Here's the live share price of Broach Lifecare Hospital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Broach Lifecare Hospital has declined 21.89% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.41%.

Broach Lifecare Hospital’s current P/E of 21.71x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.