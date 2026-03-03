Facebook Pixel Code
BSE Capital Goods
69993.72 Closed
-0.65-460.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
BSE Capital Goods Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹66,850.80₹70,663.65
₹69,993.72
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54,567.64₹73,125.09
₹69,993.72
Open Price
₹66,850.80
Prev. Close
₹70,454.47

BSE Capital Goods Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
570,075.7870,245.41
1069,574.669,782.43
2068,682.2368,888.32
5066,885.7767,865.83
10067,999.2867,796.07
20068,711.0767,595.25

BSE Capital Goods Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

BSE Capital Goods Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Finolex Cables		946.0531.753.47
KEI Industries		5202.95122.552.41
Bharat Electronics		453.759.302.09
Siemens Energy India		2971.5040.951.40
Hindustan Aeronautics		3951.7537.750.96
Kirloskar Oil Engines		1407.0011.450.82
PTC Industries		18013.2081.200.45
Astral		1671.954.750.28
Bharat Dynamics		1268.102.750.22
Data Patterns (India)		3206.50-1.95-0.06
AIA Engineering		3822.40-5.40-0.14
Supreme Industries		3962.70-11.55-0.29
Hitachi Energy India		25495.00-93.35-0.36
Thermax		3100.05-14.70-0.47
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2209.50-14.10-0.63
Polycab India		8539.00-71.15-0.83
Zen Technologies		1345.25-14.10-1.04
Bharat Heavy Electricals		262.05-2.80-1.06
Schaeffler India		4311.00-50.35-1.15
Jyoti CNC Automation		807.95-12.05-1.47
ABB India		5980.50-93.80-1.54
SKF India		1710.00-29.60-1.70
Cummins India		4815.95-85.80-1.75
Grindwell Norton		1629.00-29.95-1.81
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		711.70-13.25-1.83
Carborundum Universal		806.90-16.75-2.03
GE Vernova T&D India		3770.00-79.60-2.07
LMW		14480.00-314.00-2.12
Honeywell Automation India		30291.00-656.40-2.12
Premier Energies		716.00-16.85-2.30
Waaree Energies		2643.40-66.20-2.44
Kaynes Technology India		3748.00-105.00-2.73
Elgi Equipments		519.60-14.75-2.76
Cochin Shipyard		1449.10-43.80-2.93
SKF India (Industrial)		2467.15-78.45-3.08
Siemens		3311.50-109.05-3.19
Inox Wind		89.21-2.94-3.19
Timken India		3356.75-112.15-3.23
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		516.90-17.55-3.28
NBCC (India)		89.43-3.30-3.56
Suzlon Energy		40.97-1.73-4.05
GMR Airports		96.45-4.20-4.17
Titagarh Rail Systems		671.10-30.05-4.29
Kalpataru Projects International		1178.40-56.65-4.59
Apar Industries		10655.00-523.20-4.68
Larsen & Toubro		4066.45-214.10-5.00
Rail Vikas Nigam		299.60-16.95-5.35

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
