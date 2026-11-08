The stock recommendations for Samvat 2083 come after a volatile year for Indian equities, but the market has regained some ground in recent sessions. The Nifty 50 stood hovered around 24790 levels. The recovery has brought some relief after the earlier correction, even as investors continue to track crude oil prices, foreign fund flows, global bond yields and geopolitical developments.

Against this backdrop, brokerages have picked six stocks for Samvat 2083: Bharat Electronics, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, APL Apollo Tubes, Eternal and JSW Steel. The recommendations span defence, banking, infrastructure, building materials, quick commerce and steel. Five stocks feature in at least two brokerage lists, while JSW Steel is confirmed only in Kotak Neo’s recommendations.

Bharat Electronics

HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has included Bharat Electronics in its Samvat 2083 picks, with a target price of Rs 475 against a reference price of Rs 370. That indicates an upside of about 28.4%. The report gives a buy range of Rs 368-378. It does not assign an ‘Outperform’ rating, so the recommendation is described here as a stock pick rather than given a rating label.

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Kotak Neo

Kotak Neo’s technical Muhurat list has a ‘Buy’ call on BEL, with a target of Rs 410 against a first entry level of Rs 370, implying an upside of about 10.8%. It gives a second entry level of Rs 350 and a stop-loss of Rs 340. The target and entry levels make this a technical trade recommendation, distinct from HDFC Securities’ longer-term target.

ICICI Bank

Mirae Asset Sharekhan

Mirae Asset Sharekhan has a ‘Buy’ rating on ICICI Bank and a target price of Rs 1,750, against a reference price of Rs 1,377. The implied upside is about 27%. The brokerage expects net interest income and profit to grow at around 19% annually between FY26 and FY28, with return on assets and return on equity projected at 2.4% and 17.1%, respectively, in FY28. It cites the bank’s strong franchise and its ability to deliver consistent returns, while identifying slower recovery in net interest margins and geopolitical uncertainty as risks.

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Kotak Neo

Kotak Neo has included ICICI Bank in its technical picks with a target of Rs 1,800, against a first entry level of Rs 1,398. That implies an upside of about 28.8%. The report gives a second entry level of Rs 1,300 and a stop-loss of Rs 1,200.

Larsen & Toubro

HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has picked L&T with a target price of Rs 4,458 against a reference price of Rs 3,872, implying an upside of about 15.1%. Its suggested buy range is Rs 3,840-3,935. The investment case rests on the company’s large order pipeline and exposure to infrastructure and energy projects. Its international business, including hydrocarbons and power transmission and distribution, is another source of order opportunities.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan

Mirae Asset Sharekhan maintains a ‘Buy’ rating on L&T. Its detailed report gives a target price of Rs 4,500, against a reference price of Rs 3,801, implying an upside of about 18.4%. The report points to strong order prospects and an improving earnings outlook. It estimates adjusted earnings per share at Rs 142.3 in FY27 and Rs 176.4 in FY28, with return on equity rising from 16.7% to 17.7%. The report’s summary table and detailed stock page show different target prices, so the detailed report’s Rs 4,500 figure is used here.

APL Apollo Tubes

Kotak Neo

Kotak Neo has a ‘Buy’ recommendation on APL Apollo Tubes, with a target of Rs 2,594 against a reference price of Rs 2,165. The implied upside is about 19.8%. The brokerage points to the company’s product range of more than 5,000 items and distribution network of over 800 distributors across 300 cities. It expects capacity to rise from 5 million tonnes to 8 million tonnes by FY28, supporting volume growth and market share gains. Kotak estimates revenue and profit will grow at compound annual rates of around 16% and 19%, respectively, between FY26 and FY29.

Axis Direct

Axis Direct has also recommended APL Apollo, with a target price of Rs 2,340 and an upside of 15% from its stated reference price. Its investment case focuses on the company’s position in structural steel tubes and the scope for growth from capacity expansion and demand across infrastructure and construction. The brokerage also points to the company’s record quarterly sales volume in Q2FY27, which rose 13% year on year to 963,143 tonnes.

Eternal

Kotak Neo

Kotak Neo has a ‘Buy’ recommendation on Eternal, with a target price of Rs 435 against a reference price of Rs 344, implying an upside of about 26.5%. The brokerage sees Blinkit as the company’s main growth engine, alongside continued expansion in food delivery. In Q2FY27, net order value grew 21% year on year at Zomato and 79% at Blinkit. Blinkit is targeting more than 3,500 dark stores by March 2027. Kotak expects revenue to grow at a 63% compound annual rate between FY26 and FY29, with EBITDA margins expanding from 2.2% in FY26 to 4.6% in FY29.

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Axis Direct

Axis Direct has a ‘Buy’ recommendation on Eternal, with a target price of Rs 365 and an indicated upside of 15% from the prevailing market price cited in its report. Its case focuses on quick-commerce growth, Blinkit’s store expansion and the company’s wider consumer platform. The brokerage expects investment in customer acquisition and order frequency to support user growth, while acknowledging that margins may remain broadly flat over the next one to two years as the business prioritises expansion.

JSW Steel

Kotak Neo

Kotak Neo has a ‘Buy’ call on JSW Steel in its technical Muhurat picks. It sets a target of Rs 1,475 against a first entry level of Rs 1,246, indicating an upside of about 18.4%. The second entry level is Rs 1,200, with a stop-loss of Rs 1,150.

A second brokerage recommendation for JSW Steel could not be verified in the reports reviewed. It is therefore included among the six stocks covered, but should not be described as a confirmed two-brokerage consensus pick.

Conclusion

BEL, ICICI Bank, L&T and APL Apollo appear in recommendations from two brokerages each. Eternal also features in two reports, with both Kotak Neo and Axis Direct issuing ‘BUY’ calls. JSW Steel is supported by Kotak Neo in the available material, but a second recommendation could not be confirmed. The six picks span different sectors and investment styles, so their target prices should be read alongside each brokerage’s time horizon, assumptions and stated risks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.