BSE-Ebix joint venture receives in-principle nod from Irdai to begin insurance distribution

The venture will make use of the reach of BSE and EbixCash

A joint venture between the BSE and Ebix has received an in-principle approval from insurance regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) to start insurance distribution.

The venture branded as BSE-Ebix Broking Insurance Broking will sell life and non-life policies through distribution outlets, wealth management advisers and points of sale (PoSes). However, the actual distribution of policies will commence after the receipt of certificate of licence from Irdai.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE, said: “We have realised that there is a huge demand for investment products, and our platforms like BSE StAR MF are performing very well. We expect to taste similar success in the insurance distribution segment and help insurers expand their network through the combined reach of BSE & EbixCash.”

The venture will make use of the reach of BSE and EbixCash, which spans across over three lakh outlets across the country to cover the entire insurance life cycle from underwriting to claims settlement.

EbixCash is the Indian subsidiary of Ebix Inc that today transacts $18 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) on its platforms.

Robin Raina, group chairman and CEO, Ebix Group, said: “The opportunity ahead of the joint venture is gigantic, considering the need to take insurance distribution to every nook and corner of India in a manner that benefits all entities involved.”

In a bid to boost its Indian travel portfolio, EbixCash had acquired Nasdaq-listed online travel company Yatra and bought Cox and King’s business travel agreements in India for an undisclosed amount.