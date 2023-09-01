Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Brooks Laboratories Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BROOKS LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹97.75 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Brooks Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹97.75₹97.75
₹97.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.50₹143.45
₹97.75
Open Price
₹97.75
Prev. Close
₹97.75
Volume
19,169

Brooks Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R197.75
  • R297.75
  • R397.75
  • Pivot
    97.75
  • S197.75
  • S297.75
  • S397.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5106.1596.54
  • 10107.6197.06
  • 20108.7195.86
  • 50115.0488.88
  • 100100.3784.45
  • 20095.6886.02

Brooks Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.822.5261.302.79-28.47151.2945.60
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Brooks Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Brooks Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
11 Jul, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Brooks Laboratories Ltd.

Brooks Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232HP2002PLC000267 and registration number is 000267. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 76.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Atul Ranchal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajesh Mahajan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manpreet Singh Naroo
    Director - Technical
  • Ms. Sonia Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Mahajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Kumar Bedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Brooks Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Brooks Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Brooks Laboratories Ltd. is ₹256.56 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Brooks Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Brooks Laboratories Ltd. is -61.79 and PB ratio of Brooks Laboratories Ltd. is 3.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Brooks Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brooks Laboratories Ltd. is ₹97.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brooks Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brooks Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brooks Laboratories Ltd. is ₹143.45 and 52-week low of Brooks Laboratories Ltd. is ₹57.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data