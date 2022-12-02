Britannia, Raymond among 141 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 20 fall to 52-week lows

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are trading in the red amid negative weak global cues, giving up Thursday’s gains. BSE Sensex is trading down over 500 points at 62,784 while NSE Nifty is at 18,677, over 0.7% points lower from yesterday’s close. TCS, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Maruti are among the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Steel, ONGC, Adani Enterprises and TechM are leading the pack, with Apollo Hospitals up almost 1.85%. The biggest laggards are Eicher Motors, M&M, Tata Consumer, Hindustan Unilever and Hero MotoCorp. Eicher Motors is trading 2.94% down.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 141 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Accelya Solutions India, Bharti Agri Fert & Realty, Adhbhut Infrastructure, Apl Apollo Tubes, Bengal & Assam Company, Cummins India, Britannia Industries, Dish TV India, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Hindustan Aeronautics, Kaycee Industries, Ion Exchange (India), Power Mech Projects, IDFC, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Raymond, Ramky Infrastructure and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 18 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. B&B Triplewall Containers, Hester Biosciences, Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure, SIEL Financial Services, Patel Engineering, Kiran Print-Pack, Yaari Digital Integrated Services were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 57 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Aditya Birla Capital, Accelya Solutions India, APL Apollo Tubes, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Cummins India, Dish TV India, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hi-Tech Pipes, Hindustan Foods, IDFC, JK Lakshmi Cement, Kirloskar Electric Company, Varun Beverages, Welspun Enterprises are among others.

Alternatively, 15 stocks including Equippp Social Impact Technologies, Hester Biosciences, Medplus Health Services, N. B. I. Industrial Finance Company, Rudrabhishek Enterprises, Zim Laboratories among others were the stocks at 52 week lows.

Volume Toppers and Gainers

Mold-Tek Technologies, Country Condo’s, Raymond, Delta Manufacturing, Airo Lam are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. TCS, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Infosys were among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.