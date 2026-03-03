|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|62,437.81
|62,534.38
|10
|62,348.68
|62,366.75
|20
|61,846.24
|62,035.09
|50
|61,640.86
|61,588.4
|100
|61,173.78
|60,691.98
|200
|58,085.48
|58,635.73
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Tube Investments of India
|2838.10
|85.05
|3.09
|Ashok Leyland
|209.15
|-1.95
|-0.92
|MRF
|139500.00
|-1,554.95
|-1.10
|Bharat Forge
|1880.25
|-30.70
|-1.61
|Bajaj Auto
|9778.10
|-190.85
|-1.91
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.75
|-65.15
|-1.92
|TVS Motor Company
|3791.00
|-78.65
|-2.03
|Hero MotoCorp
|5590.20
|-119.40
|-2.09
|Eicher Motors
|7817.00
|-198.70
|-2.48
|Apollo Tyres
|442.55
|-11.65
|-2.56
|Bosch
|35369.80
|-1,059.25
|-2.91
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14380.60
|-488.95
|-3.29
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.50
|-12.65
|-3.30
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|128.65
|-4.60
|-3.45
|Exide Industries
|322.85
|-12.05
|-3.60
|Balkrishna Industries
|2303.60
|-87.70
|-3.67
|Sundram Fasteners
|845.00
|-33.20
|-3.78
|UNO Minda
|1141.00
|-47.60
|-4.00