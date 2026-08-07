Here's the live share price of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance
|-2.61
|-7.74
|-15.74
|-22.26
|-7.74
|27.63
|36.02
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance has declined 7.74% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.89
|9.17
|10
|9.23
|9.22
|20
|9.53
|9.41
|50
|10.03
|9.88
|100
|10.55
|10.35
|200
|11
|10.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 75.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Brijlaxmi Leasing - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Oblig
|Jul 06, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Brijlaxmi Leasing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 29, 2026, 07:16 PM IST IST
|Brijlaxmi Leasing - Financial Result 31.03.2026
|May 31, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Brijlaxmi Leasing - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Regarding Submission Of Disclosure
|May 31, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|Brijlaxmi Leasing - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. 30Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993GJ1990PLC014183 and registration number is 014183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance is ₹8.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance is ₹5.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance are ₹9.25 and ₹8.94.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance is ₹17.69 and 52-week low of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance is ₹8.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance has shown returns of -3.77% over the past day, -7.74% for the past month, -15.74% over 3 months, -7.74% over 1 year, 27.63% across 3 years, and 36.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance are 8.74 and 0.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global