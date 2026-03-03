Facebook Pixel Code
BSE Dividend Stability Index Index

NSE
BSE

BSE DIVIDEND STABILITY INDEX

BSE Dividend Stability Index
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
1067.29 Closed
-1.54-16.72
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
BSE Dividend Stability Index Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,033.20₹1,072.58
₹1,067.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹855.12₹1,095.64
₹1,067.29
Open Price
₹1,033.20
Prev. Close
₹1,084.01

BSE Dividend Stability Index Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,080.521,083.89
101,075.561,080.32
201,075.181,075.57
501,061.791,063.3
1001,0441,046.82
2001,017.481,026.23

BSE Dividend Stability Index Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

BSE Dividend Stability Index Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Bharat Electronics		453.759.302.09
Hindalco Industries		940.1514.201.53
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		282.352.450.88
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1752.7014.600.84
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1294.657.450.58
ITC		314.801.200.38
Cipla		1351.854.200.31
JSW Steel		1268.250.450.04
Divi's Laboratories		6390.75-21.95-0.34
Bharti Airtel		1873.35-6.40-0.34
ICICI Bank		1374.20-4.80-0.35
Britannia Industries		5970.00-24.25-0.40
HDFC Bank		881.75-5.65-0.64
Power Grid Corporation of India		296.70-2.05-0.69
Shree Cements		25900.00-179.65-0.69
Hindustan Unilever		2322.00-16.25-0.69
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		7754.50-65.75-0.84
Tata Consultancy Services		2613.20-23.20-0.88
Infosys		1288.15-11.80-0.91
Berger Paints (India)		451.55-4.50-0.99
SRF		2537.40-25.50-0.99
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		10692.50-110.45-1.02
Nestle India		1278.20-13.25-1.03
Coal India		426.10-4.60-1.07
Marico		779.40-8.80-1.12
JSW Energy		481.85-5.50-1.13
NTPC		377.45-4.40-1.15
Grasim Industries		2767.80-32.30-1.15
Varun Beverages		445.65-5.30-1.18
UltraTech Cement		12515.70-164.55-1.30
Titan Company		4269.35-59.05-1.36
Trent		3846.30-53.85-1.38
HCL Technologies		1370.75-19.45-1.40
LTIMindtree		4400.80-63.35-1.42
Pidilite Industries		1469.00-22.20-1.49
ABB India		5980.50-93.80-1.54
Power Finance Corporation		405.90-6.85-1.66
Tata Consumer Products		1122.95-19.35-1.69
Zydus Lifesciences		906.85-15.65-1.70
IndusInd Bank		942.00-17.00-1.77
Bajaj Finance		977.90-18.60-1.87
Bajaj Auto		9778.10-190.85-1.91
Mahindra & Mahindra		3334.75-65.15-1.92
Adani Enterprises		2123.25-41.55-1.92
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1696.85-33.80-1.95
TVS Motor Company		3791.00-78.65-2.03
Ambuja Cements		490.00-10.30-2.06
Hero MotoCorp		5590.20-119.40-2.09
Dabur India		507.60-10.95-2.11
DLF		590.40-13.75-2.28
Wipro		196.00-4.90-2.44
Eicher Motors		7817.00-198.70-2.48
Tata Power Company		368.00-9.35-2.48
Shriram Finance		1052.15-27.70-2.57
Reliance Industries		1358.35-35.95-2.58
GAIL (India)		165.10-4.65-2.74
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		374.85-10.85-2.81
Asian Paints		2307.60-68.65-2.89
Bosch		35369.80-1,059.25-2.91
Havells India		1355.30-42.30-3.03
Siemens		3311.50-109.05-3.19
REC		338.90-11.20-3.20
Maruti Suzuki India		14380.60-488.95-3.29
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1470.20-50.65-3.33
Samvardhana Motherson International		128.65-4.60-3.45
Indian Oil Corporation		179.05-8.50-4.53
Larsen & Toubro		4066.45-214.10-5.00

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
Market News

