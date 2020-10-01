Brookfield REIT files draft papers for Rs 3,800-cr IPO

The IPO consists of units of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust including a fresh issuance aggregating up to Rs 3,800 crore and an additional component for an offer for sale.

The Brookfield Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) filed its draft offer document with the Sebi to raise Rs 3,800 crore. This will be the third Reit offer after that of Embassy and Mindspace. The Reit will be sponsored by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, with approximately $550 billion in assets under management as of June 30. The IPO consists of units of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust including a fresh issuance aggregating up to Rs 3,800 crore and an additional component for an offer for sale.

The gross proceeds of the fresh issue will be utilised for partial or full pre-payment or scheduled repayment of the existing indebtedness of asset SPVs; and for general purposes, to the extent allowed by regulations. Morgan Stanley India Company, DSP Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) are the global co-coordinators and book running lead managers to the issue.

Ambit Private, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, JM Financial, JP Morgan India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the issue.