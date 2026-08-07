Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Brooks Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

BROOKS LABORATORIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Brooks Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹60.85 Closed
-0.25₹ -0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Brooks Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.01₹62.49
₹60.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.90₹165.95
₹60.85
Open Price
₹59.01
Prev. Close
₹61.00
Volume
629

Source: Dion Global

Brooks Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Brooks Laboratories		-0.25-16.8113.59-13.03-60.11-11.49-10.51
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Brooks Laboratories has declined 60.11% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Brooks Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Brooks Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Brooks Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
561.161.08
1063.6762.48
2066.9964.71
5067.5465.7
10062.4867.54
20075.6778.29

Source: Dion Global

Brooks Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Brooks Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 10.38%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Brooks Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTBrooks Laboratories - Board Meeting Intimation for Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Require
Jul 17, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTBrooks Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 16, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTBrooks Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Jul 09, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTBrooks Laboratories - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTBrooks Laboratories - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Incorporation Of Wholly Owned S

Source: Dion Global

About Brooks Laboratories

Brooks Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232HP2002PLC000267 and registration number is 000267. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhushan Singh Rana
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Pratap Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Durga Shankar Maity
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manav Mahajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lalit Mahajan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Usha Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Brooks Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Brooks Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brooks Laboratories is ₹60.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Brooks Laboratories?

The Brooks Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brooks Laboratories?

The market cap of Brooks Laboratories is ₹179.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Brooks Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Brooks Laboratories are ₹62.49 and ₹59.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brooks Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brooks Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brooks Laboratories is ₹165.95 and 52-week low of Brooks Laboratories is ₹36.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Brooks Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Brooks Laboratories has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -16.81% for the past month, 13.59% over 3 months, -60.11% over 1 year, -11.49% across 3 years, and -10.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brooks Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brooks Laboratories are 7.29 and 1.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Brooks Laboratories News

More Brooks Laboratories News
Market Pulse