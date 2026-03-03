|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30,049.12
|29,970.41
|10
|30,841.81
|30,723.64
|20
|32,914.59
|32,139.99
|50
|35,422.73
|34,144.3
|100
|35,500.7
|35,028.58
|200
|35,773.09
|35,802.55
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|AXISCADES Technologies
|1444.30
|31.15
|2.20
|Expleo Solutions
|765.55
|15.55
|2.07
|eMudhra
|434.20
|5.30
|1.24
|Zensar Technologies
|568.80
|4.25
|0.75
|Cigniti Technologies
|1175.85
|-1.50
|-0.13
|Ramco Systems
|444.25
|-1.35
|-0.30
|63 Moons Technologies
|599.05
|-3.50
|-0.58
|Tech Mahindra
|1346.55
|-10.70
|-0.79
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.20
|-23.20
|-0.88
|Tata Technologies
|580.20
|-5.25
|-0.90
|Infosys
|1288.15
|-11.80
|-0.91
|Persistent Systems
|4684.55
|-49.85
|-1.05
|C.E. Info Systems
|1023.50
|-11.15
|-1.08
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6843.80
|-80.40
|-1.16
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|224.65
|-2.80
|-1.23
|Tata Elxsi
|4450.95
|-61.45
|-1.36
|Birlasoft
|384.70
|-5.40
|-1.38
|HCL Technologies
|1370.75
|-19.45
|-1.40
|LTIMindtree
|4400.80
|-63.35
|-1.42
|Affle 3I
|1354.20
|-20.80
|-1.51
|MphasiS
|2260.60
|-36.20
|-1.58
|Mastek
|1556.70
|-26.25
|-1.66
|Intellect Design Arena
|685.50
|-11.60
|-1.66
|Accelya Solutions India
|1177.10
|-20.55
|-1.72
|L&T Technology Services
|3460.00
|-61.45
|-1.75
|Cyient
|899.25
|-16.60
|-1.81
|Control Print
|644.00
|-12.60
|-1.92
|Coforge
|1163.40
|-22.95
|-1.93
|Xchanging Solutions
|64.42
|-1.28
|-1.95
|Dynacons Systems & Solutions
|913.00
|-18.25
|-1.96
|KPIT Technologies
|754.70
|-16.90
|-2.19
|Rashi Peripherals
|360.80
|-8.20
|-2.22
|Onward Technologies
|266.90
|-6.20
|-2.27
|Nucleus Software Exports
|771.00
|-18.60
|-2.36
|Wipro
|196.00
|-4.90
|-2.44
|Sonata Software
|260.85
|-7.15
|-2.67
|Latent View Analytics
|327.60
|-9.85
|-2.92
|R Systems International
|280.35
|-9.15
|-3.16
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|348.50
|-11.55
|-3.21
|Nelco
|603.20
|-20.05
|-3.22
|BLS E-Services
|142.00
|-5.00
|-3.40
|Tanla Platforms
|442.00
|-15.55
|-3.40
|D-Link (India)
|408.30
|-14.90
|-3.52
|Black Box
|513.90
|-19.05
|-3.57
|Quick Heal Technologies
|159.85
|-6.20
|-3.73
|Netweb Technologies India
|3708.40
|-150.45
|-3.90
|Newgen Software Technologies
|488.10
|-21.05
|-4.13
|Sasken Technologies
|1105.00
|-47.90
|-4.15
|Genesys International Corporation
|288.05
|-12.60
|-4.19
|Vakrangee
|6.22
|-0.28
|-4.31
|Subex
|8.75
|-0.40
|-4.37
|Ksolves India
|291.00
|-13.30
|-4.37
|Magellanic Cloud
|23.80
|-1.25
|-4.99
|Datamatics Global Services
|731.05
|-39.20
|-5.09
|RateGain Travel Technologies
|493.50
|-33.85
|-6.42
|InfoBeans Technologies
|179.35
|-27.50
|-13.29