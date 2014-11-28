Wealth Booster: BSE market capitalisation hits Rs 100-trillion mark; investor wealth up 10 times in decade

Scaling a new peak, the total investor wealth in Indian stock market today hit a record high of Rs 100 trillion, marking a jump of ten times in little over a decade.

In a new milestone, the total market capitalisation of all listed firms at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) today hit a record high of Rs 100 trillion — marking ten-times rise in Indian stock markets’ investor wealth in little over a decade.

The landmark level was reached in early morning trade when the market capitalisation (m-cap) rose to Rs 100.01 lakh crore, but slipped marginally below this level at the close of trading hours.

At the end of the day, the total market value of all BSE listed companies stood at Rs 99,81,572 crore — which was less than 0.2 per cent away from the Rs 100-trillion level, as benchmark Sensex continued its record rally with a gain of over 255 points.



BSE is among the world’s ten largest exchanges in terms of market value, while it is the largest globally for number of firms listed on its platform. It has over 4,000 actively traded companies and nearly 2.7 crore investors trade on it.

Terming this milestone as a reflection of India’s potential as a new age powerhouse, BSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said, “We believe India will use capital market mechanism more over the period to help do wealth creation and job creation.”

In the US dollar terms, the BSE market cap now stands at over USD 1.6 trillion and it has added more than USD 500 billion (Rs 29 lakh crore) this year itself.

The total market capitalisation has more than doubled in the last five years from Rs 50 lakh crore in 2009, while it has grown ten-times since first scaling Rs 10 lakh crore level in 2003.

The Sensex has gained 7,268.23 points or 34.33 per cent so far this year. Continuing its dream-rally, the index hit its all-time high of 28,822.37 today.

The 30 Sensex companies alone, which are among the biggest companies in the country, now account for nearly 50 per cent or about Rs 47 lakh crore of total investor wealth.

This includes TCS, the country’s most valued firm and the only entity to have a market value of over Rs 5 lakh crore, followed by state-run ONGC and private sector behemoth Reliance Industries with market caps of over Rs 3 lakh crore each.

Those commanding market cap of over Rs 2 lakh crore include ITC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank and Coal India Ltd.

Besides, HUL, HDFC, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, L&T, Wipro, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, NTPC, HCL Tech and Axis Bank have market cap of over Rs 1 lakh crore each.

Of the overall stock market wealth, promoters command nearly 50 per cent share, while foreign investors own close to 20 per cent and the rest is shared between institutional and retail investors from India.

Chauhan said he was confident that many such milestones would be reached by the Indian markets in times to come.

UBS’ India CEO Aashish Kamat also said the new landmark cements India’s place further as a growing world economic power. “I believe this gets India to roughly 2.5 per cent of the world market cap and the 9th largest equity market globally.”

He added: “If the new government delivers on the economic front then once can see India rise further, given not too many countries are showing the growth/investment potential.”

JP Morgan India CEO Kalpana Morparia said: “Our equity markets now rank among the top 10 in the world in terms of size and it is a matter of time before we make it to the top five.”

According to Sanjay Kumar Singh, CEO of BNP Paribas Securities India, “Although this landmark number seems colossal in itself, when you compare it with GDP, the market cap and GDP ratio is still only at 86 per cent – just marginally above the 10 year average of 80 per cent.”

He said: “With the GDP widely anticipated to grow consistently over the next few years on the back of expected reforms and as the economic cycle turns for the better, the market cap is likely to sustain this growth trend.

“We, therefore, see no reason to worry about the market getting top heavy. India continues to be a long term story and with the actions of various central banks ensuring ample liquidity, India will continue to attract a fair share of flows.”