What is the share price of Brooks Laboratories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brooks Laboratories is ₹60.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Brooks Laboratories? The Brooks Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brooks Laboratories? The market cap of Brooks Laboratories is ₹179.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Brooks Laboratories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Brooks Laboratories are ₹62.49 and ₹59.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brooks Laboratories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brooks Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brooks Laboratories is ₹165.95 and 52-week low of Brooks Laboratories is ₹36.90 as on .

How has the Brooks Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns? The Brooks Laboratories has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -16.81% for the past month, 13.59% over 3 months, -60.11% over 1 year, -11.49% across 3 years, and -10.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brooks Laboratories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brooks Laboratories are 7.29 and 1.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global