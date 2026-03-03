|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8,301
|8,306.75
|10
|8,278.93
|8,298.21
|20
|8,278.54
|8,271.21
|50
|8,141.15
|8,162.63
|100
|7,997.07
|8,041.78
|200
|7,887.84
|7,869.68
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Everest Industries
|420.00
|33.00
|8.53
|BASF India
|3609.00
|154.35
|4.47
|Solar Industries India
|13989.00
|489.45
|3.63
|Hindustan Zinc
|617.70
|13.85
|2.29
|National Aluminium Company
|362.80
|7.95
|2.24
|Jindal Stainless
|789.00
|13.75
|1.77
|Hindalco Industries
|940.15
|14.20
|1.53
|Hindustan Copper
|576.05
|8.50
|1.50
|Fairchem Organics
|606.35
|6.70
|1.12
|Clean Science & Technology
|740.05
|5.30
|0.72
|Shivalik Rasayan
|289.00
|2.00
|0.70
|Yasho Industries
|1575.00
|11.00
|0.70
|EID Parry (India)
|871.00
|5.85
|0.68
|Foseco India
|5354.25
|35.70
|0.67
|Vedanta
|723.25
|4.80
|0.67
|Mukand
|132.00
|0.85
|0.65
|Astec Lifesciences
|627.10
|3.15
|0.50
|Navin Fluorine International
|6270.50
|14.50
|0.23
|Prism Johnson
|126.50
|0.15
|0.12
|JSW Steel
|1268.25
|0.45
|0.04
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|1915.25
|-0.50
|-0.03
|PI Industries
|3100.00
|-8.75
|-0.28
|Sagar Cements
|191.15
|-0.55
|-0.29
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|165.50
|-0.50
|-0.30
|Dhanuka Agritech
|1012.70
|-3.45
|-0.34
|Linde India
|6697.50
|-26.55
|-0.39
|Jindal Steel
|1238.45
|-6.20
|-0.50
|Galaxy Surfactants
|1943.50
|-10.25
|-0.52
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|80.98
|-0.46
|-0.56
|Shree Digvijay Cement Company
|68.67
|-0.40
|-0.58
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|399.00
|-2.50
|-0.62
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|837.80
|-5.25
|-0.62
|NMDC
|81.25
|-0.55
|-0.67
|Tata Steel
|210.90
|-1.45
|-0.68
|Shree Cements
|25900.00
|-179.65
|-0.69
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|244.05
|-1.95
|-0.79
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|1253.60
|-10.95
|-0.87
|Udaipur Cement Works
|36.19
|-0.32
|-0.88
|Insecticides (India)
|614.60
|-5.95
|-0.96
|SRF
|2537.40
|-25.50
|-0.99
|Ashapura Minechem
|522.85
|-5.55
|-1.05
|JK Cement
|5593.25
|-59.85
|-1.06
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|984.00
|-10.80
|-1.09
|Anupam Rasayan India
|1224.15
|-13.65
|-1.10
|Grasim Industries
|2767.80
|-32.30
|-1.15
|Sanghi Industries
|58.96
|-0.76
|-1.27
|Prakash Industries
|129.50
|-1.70
|-1.30
|UltraTech Cement
|12515.70
|-164.55
|-1.30
|Tanfac Industries
|4106.70
|-54.35
|-1.31
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|545.00
|-7.35
|-1.33
|Valiant Organics
|227.65
|-3.20
|-1.39
|Pidilite Industries
|1469.00
|-22.20
|-1.49
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|188.15
|-2.85
|-1.49
|India Pesticides
|155.10
|-2.35
|-1.49
|Balaji Amines
|1072.60
|-16.55
|-1.52
|Tata Chemicals
|706.20
|-10.90
|-1.52
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1213.20
|-19.45
|-1.58
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|305.00
|-5.05
|-1.63
|Pakka
|88.20
|-1.51
|-1.68
|NMDC Steel
|39.91
|-0.69
|-1.70
|Dalmia Bharat
|1954.90
|-35.20
|-1.77
|Coromandel International
|2181.75
|-39.25
|-1.77
|Uniphos Enterprises
|105.50
|-2.00
|-1.86
|Adani Enterprises
|2123.25
|-41.55
|-1.92
|Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals
|469.30
|-9.25
|-1.93
|DCW
|46.55
|-0.92
|-1.94
|Atul
|6508.20
|-130.20
|-1.96
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1263.50
|-25.85
|-2.00
|Ambuja Cements
|490.00
|-10.30
|-2.06
|Shiva Cement
|18.00
|-0.38
|-2.07
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|2975.10
|-64.50
|-2.12
|UPL
|623.15
|-13.90
|-2.18
|Deepak Nitrite
|1546.05
|-34.90
|-2.21
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|267.30
|-6.10
|-2.23
|Rossari Biotech
|487.15
|-11.10
|-2.23
|Vishnu Chemicals
|491.45
|-11.40
|-2.27
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|61.04
|-1.47
|-2.35
|GHCL
|468.35
|-11.40
|-2.38
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|164.85
|-4.10
|-2.43
|ACC
|1553.55
|-39.00
|-2.45
|Chemplast Sanmar
|239.40
|-6.15
|-2.50
|S H Kelkar & Company
|144.10
|-3.70
|-2.50
|Heidelberg Cement India
|159.40
|-4.10
|-2.51
|Manali Petrochemicals
|54.07
|-1.40
|-2.52
|Deccan Gold Mines
|117.70
|-3.05
|-2.53
|Fineotex Chemical
|22.99
|-0.60
|-2.54
|Orient Cement
|150.10
|-3.95
|-2.56
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|855.00
|-22.45
|-2.56
|India Cements
|396.15
|-10.45
|-2.57
|Epigral
|869.15
|-23.70
|-2.65
|Refex Industries
|215.10
|-5.90
|-2.67
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|319.35
|-8.85
|-2.70
|Bayer Cropscience
|4545.10
|-127.70
|-2.73
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|569.30
|-16.40
|-2.80
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|133.00
|-3.85
|-2.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|144.30
|-4.20
|-2.83
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|330.00
|-9.80
|-2.88
|The Ramco Cements
|1098.00
|-32.60
|-2.88
|Gravita India
|1565.50
|-47.80
|-2.96
|Andhra Paper
|66.75
|-2.06
|-2.99
|TGV SRAAC
|83.50
|-2.58
|-3.00
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|441.15
|-13.75
|-3.02
|I G Petrochemicals
|349.00
|-11.00
|-3.06
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|1437.00
|-45.45
|-3.07
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|446.50
|-14.35
|-3.11
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|551.90
|-17.75
|-3.12
|Rain Industries
|143.90
|-4.75
|-3.20
|Aether Industries
|927.65
|-30.75
|-3.21
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|428.55
|-14.35
|-3.24
|Ramco Industries
|280.95
|-9.45
|-3.25
|Orient Paper & Industries
|18.10
|-0.61
|-3.26
|Aarti Industries
|432.60
|-14.90
|-3.33
|GOCL Corporation
|253.40
|-8.80
|-3.36
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|690.40
|-24.10
|-3.37
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|121.75
|-4.40
|-3.49
|Excel Industries
|916.50
|-34.20
|-3.60
|Heranba Industries
|200.50
|-7.70
|-3.70
|Kiri Industries
|435.25
|-16.85
|-3.73
|Star Cement
|206.10
|-8.00
|-3.74
|KIOCL
|324.75
|-12.75
|-3.78
|Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
|382.00
|-15.05
|-3.79
|Transpek Industry
|938.00
|-36.95
|-3.79
|MOIL
|295.25
|-11.85
|-3.86
|Mangalam Cement
|873.40
|-35.50
|-3.91
|Bigbloc Construction
|51.38
|-2.13
|-3.98
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|1169.90
|-48.75
|-4.00
|NOCIL
|138.80
|-5.85
|-4.04
|Vinati Organics
|1412.65
|-59.75
|-4.06
|Best Agrolife
|15.46
|-0.67
|-4.15
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|121.35
|-5.40
|-4.26
|Neogen Chemicals
|1397.00
|-62.20
|-4.26
|Meghmani Organics
|50.44
|-2.25
|-4.27
|West Coast Paper Mills
|406.45
|-18.15
|-4.27
|NACL Industries
|128.00
|-5.85
|-4.37
|Primo Chemicals
|18.06
|-0.85
|-4.49
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|1.89
|-0.09
|-4.55
|PCBL Chemical
|295.30
|-14.20
|-4.59
|Archean Chemical Industries
|549.15
|-26.55
|-4.61
|Agarwal Industrial Corporation
|525.00
|-26.40
|-4.79
|Sharda Cropchem
|1133.35
|-57.35
|-4.82
|JK Paper
|345.90
|-17.80
|-4.89
|Supreme Petrochem
|681.60
|-35.15
|-4.90
|Satia Industries
|63.20
|-3.32
|-4.99
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3307.90
|-175.35
|-5.03
|Rallis India
|263.20
|-14.45
|-5.20
|Paradeep Phosphates
|115.05
|-6.40
|-5.27
|Paushak
|436.00
|-24.35
|-5.29
|National Fertilizers
|73.15
|-4.11
|-5.32
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|457.90
|-26.45
|-5.46
|Fine Organic Industries
|4453.00
|-260.20
|-5.52
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|1116.70
|-66.10
|-5.59
|Elantas Beck India
|8456.15
|-518.50
|-5.78
|Birla Corporation
|942.10
|-59.10
|-5.90
|Kuantum Papers
|84.55
|-5.35
|-5.95
|India Glycols
|898.00
|-62.70
|-6.53
|Platinum Industries
|207.00
|-16.70
|-7.47
|Oriental Aromatics
|255.00
|-21.55
|-7.79