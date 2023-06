Benchmark indices were trading in green in the mid-day session on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty 50 jumped 88.20 points or 0.47% to 18,687.20 and BSE Sensex surged 225.51 points or 0.36% to 63,018.39. The broader market indices were trading higher with Nifty Next 50 rising 0.75%, Nifty Midcap 100 gaining 0.96% and Nifty Smallcapp 100 surging 1.22%. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 39.55 points or 0.09% to 44,204.10, Nifty FMCG jumped 1.05%, Nifty IT gained 0.73% and Nifty Realty soared 1.34%. The most active stocks on the NSE were HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Britannia, Infosys, Adani Power and Adani Enterprises.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

Britannia, BPCL, Tata Consumer, Nestle India, HDFC Life, Tata Motors, Hero Motocorp, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life and Apollo Hospitals were the gainers while Kotak Bank, Cipla, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma and ONGC were the losers.

Volume Gainers

Touchwood Entertainment, Sangam (India), Alkali Metals, Bharat Road Network, DB (International) Stock Brokers, Genesys International Corporation, PPAP Automotive, Palash Securities, Orissa Bengal Carrier, Strides Pharma Science, HOV Services, Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation, Kotak Nifty 50 ETF, Welspun Investments and Commercials, BSL, The Motor & General Finance, Manaksia Steels, HB Stockholdings, VIP Clothing, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Orient Green Power Company, Shree Rama Newsprint, Rollatainers, Dhampur Sugar Mills and Shemaroo Entertainment were the volume gainers.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Future Enterprises, Goyal Aluminiums, Paras Petrofil, Siti Networks, Sintex Plastics Technology, Suumaya Industries, Viji Finance and Lexus Granito (India) were among 10 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

3M India, 5Paisa Capital, AIA Engineering, Anant Raj, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Apollo Pipes, Apollo Tyres, Arrow Greentech, Artemis Medicare Services, Asian Hotels (North), Aster DM Healthcare, Aurionpro Solutions, Aurobindo Pharma, Avalon Technologies, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Electronics, Birla Corporation, Britannia Industries, Can Fin Homes, Capacit’e Infraprojects, Centum Electronics, Capri Global Capital, Chembond Chemicals, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Craftsman Automation, CRISIL, Dalmia Bharat, Data Patterns (India), DC Infotech And Communication, DLF, Dreamfolks Services, Electrosteel Castings, Engineers India, Force Motors, Fusion Micro Finance, Genus Power Infrastructures, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Globus Spirits, Glenmark Life Sciences, Gokaldas Exports, Greenlam Industries, GRP, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hardwyn India, HBL Power Systems, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Ice Make Refrigeration, IDFC, IDFC First Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, ION Exchange (India), Iris Clothings, Isgec Heavy Engineering, ITD Cementation India, Inox Wind Energy, IZMO, JITF Infralogistics, KDDL, KEI Industries, Kirloskar Brothers, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, L&T Finance Holdings, Lorenzini Apparels, Lloyds Steels Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maan Aluminium, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Manaksia, Man Infraconstruction, Mankind Pharma, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Marksans Pharma, Maruti Suzuki India, Max Healthcare Institute, MPS, Munjal Showa, NAVA, Nestle India, NINtec Systems, Nitin Spinners, NRB Bearing, NMDC Steel, Nucleus Software Exports, Patel Engineering, Pavna Industries, Peninsula Land, Procter & Gamble Health, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, PB Fintech, Prestige Estates Projects, Prime Securities, Race Eco Chain, Ram Ratna Wires, REC, Repco Home Finance, Responsive Industries, Revathi Equipment, Rico Auto Industries, Safari Industries (India), Saksoft, Sanghvi Movers, Sanofi India, Sansera Engineering, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Servotech Power Systems, Sintercom India, SKM Egg Products Export (India), Strides Pharma Science, Star Cement, Stylam Industries, Surya Roshni, Swaraj Engines, Syngene International, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, TARC, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Thomas Scott (India), TIPS Industries, Titan Company, Torrent Power, Trent, TVS Motor Company, Titagarh Wagons, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, UltraTech Cement, Usha Martin, Vardhman Polytex, Voltamp Transformers, VA Tech Wabag, Welspun Investments and Commercials and ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India are among 145 stocks to hit 52-week highs.