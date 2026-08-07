Here's the live share price of Brilliant Portfolios along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Brilliant Portfolios
|0
|0
|10.09
|15.54
|33.59
|11.91
|8.51
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Brilliant Portfolios has gained 33.59% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Brilliant Portfolios has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.34
|9.4
|10
|8.34
|8.66
|20
|7.48
|7.89
|50
|6.87
|7.18
|100
|6.76
|6.76
|200
|3.38
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Brilliant Portfolios remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Brilliant Portfolios - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:55 PM IST IST
|Brilliant Portfolios - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|Brilliant Portfolios - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 29Th May, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 06:29 AM IST IST
|Brilliant Portfolios - Result-Financial Results For The Period Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 20, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Brilliant Portfolios - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider, Approve And Take On Records The Audited Financial Results Of Th
Source: Dion Global
Brilliant Portfolios Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC057507 and registration number is 057507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brilliant Portfolios is ₹10.26 as on Jul 20, 2026.
The Brilliant Portfolios is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Brilliant Portfolios is ₹3.18 Cr as on Jul 20, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Brilliant Portfolios are ₹10.26 and ₹10.26.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brilliant Portfolios stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brilliant Portfolios is ₹10.26 and 52-week low of Brilliant Portfolios is ₹7.68 as on Jul 20, 2026.
The Brilliant Portfolios has shown returns of 4.91% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 10.09% over 3 months, 33.59% over 1 year, 11.91% across 3 years, and 8.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brilliant Portfolios are 4.97 and 0.32 on Jul 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global