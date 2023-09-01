Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.48
|-6.67
|6.60
|0.96
|33.33
|526.87
|110.00
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993GJ1990PLC014183 and registration number is 014183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹2.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. is -102.44 and PB ratio of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. is 0.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹4.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹6.56 and 52-week low of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹2.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.