BRONZE INFRA TECH LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bronze Infra Tech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.95₹1.00
₹1.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.91₹1.47
₹1.00
Open Price
₹1.00
Prev. Close
₹1.00
Volume
0

Bronze Infra Tech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.02
  • R21.03
  • R31.07
  • Pivot
    0.98
  • S10.97
  • S20.93
  • S30.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.311
  • 101.31.01
  • 201.361.04
  • 501.641.17
  • 1001.931.32
  • 2001.241.27

Bronze Infra Tech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
03.091.01-9.09-24.81300.00127.27
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Bronze Infra Tech Ltd. Share Holdings

Bronze Infra Tech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Bronze Infra Tech Ltd.

Bronze Infra Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/2004 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74990WB2004PLC100116 and registration number is 100116. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of musical instruments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Verma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ishant Bhardwaj
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Mala
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Gautam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bronze Infra Tech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bronze Infra Tech Ltd.?

The market cap of Bronze Infra Tech Ltd. is ₹1.73 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bronze Infra Tech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bronze Infra Tech Ltd. is 11.63 and PB ratio of Bronze Infra Tech Ltd. is 0.35 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Bronze Infra Tech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bronze Infra Tech Ltd. is ₹1.00 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bronze Infra Tech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bronze Infra Tech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bronze Infra Tech Ltd. is ₹1.47 and 52-week low of Bronze Infra Tech Ltd. is ₹.91 as on Aug 28, 2023.

