Brookfield REIT files draft papers for Rs 3,800-cr IPO

October 1, 2020 9:05 AM

The Reit will be sponsored by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, with approximately $550 billion in assets under management as of June 30.

The IPO consists of units of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust including a fresh issuance aggregating up to Rs 3,800 crore and an additional component for an offer for sale.

The Brookfield Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) filed its draft offer document with the Sebi to raise Rs 3,800 crore. This will be the third Reit offer after that of Embassy and Mindspace. The Reit will be sponsored by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, with approximately $550 billion in assets under management as of June 30. The IPO consists of units of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust including a fresh issuance aggregating up to Rs 3,800 crore and an additional component for an offer for sale.

The gross proceeds of the fresh issue will be utilised for partial or full pre-payment or scheduled repayment of the existing indebtedness of asset SPVs; and for general purposes, to the extent allowed by regulations. Morgan Stanley India Company, DSP Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) are the global co-coordinators and book running lead managers to the issue.

Ambit Private, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, JM Financial, JP Morgan India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Growth Pangs
RBI rate cut: Don't cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
