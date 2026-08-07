What is the share price of Brilliant Portfolios? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brilliant Portfolios is ₹10.26 as on .

What kind of stock is Brilliant Portfolios? The Brilliant Portfolios is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brilliant Portfolios? The market cap of Brilliant Portfolios is ₹3.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Brilliant Portfolios? Today’s highest and lowest price of Brilliant Portfolios are ₹10.26 and ₹10.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brilliant Portfolios? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brilliant Portfolios stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brilliant Portfolios is ₹10.26 and 52-week low of Brilliant Portfolios is ₹7.68 as on .

How has the Brilliant Portfolios performed historically in terms of returns? The Brilliant Portfolios has shown returns of 4.91% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 10.09% over 3 months, 33.59% over 1 year, 11.91% across 3 years, and 8.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brilliant Portfolios? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brilliant Portfolios are 4.97 and 0.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global