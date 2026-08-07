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Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

BRIJLAXMI LEASING & FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.94 Closed
-3.77₹ -0.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.94₹9.25
₹8.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.00₹17.69
₹8.94
Open Price
₹9.25
Prev. Close
₹9.29
Volume
414

Source: Dion Global

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance		-2.61-7.74-15.74-22.26-7.7427.6336.02
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance has declined 7.74% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.899.17
109.239.22
209.539.41
5010.039.88
10010.5510.35
2001110.56

Source: Dion Global

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 75.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTBrijlaxmi Leasing - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Oblig
Jul 06, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTBrijlaxmi Leasing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 29, 2026, 07:16 PM IST ISTBrijlaxmi Leasing - Financial Result 31.03.2026
May 31, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTBrijlaxmi Leasing - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Regarding Submission Of Disclosure
May 31, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTBrijlaxmi Leasing - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. 30Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993GJ1990PLC014183 and registration number is 014183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jaykishor Chaturvedi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Siddharth Chaturvedi
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Nupur Chaturvedi
    Director
  • Mr. Ankur Chaturvedi
    Director
  • Mr. Ravikiran Malik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Narula
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Sikka
    Independent Director

FAQs on Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance is ₹8.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance?

The Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance?

The market cap of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance is ₹5.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance are ₹9.25 and ₹8.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance is ₹17.69 and 52-week low of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance is ₹8.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance has shown returns of -3.77% over the past day, -7.74% for the past month, -15.74% over 3 months, -7.74% over 1 year, 27.63% across 3 years, and 36.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance are 8.74 and 0.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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