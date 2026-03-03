Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

BSE Information Technology Index

NSE
BSE

BSE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

BSE Information Technology
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE 100
  • BSE 100 ESG
  • BSE 100 LargeCap TMC
  • BSE 150 MidCap Index
  • BSE 200
  • BSE 200 Equal Weight
  • BSE 250 LargeMidCap
  • BSE 250 SmallCap
  • BSE 400 MidSmallCap
  • BSE 500
  • BSE 1000
  • BSE Auto
  • BSE Bankex
  • BSE Bharat 22
  • BSE Capital Goods
  • BSE Capital Markets & Insurance
  • BSE Central Public Sector
  • BSE Commodities
  • BSE Consumer Durables
  • BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE Dividend Stability Index
  • BSE Dollex 30
  • BSE Dollex 100
  • BSE Dollex 200
  • BSE Energy
  • BSE Enhanced Value
  • BSE FMCG
  • BSE Focused IT
  • BSE Focused Midcap
  • BSE Healthcare
  • BSE India 150
  • BSE India Infrastructure
  • BSE India Manufacturing
  • BSE India Sector Leaders
  • BSE Information Technology
  • BSE Internet Economy
  • BSE IPO
  • BSE Low Volatility
  • BSE Metal
  • BSE MidCap
  • BSE Momentum
  • BSE Oil & Gas
  • BSE Power
  • BSE Power & Energy
  • BSE Premium Consumption
  • BSE Private Banks
  • BSE PSU
  • BSE Quality
  • BSE Realty
  • BSE Select Business Groups
  • BSE Select IPO
  • BSE Sensex
  • BSE Sensex 50
  • BSE Sensex Equal Weight
  • BSE Sensex Next 30
  • BSE SENSEX Next 50
  • BSE Sensex Sixty
  • BSE Sensex Sixty 65:35
  • BSE Services
  • BSE SmallCap
  • BSE SME IPO
  • BSE TECK
Add to Watchlist
29392.97 Closed
-1.22-361.97
check Companies List
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

BSE Information Technology Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28,792.31₹29,683.40
₹29,392.97
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28,792.31₹38,831.45
₹29,392.97
Open Price
₹28,792.31
Prev. Close
₹29,754.94

BSE Information Technology Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530,049.1229,970.41
1030,841.8130,723.64
2032,914.5932,139.99
5035,422.7334,144.3
10035,500.735,028.58
20035,773.0935,802.55

BSE Information Technology Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

See More

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

See More

BSE Information Technology Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
AXISCADES Technologies		1444.3031.152.20
Expleo Solutions		765.5515.552.07
eMudhra		434.205.301.24
Zensar Technologies		568.804.250.75
Cigniti Technologies		1175.85-1.50-0.13
Ramco Systems		444.25-1.35-0.30
63 Moons Technologies		599.05-3.50-0.58
Tech Mahindra		1346.55-10.70-0.79
Tata Consultancy Services		2613.20-23.20-0.88
Tata Technologies		580.20-5.25-0.90
Infosys		1288.15-11.80-0.91
Persistent Systems		4684.55-49.85-1.05
C.E. Info Systems		1023.50-11.15-1.08
Oracle Financial Services Software		6843.80-80.40-1.16
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		224.65-2.80-1.23
Tata Elxsi		4450.95-61.45-1.36
Birlasoft		384.70-5.40-1.38
HCL Technologies		1370.75-19.45-1.40
LTIMindtree		4400.80-63.35-1.42
Affle 3I		1354.20-20.80-1.51
MphasiS		2260.60-36.20-1.58
Mastek		1556.70-26.25-1.66
Intellect Design Arena		685.50-11.60-1.66
Accelya Solutions India		1177.10-20.55-1.72
L&T Technology Services		3460.00-61.45-1.75
Cyient		899.25-16.60-1.81
Control Print		644.00-12.60-1.92
Coforge		1163.40-22.95-1.93
Xchanging Solutions		64.42-1.28-1.95
Dynacons Systems & Solutions		913.00-18.25-1.96
KPIT Technologies		754.70-16.90-2.19
Rashi Peripherals		360.80-8.20-2.22
Onward Technologies		266.90-6.20-2.27
Nucleus Software Exports		771.00-18.60-2.36
Wipro		196.00-4.90-2.44
Sonata Software		260.85-7.15-2.67
Latent View Analytics		327.60-9.85-2.92
R Systems International		280.35-9.15-3.16
Happiest Minds Technologies		348.50-11.55-3.21
Nelco		603.20-20.05-3.22
BLS E-Services		142.00-5.00-3.40
Tanla Platforms		442.00-15.55-3.40
D-Link (India)		408.30-14.90-3.52
Black Box		513.90-19.05-3.57
Quick Heal Technologies		159.85-6.20-3.73
Netweb Technologies India		3708.40-150.45-3.90
Newgen Software Technologies		488.10-21.05-4.13
Sasken Technologies		1105.00-47.90-4.15
Genesys International Corporation		288.05-12.60-4.19
Vakrangee		6.22-0.28-4.31
Subex		8.75-0.40-4.37
Ksolves India		291.00-13.30-4.37
Magellanic Cloud		23.80-1.25-4.99
Datamatics Global Services		731.05-39.20-5.09
RateGain Travel Technologies		493.50-33.85-6.42
InfoBeans Technologies		179.35-27.50-13.29

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
view more

Market News

More Market News
icon
Market Pulse