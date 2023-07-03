BSE board to consider share buyback on July 6; stock surges 7 per cent

Leading stock exchange BSE on Monday announced that its board will meet on July 6 to consider a proposal on the buyback of shares. Following the announcement, shares of BSE rose 7 per cent in intra-day trade to Rs 651.65 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In a regulatory filing to the NSE, Asia’s oldest bourse said, “meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, to inter alia, consider and approve proposal for Buy back of fully paid equity shares of the company”.

Under a share buyback or repurchase, a firm buys back its own shares from investors or shareholders. The purpose of the buyback is price stability and ensuring investor confidence in the stock. Earlier in 2018, BSE repurchased over 20 lakh shares for nearly Rs 166 crore under its buyback programme.