BSE collaborates with GIFT SEZ to offer finance, capital mkts courses

The pact will lead to the development, launch, and conduct of programmes related to IFSC at GIFT City and help in the introduction and management of certification programmes for the market participants at GIFT IFSC, according to a statement by GIFT City on Thursday.

BSE Institute, a subsidiary of leading stock exchange BSE, has joined hands with GIFT SEZ Ltd to offer courses in finance and capital markets.

GIFT SEZ houses India’s first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

Also, the initiative will help in offering of courses to prepare candidates for international securities regulations certifications and organizing seminars, knowledge series and conferences for creating awareness on IFSC and GIFT City.

Tapan Ray, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of GIFT City, said that GIFT City is committed to develop an enabling environment for all aspects of international financial services. An important piece of this endeavor is to provide avenues for skill development and training in various areas of international products, offshore fund management, international bullion trading among others.

“We see ourselves as facilitators of not only financial services but also of honing talent for this emerging stream in India,” he added.

Ambarish Datta, the Managing Director, and CEO of BSE Institute said that an international financial services center caters to customers outside the jurisdiction of the domestic economy, dealing with flows of finance, financial products, and services across borders.

This requires us to build a pipeline of highly skilled professionals who are well versed with global financial regulations, and best practices, he added.

Since 1989, BSE Institute has been training and delivering new age employability skill and competency-based education to students to prepare them for the industry

To give an impetus to financial services education and skill development, GIFT City has taken initiative to bring onboard several reputed educational institutes and offer cutting-edge courses.