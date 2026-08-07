Here's the live share price of Brooks Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Brooks Laboratories
|-0.25
|-16.81
|13.59
|-13.03
|-60.11
|-11.49
|-10.51
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Brooks Laboratories has declined 60.11% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Brooks Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|61.1
|61.08
|10
|63.67
|62.48
|20
|66.99
|64.71
|50
|67.54
|65.7
|100
|62.48
|67.54
|200
|75.67
|78.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Brooks Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 10.38%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Brooks Laboratories - Board Meeting Intimation for Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Require
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Brooks Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Brooks Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|Brooks Laboratories - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Brooks Laboratories - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Incorporation Of Wholly Owned S
Source: Dion Global
Brooks Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232HP2002PLC000267 and registration number is 000267. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brooks Laboratories is ₹60.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Brooks Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Brooks Laboratories is ₹179.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Brooks Laboratories are ₹62.49 and ₹59.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brooks Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brooks Laboratories is ₹165.95 and 52-week low of Brooks Laboratories is ₹36.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Brooks Laboratories has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -16.81% for the past month, 13.59% over 3 months, -60.11% over 1 year, -11.49% across 3 years, and -10.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brooks Laboratories are 7.29 and 1.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global