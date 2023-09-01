Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|3.09
|1.01
|-9.09
|-24.81
|300.00
|127.27
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.50
|6.37
|22.75
|31.55
|32.42
|182.34
|198.66
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.53
|15.90
|66.18
|93.05
|56.94
|800.00
|388.38
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Bronze Infra Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/2004 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74990WB2004PLC100116 and registration number is 100116. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of musical instruments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bronze Infra Tech Ltd. is ₹1.73 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bronze Infra Tech Ltd. is 11.63 and PB ratio of Bronze Infra Tech Ltd. is 0.35 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bronze Infra Tech Ltd. is ₹1.00 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bronze Infra Tech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bronze Infra Tech Ltd. is ₹1.47 and 52-week low of Bronze Infra Tech Ltd. is ₹.91 as on Aug 28, 2023.