scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

BSE board to consider share buyback on July 6; stock surges 7 per cent

Following the announcement, shares of BSE rose 7 per cent in intra-day trade to Rs 651.65 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Written by PTI
Updated:
BSE
Under a share buyback or repurchase, a firm buys back its own shares from investors or shareholders.

Leading stock exchange BSE on Monday announced that its board will meet on July 6 to consider a proposal on the buyback of shares. Following the announcement, shares of BSE rose 7 per cent in intra-day trade to Rs 651.65 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Also Read

In a regulatory filing to the NSE, Asia’s oldest bourse said, “meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, to inter alia, consider and approve proposal for Buy back of fully paid equity shares of the company”.

Also Read

Under a share buyback or repurchase, a firm buys back its own shares from investors or shareholders. The purpose of the buyback is price stability and ensuring investor confidence in the stock. Earlier in 2018, BSE repurchased over 20 lakh shares for nearly Rs 166 crore under its buyback programme.

Also Read
More Stories on
bse
Market
NSE

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-07-2023 at 14:52 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS