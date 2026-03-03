Facebook Pixel Code
8204.78 Closed
-0.74-60.99
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
BSE Commodities Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7,855.91₹8,245.94
₹8,204.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6,463.97₹8,488.06
₹8,204.78
Open Price
₹7,855.91
Prev. Close
₹8,265.77

BSE Commodities Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58,3018,306.75
108,278.938,298.21
208,278.548,271.21
508,141.158,162.63
1007,997.078,041.78
2007,887.847,869.68

BSE Commodities Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

BSE Commodities Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Everest Industries		420.0033.008.53
BASF India		3609.00154.354.47
Solar Industries India		13989.00489.453.63
Hindustan Zinc		617.7013.852.29
National Aluminium Company		362.807.952.24
Jindal Stainless		789.0013.751.77
Hindalco Industries		940.1514.201.53
Hindustan Copper		576.058.501.50
Fairchem Organics		606.356.701.12
Clean Science & Technology		740.055.300.72
Shivalik Rasayan		289.002.000.70
Yasho Industries		1575.0011.000.70
EID Parry (India)		871.005.850.68
Foseco India		5354.2535.700.67
Vedanta		723.254.800.67
Mukand		132.000.850.65
Astec Lifesciences		627.103.150.50
Navin Fluorine International		6270.5014.500.23
Prism Johnson		126.500.150.12
JSW Steel		1268.250.450.04
Styrenix Performance Materials		1915.25-0.50-0.03
PI Industries		3100.00-8.75-0.28
Sagar Cements		191.15-0.55-0.29
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		165.50-0.50-0.30
Dhanuka Agritech		1012.70-3.45-0.34
Linde India		6697.50-26.55-0.39
Jindal Steel		1238.45-6.20-0.50
Galaxy Surfactants		1943.50-10.25-0.52
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		80.98-0.46-0.56
Shree Digvijay Cement Company		68.67-0.40-0.58
Sumitomo Chemical India		399.00-2.50-0.62
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		837.80-5.25-0.62
NMDC		81.25-0.55-0.67
Tata Steel		210.90-1.45-0.68
Shree Cements		25900.00-179.65-0.69
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		244.05-1.95-0.79
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys		1253.60-10.95-0.87
Udaipur Cement Works		36.19-0.32-0.88
Insecticides (India)		614.60-5.95-0.96
SRF		2537.40-25.50-0.99
Ashapura Minechem		522.85-5.55-1.05
JK Cement		5593.25-59.85-1.06
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		984.00-10.80-1.09
Anupam Rasayan India		1224.15-13.65-1.10
Grasim Industries		2767.80-32.30-1.15
Sanghi Industries		58.96-0.76-1.27
Prakash Industries		129.50-1.70-1.30
UltraTech Cement		12515.70-164.55-1.30
Tanfac Industries		4106.70-54.35-1.31
Sarda Energy & Minerals		545.00-7.35-1.33
Valiant Organics		227.65-3.20-1.39
Pidilite Industries		1469.00-22.20-1.49
Thirumalai Chemicals		188.15-2.85-1.49
India Pesticides		155.10-2.35-1.49
Balaji Amines		1072.60-16.55-1.52
Tata Chemicals		706.20-10.90-1.52
Lloyds Metals & Energy		1213.20-19.45-1.58
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		305.00-5.05-1.63
Pakka		88.20-1.51-1.68
NMDC Steel		39.91-0.69-1.70
Dalmia Bharat		1954.90-35.20-1.77
Coromandel International		2181.75-39.25-1.77
Uniphos Enterprises		105.50-2.00-1.86
Adani Enterprises		2123.25-41.55-1.92
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals		469.30-9.25-1.93
DCW		46.55-0.92-1.94
Atul		6508.20-130.20-1.96
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1263.50-25.85-2.00
Ambuja Cements		490.00-10.30-2.06
Shiva Cement		18.00-0.38-2.07
Privi Speciality Chemicals		2975.10-64.50-2.12
UPL		623.15-13.90-2.18
Deepak Nitrite		1546.05-34.90-2.21
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		267.30-6.10-2.23
Rossari Biotech		487.15-11.10-2.23
Vishnu Chemicals		491.45-11.40-2.27
Grauer & Weil (India)		61.04-1.47-2.35
GHCL		468.35-11.40-2.38
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		164.85-4.10-2.43
ACC		1553.55-39.00-2.45
Chemplast Sanmar		239.40-6.15-2.50
S H Kelkar & Company		144.10-3.70-2.50
Heidelberg Cement India		159.40-4.10-2.51
Manali Petrochemicals		54.07-1.40-2.52
Deccan Gold Mines		117.70-3.05-2.53
Fineotex Chemical		22.99-0.60-2.54
Orient Cement		150.10-3.95-2.56
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		855.00-22.45-2.56
India Cements		396.15-10.45-2.57
Epigral		869.15-23.70-2.65
Refex Industries		215.10-5.90-2.67
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		319.35-8.85-2.70
Bayer Cropscience		4545.10-127.70-2.73
Jubilant Ingrevia		569.30-16.40-2.80
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		133.00-3.85-2.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		144.30-4.20-2.83
Sudarshan Colorants India		330.00-9.80-2.88
The Ramco Cements		1098.00-32.60-2.88
Gravita India		1565.50-47.80-2.96
Andhra Paper		66.75-2.06-2.99
TGV SRAAC		83.50-2.58-3.00
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		441.15-13.75-3.02
I G Petrochemicals		349.00-11.00-3.06
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		1437.00-45.45-3.07
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		446.50-14.35-3.11
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		551.90-17.75-3.12
Rain Industries		143.90-4.75-3.20
Aether Industries		927.65-30.75-3.21
Ultramarine & Pigments		428.55-14.35-3.24
Ramco Industries		280.95-9.45-3.25
Orient Paper & Industries		18.10-0.61-3.26
Aarti Industries		432.60-14.90-3.33
GOCL Corporation		253.40-8.80-3.36
JK Lakshmi Cement		690.40-24.10-3.37
Laxmi Organic Industries		121.75-4.40-3.49
Excel Industries		916.50-34.20-3.60
Heranba Industries		200.50-7.70-3.70
Kiri Industries		435.25-16.85-3.73
Star Cement		206.10-8.00-3.74
KIOCL		324.75-12.75-3.78
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries		382.00-15.05-3.79
Transpek Industry		938.00-36.95-3.79
MOIL		295.25-11.85-3.86
Mangalam Cement		873.40-35.50-3.91
Bigbloc Construction		51.38-2.13-3.98
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		1169.90-48.75-4.00
NOCIL		138.80-5.85-4.04
Vinati Organics		1412.65-59.75-4.06
Best Agrolife		15.46-0.67-4.15
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		121.35-5.40-4.26
Neogen Chemicals		1397.00-62.20-4.26
Meghmani Organics		50.44-2.25-4.27
West Coast Paper Mills		406.45-18.15-4.27
NACL Industries		128.00-5.85-4.37
Primo Chemicals		18.06-0.85-4.49
Sadhana Nitro Chem		1.89-0.09-4.55
PCBL Chemical		295.30-14.20-4.59
Archean Chemical Industries		549.15-26.55-4.61
Agarwal Industrial Corporation		525.00-26.40-4.79
Sharda Cropchem		1133.35-57.35-4.82
JK Paper		345.90-17.80-4.89
Supreme Petrochem		681.60-35.15-4.90
Satia Industries		63.20-3.32-4.99
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3307.90-175.35-5.03
Rallis India		263.20-14.45-5.20
Paradeep Phosphates		115.05-6.40-5.27
Paushak		436.00-24.35-5.29
National Fertilizers		73.15-4.11-5.32
Himadri Speciality Chemical		457.90-26.45-5.46
Fine Organic Industries		4453.00-260.20-5.52
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		1116.70-66.10-5.59
Elantas Beck India		8456.15-518.50-5.78
Birla Corporation		942.10-59.10-5.90
Kuantum Papers		84.55-5.35-5.95
India Glycols		898.00-62.70-6.53
Platinum Industries		207.00-16.70-7.47
Oriental Aromatics		255.00-21.55-7.79

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
