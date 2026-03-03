Facebook Pixel Code
BSE Enhanced Value Index

NSE
BSE

BSE ENHANCED VALUE

BSE Enhanced Value
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
1122.67 Closed
-1.74-19.93
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Today's LowToday's High
₹1,089.58₹1,131.65
₹1,122.67
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹787.71₹1,150.94
₹1,122.67
Open Price
₹1,089.58
Prev. Close
₹1,142.60

DaySMAEMA
51,131.761,136.98
101,120.421,127.8
201,107.411,112.94
501,071.391,081.15
1001,039.911,046.46
200989.21,003.78

BSE Enhanced Value Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Hindalco Industries		940.1514.201.53
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		282.352.450.88
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		165.50-0.50-0.30
Jindal Steel		1238.45-6.20-0.50
Life Insurance Corporation of India		843.20-6.15-0.72
State Bank of India		1189.40-12.60-1.05
Grasim Industries		2767.80-32.30-1.15
LIC Housing Finance		529.45-8.10-1.51
Power Finance Corporation		405.90-6.85-1.66
Indian Bank		973.40-16.55-1.67
IndusInd Bank		942.00-17.00-1.77
Federal Bank		294.65-5.30-1.77
Bank of Baroda		315.25-6.60-2.05
Union Bank of India		198.00-4.30-2.13
UPL		623.15-13.90-2.18
Bank of India		172.30-3.90-2.21
IDFC First Bank		71.79-1.69-2.30
General Insurance Corporation of India		373.40-9.40-2.46
Punjab National Bank		126.10-3.20-2.47
Bandhan Bank		177.60-4.50-2.47
Canara Bank		153.55-3.90-2.48
GAIL (India)		165.10-4.65-2.74
The New India Assurance Company		143.20-4.10-2.78
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		374.85-10.85-2.81
REC		338.90-11.20-3.20
Central Bank of India		38.79-1.29-3.22
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		424.35-14.75-3.36
Bank of Maharashtra		71.98-2.87-3.83
Petronet LNG		310.40-12.95-4.00
Indian Oil Corporation		179.05-8.50-4.53

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
