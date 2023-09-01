Follow Us

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. Share Price

BRIJLAXMI LEASING & FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.20 Closed
4.220.17
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.20₹4.23
₹4.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.23₹6.56
₹4.20
Open Price
₹4.23
Prev. Close
₹4.03
Volume
323

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.22
  • R24.24
  • R34.25
  • Pivot
    4.21
  • S14.19
  • S24.18
  • S34.16

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.184.06
  • 103.034.16
  • 203.14.23
  • 502.84.23
  • 1002.44.19
  • 2002.454

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.48-6.676.600.9633.33526.87110.00
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd.

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993GJ1990PLC014183 and registration number is 014183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jaykishor Chaturvedi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Siddharth Chaturvedi
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Nupur Chaturvedi
    Director
  • Mr. Ankur Chaturvedi
    Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Sikka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Narula
    Independent Director

FAQs on Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹2.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. is -102.44 and PB ratio of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. is 0.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹4.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹6.56 and 52-week low of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹2.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

