gujarat Gas		398.45-8.55-2.10
Honeywell Automation India		30291.00-656.40-2.12
Union Bank of India		198.00-4.30-2.13
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		1347.80-29.45-2.14
Nippon Life India Asset Management		909.95-20.40-2.19
Bank of India		172.30-3.90-2.21
Deepak Nitrite		1546.05-34.90-2.21
IDFC First Bank		71.79-1.69-2.30
Premier Energies		716.00-16.85-2.30
Lodha Developers		965.90-23.15-2.34
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		366.10-8.85-2.36
Indian Hotels Company		651.30-16.00-2.40
ACC		1553.55-39.00-2.45
General Insurance Corporation of India		373.40-9.40-2.46
Canara Bank		153.55-3.90-2.48
Indraprastha Gas		166.80-4.35-2.54
Shriram Finance		1052.15-27.70-2.57
Godrej Industries		962.00-25.90-2.62
YES Bank		20.18-0.55-2.65
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		319.35-8.85-2.70
Bayer Cropscience		4545.10-127.70-2.73
The New India Assurance Company		143.20-4.10-2.78
Page Industries		31210.00-910.20-2.83
The Ramco Cements		1098.00-32.60-2.88
Vodafone Idea		10.30-0.31-2.92
Tata Communications		1549.00-47.25-2.96
NHPC		73.13-2.23-2.96
L&T Finance		275.90-8.45-2.97
Sun TV Network		627.80-20.75-3.20
REC		338.90-11.20-3.20
Indian Overseas Bank		35.27-1.17-3.21
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		516.90-17.55-3.28
Aarti Industries		432.60-14.90-3.33
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		424.35-14.75-3.36
Container Corporation of India		478.85-16.80-3.39
Samvardhana Motherson International		128.65-4.60-3.45
Exide Industries		322.85-12.05-3.60
Voltas		1507.40-56.45-3.61
UCO Bank		28.54-1.08-3.65
Balkrishna Industries		2303.60-87.70-3.67
Kansai Nerolac Paints		196.45-7.70-3.77
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		84.14-3.33-3.81
3M India		36100.00-1,431.55-3.81
SJVN		70.27-2.81-3.85
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		99.45-4.10-3.96
UNO Minda		1141.00-47.60-4.00
Petronet LNG		310.40-12.95-4.00
Rajesh Exports		138.75-6.00-4.15
GMR Airports		96.45-4.20-4.17
Relaxo Footwears		333.30-14.55-4.18
Ola Electric Mobility		24.07-1.15-4.56
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3307.90-175.35-5.03

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
