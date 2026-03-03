|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|40,176.64
|40,390.03
|10
|39,704.83
|40,083.36
|20
|39,546.93
|39,653.71
|50
|38,152.98
|38,353.67
|100
|36,213.9
|36,700.24
|200
|33,869.08
|34,712.76
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Hindustan Zinc
|617.70
|13.85
|2.29
|National Aluminium Company
|362.80
|7.95
|2.24
|Jindal Stainless
|789.00
|13.75
|1.77
|Hindalco Industries
|940.15
|14.20
|1.53
|Vedanta
|723.25
|4.80
|0.67
|JSW Steel
|1268.25
|0.45
|0.04
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|165.50
|-0.50
|-0.30
|APL Apollo Tubes
|2223.00
|-9.55
|-0.43
|Jindal Steel
|1238.45
|-6.20
|-0.50
|NMDC
|81.25
|-0.55
|-0.67
|Tata Steel
|210.90
|-1.45
|-0.68
|Coal India
|426.10
|-4.60
|-1.07