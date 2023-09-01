Follow Us

BRILLIANT PORTFOLIOS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.98 Closed
00
As on May 9, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Brilliant Portfolios Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.98₹6.98
₹6.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.65₹7.00
₹6.98
Open Price
₹6.98
Prev. Close
₹6.98
Volume
0

Brilliant Portfolios Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.98
  • R26.98
  • R36.98
  • Pivot
    6.98
  • S16.98
  • S26.98
  • S36.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.96.83
  • 106.556.73
  • 206.466.6
  • 506.346.56
  • 1005.860
  • 2002.930

Brilliant Portfolios Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0004.96-0.2920.340
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Brilliant Portfolios Ltd. Share Holdings

Brilliant Portfolios Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Brilliant Portfolios Ltd.

Brilliant Portfolios Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC057507 and registration number is 057507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Raghu Nandan Arora
    Director
  • Mrs. Sumitra Devi
    Director
  • Mr. Bhuvnesh Kumar Sharma
    Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Das
    Director
  • Mr. Rameshwar Dayal Sharma
    Director

FAQs on Brilliant Portfolios Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Brilliant Portfolios Ltd.?

The market cap of Brilliant Portfolios Ltd. is ₹2.17 Cr as on May 09, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Brilliant Portfolios Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Brilliant Portfolios Ltd. is 4.01 and PB ratio of Brilliant Portfolios Ltd. is 0.26 as on May 09, 2023.

What is the share price of Brilliant Portfolios Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brilliant Portfolios Ltd. is ₹6.98 as on May 09, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brilliant Portfolios Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brilliant Portfolios Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brilliant Portfolios Ltd. is ₹7.00 and 52-week low of Brilliant Portfolios Ltd. is ₹6.65 as on May 09, 2023.

