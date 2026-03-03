|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,080.52
|1,083.89
|10
|1,075.56
|1,080.32
|20
|1,075.18
|1,075.57
|50
|1,061.79
|1,063.3
|100
|1,044
|1,046.82
|200
|1,017.48
|1,026.23
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Bharat Electronics
|453.75
|9.30
|2.09
|Hindalco Industries
|940.15
|14.20
|1.53
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.35
|2.45
|0.88
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1752.70
|14.60
|0.84
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1294.65
|7.45
|0.58
|ITC
|314.80
|1.20
|0.38
|Cipla
|1351.85
|4.20
|0.31
|JSW Steel
|1268.25
|0.45
|0.04
|Divi's Laboratories
|6390.75
|-21.95
|-0.34
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.35
|-6.40
|-0.34
|ICICI Bank
|1374.20
|-4.80
|-0.35
|Britannia Industries
|5970.00
|-24.25
|-0.40
|HDFC Bank
|881.75
|-5.65
|-0.64
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.70
|-2.05
|-0.69
|Shree Cements
|25900.00
|-179.65
|-0.69
|Hindustan Unilever
|2322.00
|-16.25
|-0.69
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|7754.50
|-65.75
|-0.84
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.20
|-23.20
|-0.88
|Infosys
|1288.15
|-11.80
|-0.91
|Berger Paints (India)
|451.55
|-4.50
|-0.99
|SRF
|2537.40
|-25.50
|-0.99
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|10692.50
|-110.45
|-1.02
|Nestle India
|1278.20
|-13.25
|-1.03
|Coal India
|426.10
|-4.60
|-1.07
|Marico
|779.40
|-8.80
|-1.12
|JSW Energy
|481.85
|-5.50
|-1.13
|NTPC
|377.45
|-4.40
|-1.15
|Grasim Industries
|2767.80
|-32.30
|-1.15
|Varun Beverages
|445.65
|-5.30
|-1.18
|UltraTech Cement
|12515.70
|-164.55
|-1.30
|Titan Company
|4269.35
|-59.05
|-1.36
|Trent
|3846.30
|-53.85
|-1.38
|HCL Technologies
|1370.75
|-19.45
|-1.40
|LTIMindtree
|4400.80
|-63.35
|-1.42
|Pidilite Industries
|1469.00
|-22.20
|-1.49
|ABB India
|5980.50
|-93.80
|-1.54
|Power Finance Corporation
|405.90
|-6.85
|-1.66
|Tata Consumer Products
|1122.95
|-19.35
|-1.69
|Zydus Lifesciences
|906.85
|-15.65
|-1.70
|IndusInd Bank
|942.00
|-17.00
|-1.77
|Bajaj Finance
|977.90
|-18.60
|-1.87
|Bajaj Auto
|9778.10
|-190.85
|-1.91
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.75
|-65.15
|-1.92
|Adani Enterprises
|2123.25
|-41.55
|-1.92
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1696.85
|-33.80
|-1.95
|TVS Motor Company
|3791.00
|-78.65
|-2.03
|Ambuja Cements
|490.00
|-10.30
|-2.06
|Hero MotoCorp
|5590.20
|-119.40
|-2.09
|Dabur India
|507.60
|-10.95
|-2.11
|DLF
|590.40
|-13.75
|-2.28
|Wipro
|196.00
|-4.90
|-2.44
|Eicher Motors
|7817.00
|-198.70
|-2.48
|Tata Power Company
|368.00
|-9.35
|-2.48
|Shriram Finance
|1052.15
|-27.70
|-2.57
|Reliance Industries
|1358.35
|-35.95
|-2.58
|GAIL (India)
|165.10
|-4.65
|-2.74
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.85
|-10.85
|-2.81
|Asian Paints
|2307.60
|-68.65
|-2.89
|Bosch
|35369.80
|-1,059.25
|-2.91
|Havells India
|1355.30
|-42.30
|-3.03
|Siemens
|3311.50
|-109.05
|-3.19
|REC
|338.90
|-11.20
|-3.20
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14380.60
|-488.95
|-3.29
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.20
|-50.65
|-3.33
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|128.65
|-4.60
|-3.45
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.05
|-8.50
|-4.53
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.45
|-214.10
|-5.00