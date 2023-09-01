Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.82
|2.52
|61.30
|2.79
|-28.47
|151.29
|45.60
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|11 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Brooks Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232HP2002PLC000267 and registration number is 000267. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 76.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Brooks Laboratories Ltd. is ₹256.56 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Brooks Laboratories Ltd. is -61.79 and PB ratio of Brooks Laboratories Ltd. is 3.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brooks Laboratories Ltd. is ₹97.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brooks Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brooks Laboratories Ltd. is ₹143.45 and 52-week low of Brooks Laboratories Ltd. is ₹57.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.