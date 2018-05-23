Brokerages maintain ‘buy’ on SBI despite record quarterly loss; Rajnish Kumar sees ‘happiness’ ahead

On a sequential basis, the public lender’s standalone net loss surged over threefold to Rs 7,718.17 crore

Despite country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), posting its highest ever net loss for quarter ended March, most global brokerages are maintaining ‘buy’ rating on the stock. As bad loan provisions doubled compared to corresponding quarter last year, SBI on Tuesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 7,718.17 crore. However, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said the financial year 2018-19 would be a year of ‘happiness’ with better credit growth and lower bad loans ratio. “This is a year of hope (2018-19) and financial year 2020 you can consider to be a year of happiness,” The Indian Express reported citing him.

On a sequential basis, the public lender’s standalone net loss surged over threefold to Rs 7,718.17 crore as against a standalone net loss of Rs 2,416.37 crore in the October-December period of the financial year 2017-2018. The shares of SBI rose nearly 4 percent yesterday to close at Rs 253.90 a piece.

Credit Suisse: The global brokerage maintains ‘outperform’ rating on the stock and cuts target price to Rs 322 from Rs 381 per share implying an upside of nearly 27 percent from yesterday’s closing price. The brokerage has cut the FY19 earnings per share by 3 percent and FY20 EPS by 20 percent on higher provisions. The gross non-performing assets have likely peaked at 10.9 percent this quarter, the brokerage notes.

Nomura: The global brokerage maintains a buy target on SBI at Rs 350 per share implying an upside of nearly 38 percent. The global brokerage says that valuation of SBI stock is reasonable for over 12 percent ROE by FY20.

Citi: The global brokerage maintains a buy target on SBI at Rs 325 per share implying an upside of nearly 28 percent. The brokerage expects credit costs of SBI to moderate and growth to improve. High slippages have lead to loss in profit for the country’s largest lender, notes Citi.

At the time of reporting, SBI shares were trading at Rs 268.05 up 5.47% at BSE.