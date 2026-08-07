What is the share price of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance is ₹8.94 as on .

What kind of stock is Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance? The Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance? The market cap of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance is ₹5.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance are ₹9.25 and ₹8.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance is ₹17.69 and 52-week low of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance is ₹8.00 as on .

How has the Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance has shown returns of -3.77% over the past day, -7.74% for the past month, -15.74% over 3 months, -7.74% over 1 year, 27.63% across 3 years, and 36.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance are 8.74 and 0.84 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global