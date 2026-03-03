Facebook Pixel Code
Broach Lifecare Hospital Share Price

NSE
BSE

BROACH LIFECARE HOSPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Broach Lifecare Hospital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.50 Closed
-15.20₹ -2.60
As on Feb 23, 2026, 4:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Broach Lifecare Hospital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.50₹14.50
₹14.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.40₹25.50
₹14.50
Open Price
₹14.50
Prev. Close
₹17.10
Volume
6,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Broach Lifecare Hospital has declined 21.89% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.41%.

Broach Lifecare Hospital’s current P/E of 21.71x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Broach Lifecare Hospital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Broach Lifecare Hospital		011.54-3.97-42.91-41.41-33.75-21.89
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.479.448.020.3225.5420.7120.45
Max Healthcare Institute		-0.487.74-0.43-6.9911.1336.4741.70
Fortis Healthcare		1.447.973.92-2.5048.5350.1139.99
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-1.731.93-8.46-1.1410.8132.0433.19
Aster DM Healthcare		1.9018.95-0.734.8564.9741.9035.17
Global Health		-1.761.43-6.66-20.85-6.8730.8122.14
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		-1.9616.371.73-2.2038.3038.9229.27
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.120.32-5.90-15.4620.1012.903.93
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		-1.261.21-11.326.8715.123.942.34
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		0.728.21-10.51-20.04-3.1817.2421.79
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		-0.171.59-2.16-7.695.5134.689.68
Metropolis Healthcare		-1.90-2.17-4.46-15.7618.8612.29-1.23
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		1.202.62-11.63-10.41-10.756.213.68
Healthcare Global Enterprises		-3.32-5.66-21.45-18.5815.1926.9427.29
Park Medi World		-1.6320.3728.2528.2528.258.655.10
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		-3.1111.65-0.76-8.9989.5926.9215.38
Thyrocare Technologies		-3.08-0.82-10.62-10.8675.3137.104.89
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		2.96-2.67-8.73-16.905.9739.5137.71
Nephrocare Health Services		0.8311.7821.3521.3521.356.663.95

Over the last one year, Broach Lifecare Hospital has declined 41.41% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.54%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.13%), Fortis Healthcare (48.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Broach Lifecare Hospital has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.45%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.70%).

Broach Lifecare Hospital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Broach Lifecare Hospital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.5714.92
1014.5714.85
2015.2915.5
5018.317.58
10019.9420.67
20016.920

Broach Lifecare Hospital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Broach Lifecare Hospital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Broach Lifecare Hospital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Nov 15, 2025, 1:41 AM ISTBroach Lifecare Hosp - Intimation Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Half Year Ended September 30, 2025 Along
Nov 15, 2025, 1:38 AM ISTBroach Lifecare Hosp - Intimation For Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor For The FY 2025-26
Nov 15, 2025, 1:34 AM ISTBroach Lifecare Hosp - Intimation For Appointment Of Internal Auditor For FY 2025-26
Nov 15, 2025, 1:31 AM ISTBroach Lifecare Hosp - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Of Funds Raised Through Public Issue
Nov 15, 2025, 1:27 AM ISTBroach Lifecare Hosp - Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Half Year Ended September 30, 2025 Along With The Limit

About Broach Lifecare Hospital

Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L86100GJ2023PLC140499 and registration number is 140499. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mrs. Dhyuti Krupesh Joshi
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Jaykumar Narendra Vyas
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Shachi Jaykumar Vyas
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mehul Narendrakumar Hingu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shrikrishna Ramesh Chaudhari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Broach Lifecare Hospital Share Price

What is the share price of Broach Lifecare Hospital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Broach Lifecare Hospital is ₹14.50 as on Feb 23, 2026.

What kind of stock is Broach Lifecare Hospital?

The Broach Lifecare Hospital is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Broach Lifecare Hospital?

The market cap of Broach Lifecare Hospital is ₹8.80 Cr as on Feb 23, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Broach Lifecare Hospital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Broach Lifecare Hospital are ₹14.50 and ₹14.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Broach Lifecare Hospital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Broach Lifecare Hospital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Broach Lifecare Hospital is ₹25.50 and 52-week low of Broach Lifecare Hospital is ₹12.40 as on Feb 23, 2026.

How has the Broach Lifecare Hospital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Broach Lifecare Hospital has shown returns of -15.2% over the past day, 11.54% for the past month, -3.97% over 3 months, -41.41% over 1 year, -33.75% across 3 years, and -21.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Broach Lifecare Hospital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Broach Lifecare Hospital are 21.71 and 0.91 on Feb 23, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

