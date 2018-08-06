​​​
  3. Britannia Industries to split stock, issue bonus debentures

Britannia Industries to split stock, issue bonus debentures

FMCG major Britannia Industries Ltd today said it may opt for stock split and issue bonus debentures to shareholders. Speaking at the company's AGM here, Chairman Nusli Wadia said the issue of stock split would be decided at the next board meeting.

By: | Kolkata | Published: August 6, 2018 1:34 PM
Britannia, Britannia industries, Britannia products, Britannia new products, FMCG, Britannia new launch, Britannia product launch, Britannia portfolio, Britannia dairy products, Britannia new products, Britannia new cake, Britannia new biscuit Britannia Industries also unveiled a new logo to commemorate its centenary year.

FMCG major Britannia Industries Ltd today said it may opt for stock split and issue bonus debentures to shareholders. Speaking at the company’s AGM here, Chairman Nusli Wadia said the issue of stock split would be decided at the next board meeting.

Wadia said the company would incur a total cost of Rs 1,000 crore for issuance of bonus debentures and to pay dividend to the shareholders. The bonus debentures would be issued at Rs 60 each and be non-convertible.

The company will launch new products in the next six months and expand business outside India, he said, adding, it is open to acquisitions. Britannia Industries also unveiled a new logo to commemorate its centenary year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Volatile stock markets? Buy Right. Sit Tight.

Motilal Oswal

Go to Top