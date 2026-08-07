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Brilliant Portfolios Share Price

NSE
BSE

BRILLIANT PORTFOLIOS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Brilliant Portfolios along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.26 Closed
4.91₹ 0.48
As on Jul 20, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Brilliant Portfolios Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.26₹10.26
₹10.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.68₹10.26
₹10.26
Open Price
₹10.26
Prev. Close
₹9.78
Volume
5,200

Source: Dion Global

Brilliant Portfolios Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Brilliant Portfolios		0010.0915.5433.5911.918.51
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Brilliant Portfolios has gained 33.59% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Brilliant Portfolios has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Brilliant Portfolios Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Brilliant Portfolios Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.349.4
108.348.66
207.487.89
506.877.18
1006.766.76
2003.380

Source: Dion Global

Brilliant Portfolios Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Brilliant Portfolios remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Brilliant Portfolios Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTBrilliant Portfolios - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 08:55 PM IST ISTBrilliant Portfolios - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTBrilliant Portfolios - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 29Th May, 2026
May 29, 2026, 06:29 AM IST ISTBrilliant Portfolios - Result-Financial Results For The Period Ended 31St March, 2026
May 20, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTBrilliant Portfolios - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider, Approve And Take On Records The Audited Financial Results Of Th

Source: Dion Global

About Brilliant Portfolios

Brilliant Portfolios Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC057507 and registration number is 057507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Raghu Nandan Arora
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Mr. Bhuvnesh Kumar Sharma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Das
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rameshwar Dayal Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Brilliant Portfolios Share Price

What is the share price of Brilliant Portfolios?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brilliant Portfolios is ₹10.26 as on Jul 20, 2026.

What kind of stock is Brilliant Portfolios?

The Brilliant Portfolios is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brilliant Portfolios?

The market cap of Brilliant Portfolios is ₹3.18 Cr as on Jul 20, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Brilliant Portfolios?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Brilliant Portfolios are ₹10.26 and ₹10.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brilliant Portfolios?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brilliant Portfolios stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brilliant Portfolios is ₹10.26 and 52-week low of Brilliant Portfolios is ₹7.68 as on Jul 20, 2026.

How has the Brilliant Portfolios performed historically in terms of returns?

The Brilliant Portfolios has shown returns of 4.91% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 10.09% over 3 months, 33.59% over 1 year, 11.91% across 3 years, and 8.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brilliant Portfolios?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brilliant Portfolios are 4.97 and 0.32 on Jul 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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