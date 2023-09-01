What is the Market Cap of Brooks Laboratories Ltd.? The market cap of Brooks Laboratories Ltd. is ₹256.56 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Brooks Laboratories Ltd.? P/E ratio of Brooks Laboratories Ltd. is -61.79 and PB ratio of Brooks Laboratories Ltd. is 3.75 as on .

What is the share price of Brooks Laboratories Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brooks Laboratories Ltd. is ₹97.75 as on .