What is the share price of Brightcom Group? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brightcom Group is ₹9.33 as on .

What kind of stock is Brightcom Group? The Brightcom Group is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brightcom Group? The market cap of Brightcom Group is ₹1,883.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Brightcom Group? Today’s highest and lowest price of Brightcom Group are ₹9.39 and ₹9.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brightcom Group? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brightcom Group stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brightcom Group is ₹17.70 and 52-week low of Brightcom Group is ₹7.71 as on .

How has the Brightcom Group performed historically in terms of returns? The Brightcom Group has shown returns of 0.97% over the past day, -4.21% for the past month, -2.51% over 3 months, -39.06% over 1 year, -27.5% across 3 years, and -20.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brightcom Group? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brightcom Group are 1.96 and 0.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global