Britannia Industries to split stock, issue bonus debentures

FMCG major Britannia Industries Ltd today said it may opt for stock split and issue bonus debentures to shareholders. Speaking at the company’s AGM here, Chairman Nusli Wadia said the issue of stock split would be decided at the next board meeting.

Wadia said the company would incur a total cost of Rs 1,000 crore for issuance of bonus debentures and to pay dividend to the shareholders. The bonus debentures would be issued at Rs 60 each and be non-convertible.

The company will launch new products in the next six months and expand business outside India, he said, adding, it is open to acquisitions. Britannia Industries also unveiled a new logo to commemorate its centenary year.