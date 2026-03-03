|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|70,075.78
|70,245.41
|10
|69,574.6
|69,782.43
|20
|68,682.23
|68,888.32
|50
|66,885.77
|67,865.83
|100
|67,999.28
|67,796.07
|200
|68,711.07
|67,595.25
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Finolex Cables
|946.05
|31.75
|3.47
|KEI Industries
|5202.95
|122.55
|2.41
|Bharat Electronics
|453.75
|9.30
|2.09
|Siemens Energy India
|2971.50
|40.95
|1.40
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|3951.75
|37.75
|0.96
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|1407.00
|11.45
|0.82
|PTC Industries
|18013.20
|81.20
|0.45
|Astral
|1671.95
|4.75
|0.28
|Bharat Dynamics
|1268.10
|2.75
|0.22
|Data Patterns (India)
|3206.50
|-1.95
|-0.06
|AIA Engineering
|3822.40
|-5.40
|-0.14
|Supreme Industries
|3962.70
|-11.55
|-0.29
|Hitachi Energy India
|25495.00
|-93.35
|-0.36
|Thermax
|3100.05
|-14.70
|-0.47
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.50
|-14.10
|-0.63
|Polycab India
|8539.00
|-71.15
|-0.83
|Zen Technologies
|1345.25
|-14.10
|-1.04
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|262.05
|-2.80
|-1.06
|Schaeffler India
|4311.00
|-50.35
|-1.15
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|807.95
|-12.05
|-1.47
|ABB India
|5980.50
|-93.80
|-1.54
|SKF India
|1710.00
|-29.60
|-1.70
|Cummins India
|4815.95
|-85.80
|-1.75
|Grindwell Norton
|1629.00
|-29.95
|-1.81
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|711.70
|-13.25
|-1.83
|Carborundum Universal
|806.90
|-16.75
|-2.03
|GE Vernova T&D India
|3770.00
|-79.60
|-2.07
|LMW
|14480.00
|-314.00
|-2.12
|Honeywell Automation India
|30291.00
|-656.40
|-2.12
|Premier Energies
|716.00
|-16.85
|-2.30
|Waaree Energies
|2643.40
|-66.20
|-2.44
|Kaynes Technology India
|3748.00
|-105.00
|-2.73
|Elgi Equipments
|519.60
|-14.75
|-2.76
|Cochin Shipyard
|1449.10
|-43.80
|-2.93
|SKF India (Industrial)
|2467.15
|-78.45
|-3.08
|Siemens
|3311.50
|-109.05
|-3.19
|Inox Wind
|89.21
|-2.94
|-3.19
|Timken India
|3356.75
|-112.15
|-3.23
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|516.90
|-17.55
|-3.28
|NBCC (India)
|89.43
|-3.30
|-3.56
|Suzlon Energy
|40.97
|-1.73
|-4.05
|GMR Airports
|96.45
|-4.20
|-4.17
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|671.10
|-30.05
|-4.29
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1178.40
|-56.65
|-4.59
|Apar Industries
|10655.00
|-523.20
|-4.68
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.45
|-214.10
|-5.00
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|299.60
|-16.95
|-5.35