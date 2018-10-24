BSE launches market data on Google Assistant

The service, now available in English, will be extended to regional languages in the near future, BSE said in a statement.

To make market data easily accessible to investors, BSE Wednesday announced the launch of Google Assistant service, which will enable a user to converse on topics like stock prices, indices and corporate announcement through the platform. The service, now available in English, will be extended to regional languages in the near future, BSE said in a statement. Investors can access data related to indices, stock prices, corporate announcement, board meeting, company results, gainers and losers, new listing, forthcoming initial public offering among others on Google Assistant. All Android and iOS mobile devices with Google Assistant can avail these features. Users can also download Google Assistant from Google Play and App Store, respectively.

Explaining about the service, BSE said, “Users do not need to download any application for using voice skills of BSE. All that one has to do is say – “Talk To BSE” Or “Ask BSE” to invoke the solution and start the conversation on Google Assistant. The voice assistant was launched by Economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg. “BSE has always been at the forefront in adoption of technology-based advancements and launch of the voice assistant marks yet another significant initiative in BSE’s endeavour to add to seamless customer experience,” said chief executive, Ashish Kumar Chauhan.

IT Mines is the voice technology partner of BSE. In a separate release, BSE said its newly introduced commodities derivatives trading platform with futures trading in gold and silver contracts hit a fresh all-time high with the traded value logging Rs 578 crore on Tuesday. With traded volume of 1,623 lots, the value of gold contracts stood at Rs 521.49 crore while silver contracts’ value was 57.18 crore with 488 lots, the exchange said.