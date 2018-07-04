BSE delists 222 companies from today, 4 July 2018; check full list here

BSE 222 companies delisting: India’s biggest stock exchange in terms of total listed companies BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) has delisted as many as 222 companies from its platform with effect from today, 4 July 2018. Earlier on 2 July 2018, the leading stock exchange BSE informed about the delisting of 222 companies in 2 separate notices. Out of the 222 companies, 6 firms have been compulsorily delisted from NSE include Asian Electronic, Birla Power Solutions, Classic Diamonds (India), Innoventive Industries, Paramount Printpackaging and SVOGL Oil Gas And Energy.
“Trading members of the exchange are hereby informed that the undermentioned 6 companies that have remained suspended for more than 6 months and whose status on the MCA website is reflected as “under liquidation / liquidated” would be delisted from the platform of the Exchange, with effect from July 4, 2018 pursuant to order of the delisting committee of the exchange in terms of Securities and Exchange Board of India,” BSE said in one of the notices.
Following the delisting from the BSE, the shares of these companies would cease to be listed and therefore won’t available for trading on the platform of the exchange. “The promoters of these delisted companies will be required to purchase the shares from the public shareholders as per the fair value determined by the independent valuer appointed by the exchange, as mentioned in the public notice to be issued shortly, BSE said in a notice.
“The delisted company, its whole-time directors, promoters and group companies shall be debarred from accessing the securities market for a period of 10 years from the date of compulsory delisting,” BSE said further.
Till the time promoters of these companies provide an exit option to the public shareholders in terms of the value determined by the valuer, there shall be no transfer of equity shares by the company, by way of sale, pledge, etc, BSE statement said. Following the delisting, the equity shares and corporate benefits thereof held by the promoters/promoter group will remain freeze.
“The promoters and whole-time directors of the Company shall not be eligible to become directors of any listed company,” BSE notice added. Also, these companies would be moving to the dissemination board of the exchange for a period of 5 years as directed by SEBI.
Full list of 222 companies delisted from BSE
|Scrip Code
|Company
|503940
|Asian Electronics
|517001
|Birla Power Solutions
|523200
|Classic Diamonds (India)
|533402
|Innoventive Industries
|533399
|Paramount Printpackaging
|522175
|SVOGL Oil Gas And Energy
|531731
|Aarya Global Shares and Securities
|526955
|ABL Bio Technologies
|530513
|Accurate Transformers
|536492
|Ace Tours Worldwide
|533330
|Acropetal Technologies
|530707
|Aftek
|511694
|Alpine Capital Services
|512642
|Artillegence Bio Innovations
|502700
|Arunoday Mills
|531823
|Arvind Remedies
|531935
|Asean Industrial Structures
|524695
|Asian Fertilizers
|532047
|Asian Films Production & Distribution
|530413
|Asian Vegpro Industries
|500025
|Assambrook
|502352
|Aurangabad Paper Mills
|531632
|Avinash Information Technologies
|531783
|Azure Exim Services
|531733
|Bafna Spinning Mills & Exports
|511395
|Bala Techno Global
|530205
|Balaji Galvanising Industries
|530471
|Balaji Hotels & Enterprises
|500036
|Balaji Industrial Corporation
|531937
|Beckons Industries
|522136
|Bhagheeratha Engineering
|501815
|Bharat Line
|504621
|Bihar Foundry & Castings
|531906
|Bilati (Orissa)
|511607
|Birla Shloka Edutech
|531647
|BJ Duplex Boards
|507070
|BSI
|533304
|C Mahendra Exports
|511720
|Capman Financials
|504367
|Champion Finsec
|523246
|Chokhani International
|511086
|Cifco Finance
|532104
|CMS Infotech
|505678
|CPEC
|532363
|CTIL
|519393
|Dalmia Industries
|523252
|Dewan Tyres
|530949
|Dhar Textile Mills
|503978
|Digital Electronics
|531907
|Divine Entertainment
|523810
|Divine Multimedia (India)
|507743
|Dr Sabharwals Manufacturing Labs
|539786
|Dune Mercantile
|507528
|Eastern Sugar & Industries
|524788
|Elder Projects
|524344
|Elegant Pharmaceuticals
|532060
|Elque Polyesters
|531470
|Emporis Projects
|531148
|Enchante Jewellery
|530323
|Era Infra Engineering
|512163
|Extol Commercial
|511668
|Fact Enterprise
|530863
|FE (India)
|519187
|Fortune Foods
|511128
|Galaxy Consolidated Finance
|526679
|Galore Prints Industries
|530237
|Gandhinagar Hotels
|511489
|Gandhinagar Leasing & Finance
|530195
|Gazi Financial Services & Investment
|531601
|GCV Services
|530743
|GEI Industrial Systems
|517504
|Gem Cables & Conductors
|526630
|Geologging Industries
|531477
|Goa Fruit Specialities
|531709
|Gold Multifab
|512107
|Golkonda Engineering Enterprises
|500167
|Good Value Marketing Company
|503738
|GSL India
|513129
|Gujarat Wedge Wire Screens
|506987
|Gwalior Polypipes
|514370
|Harsh Polymers India
|502133
|Hemadri Cements
|519244
|Himgiri Foods
|526307
|Hind Industries
|500448
|Hindustan Development Corporation
|530633
|Hitkari Industries
|526259
|Ideal Carpets
|531061
|India E-Commerce
|506490
|Indian Electro Chemicals
|519222
|Indo Biotech Foods
|531674
|Indo-Asian Projects
|500208
|Indu Nissan Oxo Chemical Industries
|524378
|JMDE Packaging & Realties
|531623
|Jyoti Polyvinyl
|526209
|K S Oils
|530603
|Kandhari Rubbers
|532367
|Kanika Infotech
|530847
|Kanoria Plaschem
|512585
|Karma Industries
|531363
|Karur KCP Packkagings
|531976
|Kedia Infotech
|532758
|Kew Industries
|530327
|KM Capital
|522189
|KND Engineering Technologies
|531587
|Knitworth Exports
|526379
|Konkan Tyres
|514404
|Krishna Synthetics
|513625
|Kusum Iron & Steel
|530967
|Kyra Landscapes
|532019
|LCC Infotech
|531527
|Lloyd Rockfibers
|530039
|Lords Chemicals
|506041
|Mahesh Agri Impl & Ste For
|530497
|Marvel Capital & Finance India
|524770
|Maya Rasayan
|512253
|Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal
|514242
|MH Mills & Industries
|531942
|Millennium Cybertech
|530033
|Moonbeam Industries
|523564
|Morgan Industries
|513242
|MSL Industries
|519323
|Murli Industries
|531843
|MYM Technologies
|526831
|Naina Semiconductor
|530375
|Nakshatra Infrastructure
|500301
|NEPC India
|517534
|Nivyah Infrastructure & Telecom Services
|523670
|Noida Medicare Centre
|503780
|NRC
|517465
|Odyssey Video Communications
|511632
|Olympic Management & Financial Services
|532607
|Ontrack Systems
|532837
|Orbit Corporation
|526989
|Oriental Remedies & Herbals
|500318
|Oswal Spinning & Weaving Mills
|523389
|Oxides & Specialities
|523702
|Packtech Industries
|526345
|Panjon
|524055
|Panther Industrial Products
|532606
|Parekh Aluminex
|526353
|Pashupati Seohung
|521159
|Persian Carpet & Textiles
|526305
|Phelix Appliances
|530785
|Pitambar Coated Papers
|530559
|Piyush Steels
|531293
|Pramada Finvest
|531256
|Praveen Properties
|533100
|Premier Energy and Infrastructure
|505530
|Prism Informatics
|513630
|Rajesh Malleables
|519514
|Rajesh Solvex
|513727
|Ranjeev Alloys
|512397
|Ratan Glitter Industries
|530923
|RCL Foods
|524504
|Revati Organics
|532463
|RSL Textiles India
|523554
|S & S Industries & Enterprises
|511563
|Sanchay Finvest
|531625
|Sangam Health Care Products
|511141
|Santogen Exports
|512465
|Santowin Corporation
|522279
|Satellite Engineering
|511503
|Secure Earth Technologies
|524067
|Serene Industries
|526841
|Shakti Press
|514152
|Shamken Multifab
|500386
|Shamken Spinners
|503630
|Shell Infotech
|526883
|Shikhar Consultants
|531389
|Shree Benzophen Industries
|533180
|Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I)
|537709
|Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries
|523236
|Shrenuj & Company
|530913
|Shri Bhagavati Bright Bars
|531118
|Silverton Spinners
|500391
|SM Dyechem
|531529
|Softrak Venture Investment
|516038
|Soma Papers & Industries
|506650
|Somaiya Organics India
|512413
|Spectacle Ventures
|507918
|Sri Arumuga Enterprise
|521236
|Sri Ganapathy Mills Company
|521119
|Sri Malini Spinning Mills
|531152
|Stiles India
|536671
|Subh Tex (India)
|513277
|Super Forgings & Steels
|514260
|Surbhi Industries
|521022
|Suryajyoti Spinning Mills
|531920
|Suryoday Allo-Metal Powders
|501178
|Suryodaya Investment & Trading Company
|530753
|Suryodaya Plastics
|519305
|Suvarna Aqua Farms & Exports
|531115
|Synergy Cosmetics (Exim)
|533266
|Tecpro Systems
|532315
|Telesys Software
|526675
|Tirth Plastic
|532036
|Top Media Entertainment
|524484
|Trans Medicare
|531318
|Transcon Research & Infotech
|519473
|Trillenium Technologies
|532131
|Triumph International Finance India
|530321
|Unimin India
|522271
|Union Bearings India
|512205
|Vatsa Educations
|531894
|Vatsa Music
|521028
|Veena Textiles
|522233
|VHCL Industries
|506103
|Victoria Enterprises
|504991
|Vidarbha Iron & Steel Corporation
|532325
|Vital Communications
|530583
|Vogue Textiles
|531350
|Volga Air Technics
|512269
|Warden Construction & Finance
|531933
|Washington Softwares
|532026
|Western India Cottons
|531217
|Western India Shipyard
|538400
|MMS Infrastructure
|514114
|Oasis Textiles
|511031
|Integrated Finance Company
|532882
|Omnitech Infosolutions
|523576
|Flawless Diamond (India)
|531084
|Indo Bonito Multinational