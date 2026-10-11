HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Titan Company have received ‘Buy’ ratings from multiple brokerages, with analysts citing leadership stability, technology spending and consumer demand as key factors shaping their outlooks. HDFC Bank’s recommendations point to scope for better execution and profitability. For TCS, analysts are watching deal conversion and demand for artificial intelligence services. Titan’s expanding retail network and growth across consumer businesses support its outlook, although jewellery sales have fallen short of some estimates.

HDFC Bank

Emkay Global Financial Services

Emkay Global has a ‘Buy’ on HDFC Bank and a target price of Rs 1,225, implying potential upside of 69.9%. The brokerage’s positive view follows regulatory approval for Anup Bagchi’s appointment as managing director and chief executive officer. Leadership stability is expected to help the bank maintain its strategic priorities and improve execution.

Deposit mobilisation, branch productivity and digital capabilities are central to Emkay’s assessment. The bank’s ability to strengthen its deposit base while improving operating performance will be important to earnings growth. The target price also reflects the brokerage’s view that better execution could support a higher valuation.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Motilal Oswal has a ‘Buy’ rating on HDFC Bank and a target price of Rs 925, indicating potential upside of 28.3%.

The brokerage expects leadership clarity to help the bank maintain its operating priorities and improve performance over time. Its outlook factors in a gradual recovery in profitability, with return on assets estimated at around 1.7%.

Motilal Oswal expects the loan book to grow at a compound annual rate of roughly 14% between FY26 and FY28. Loan growth, deposit mobilisation and a stronger contribution from core banking operations will be important to achieving that forecast. The recommendation rests on the bank’s ability to translate its scale and franchise strength into improved returns.

Jefferies

Jefferies too has a ‘Buy’ rating on HDFC Bank and a target price of Rs 880, implying potential upside of around 19.6%. The brokerage’s assessment focuses on the leadership transition and the bank’s ability to sustain execution. Consistent progress on its operating priorities could help improve confidence in the bank’s performance.

Retail deposit growth, fee income and the composition of the loan book are also important to Jefferies’ outlook. Funding costs and the loan mix can influence margins and returns, making continued improvement in these areas central to the brokerage’s positive view.

Tata Consultancy Services

Nomura

Nomura has rated TCS ‘Buy’ with a target price of Rs 2,630, implying potential upside of around 20.6%.

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The brokerage’s outlook accounts for continued scrutiny of discretionary technology spending and project timelines. Nomura has reduced its FY27 earnings-per-share forecast by 2.6%, while leaving its FY28 forecast unchanged. Some projects have been deferred, although the brokerage expects the affected work could return over the medium term.

Artificial intelligence remains an important growth opportunity for TCS, with AI-related services accounting for around 10% of revenue. As clients invest in automation and technology transformation, the company has an opportunity to expand its role in these projects. The pace at which demand converts into revenue will be important to its growth outlook.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a ‘Buy’ rating on TCS and a target price of Rs 2,400, indicating potential upside of around 10.1%.

The brokerage has pointed to total contract value of US$9.6 billion as evidence of continued deal activity. However, contract wins need to translate into revenue, making the conversion of the sales pipeline an important factor in the near-term outlook.

Motilal Oswal’s assessment also depends on a recovery in regional demand and stronger conversion of client discussions into projects. Technology modernisation and AI-led transformation work could support growth, although the timing of client spending remains an important consideration.

Here is the summary table for the story:

Brokerage Consensus & Target Price Summary

Stock / Company Brokerage Firm Rating Target Price (₹) Potential Upside (%) Key Growth Triggers & Catalysts HDFC Bank Emkay Global Buy ₹1,225 69.9% Leadership stability under CEO Anup Bagchi, deposit mobilisation, branch productivity, and digital execution. HDFC Bank Motilal Oswal Buy ₹925 28.3% Gradual RoA recovery (~1.7%), ~14% CAGR loan book growth (FY26–FY28), and core banking strength. HDFC Bank Jefferies Buy ₹880 19.6% Smooth leadership transition, retail deposit traction, improved fee income, and loan-mix optimization. TCS Nomura Buy ₹2,630 20.6% AI service adoption (~10% revenue contribution), client automation demand, and deferred project return. TCS Motilal Oswal Buy ₹2,400 10.1% Solid TCV deal wins ($9.6B pipeline), regional demand revival, and enterprise technology modernisation. TCS Axis Securities Buy ₹2,360 14.0% Annualised AI revenue exceeding $3.1B (+19% QoQ), vendor consolidation, and strong EBIT margins (24%). Titan Company Nomura Buy ₹5,425 19.2% Organised retail expansion, premiumisation, higher wedding jewellery share (target 25%), and international growth. Titan Company Motilal Oswal Buy ₹4,540 5% 25% YoY consumer business growth, 78 net store additions (3,758 total), and strong performance in CaratLane (+32%) and watches (+30%).

Axis Securities

Axis Securities has a ‘Buy’ rating on TCS and a target price of Rs 2,360, with upside potential of 14% as stated in its October 9, 2026 report.

TCS reported constant-currency revenue growth of 0.5% quarter-on-quarter and 2.8% year-on-year. Net income rose 14.9% year-on-year to Rs 13,884 crore, while EBIT margin stood at 24%, down 119 basis points from a year earlier.

Axis Securities identifies AI-led transformation, vendor consolidation and technology modernisation as potential growth drivers. TCS reported annualised AI revenue of more than US$3.1 billion, up 19% sequentially. Subcontractor costs, AI investments, hiring and the MHP acquisition have weighed on margins. The brokerage’s positive view depends on TCS converting demand for newer services into sustained business growth.

Titan Company

Nomura

Nomura has a ‘Buy’ rating on Titan and has a target price of Rs 5,425, implying potential upside of around 19.2%.

The brokerage expects Titan to benefit from organised jewellery retail, premiumisation and an expanding store network. It also sees scope for wedding jewellery to account for a larger share of sales over the next three to five years, rising to an estimated 25% from around 20%.

Nomura expects consolidated sales to grow 19% in FY27 and earnings before interest and tax to increase 23%. International expansion, including additional Tanishq stores and the integration of Damas Jewellery, forms part of the longer-term growth outlook. Risks include higher gold prices affecting store footfall, increased competition and slower-than-expected expansion.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Motilal Oswal too has a ‘Buy’ on Titan. Its October 6, 2026 update points to growth across the company’s consumer businesses, although the available report excerpt does not provide a target price.

Titan’s consumer businesses delivered around 25% year-on-year growth, and the company added 78 net stores during the quarter, taking its combined retail network to 3,758 stores. The jewellery portfolio grew around 21%, while CaratLane reported revenue growth of 32%.

The update also reported around 30% growth in watches. Domestic jewellery sales rose 20%, below the brokerage’s estimate of 28%, as demand moderated towards the end of the quarter. Despite the shortfall in jewellery, growth in other consumer businesses and the expanding store network support the brokerage’s positive rating.

Conclusion

HDFC Bank, TCS and Titan Company have each received ‘Buy’ ratings from multiple brokerages. HDFC Bank’s recommendations focus on leadership stability, deposit growth and improving profitability. TCS’s outlook depends on deal conversion and the growth of AI-related services, while Titan’s expanding retail network and performance across consumer businesses support its longer-term prospects.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.