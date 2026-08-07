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Brightcom Group Share Price

NSE
BSE

BRIGHTCOM GROUP

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Brightcom Group along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.33 Closed
0.97₹ 0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Brightcom Group Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.20₹9.39
₹9.33
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.71₹17.70
₹9.33
Open Price
₹9.20
Prev. Close
₹9.24
Volume
4,56,952

Source: Dion Global

Brightcom Group Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Brightcom Group		-0.21-4.21-2.51-13.85-39.06-27.50-20.83
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Brightcom Group has declined 39.06% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Brightcom Group has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Brightcom Group Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Brightcom Group Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.349.39
109.49.41
209.529.52
5010.079.75
1009.7110
20010.6810.84

Source: Dion Global

Brightcom Group Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Brightcom Group remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 80.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Brightcom Group Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:12 PM IST ISTBrightcom Group - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation - Consideration Of First Quarter FY2026-27 Financial
Jul 22, 2026, 03:38 PM IST ISTBrightcom Group - Financial Results For March 31, 2026
Jul 22, 2026, 03:32 PM IST ISTBrightcom Group - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 19, 2026, 04:43 PM IST ISTBrightcom Group - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jun 08, 2026, 06:12 AM IST ISTBrightcom Group - Intimation Of Shareholder Confrence Call

Source: Dion Global

About Brightcom Group

Brightcom Group Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64203TG1999PLC030996 and registration number is 030996. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 432.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 403.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M Suresh Kumar Reddy
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Raghunath Allamsetty
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Deepika Daliya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pleo Ganesan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ali Akber Bakir Bhoy Mamuwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paladugu Venkata Subba Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shrikant Gehlot
    Independent Director

FAQs on Brightcom Group Share Price

What is the share price of Brightcom Group?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brightcom Group is ₹9.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Brightcom Group?

The Brightcom Group is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brightcom Group?

The market cap of Brightcom Group is ₹1,883.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Brightcom Group?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Brightcom Group are ₹9.39 and ₹9.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brightcom Group?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brightcom Group stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brightcom Group is ₹17.70 and 52-week low of Brightcom Group is ₹7.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Brightcom Group performed historically in terms of returns?

The Brightcom Group has shown returns of 0.97% over the past day, -4.21% for the past month, -2.51% over 3 months, -39.06% over 1 year, -27.5% across 3 years, and -20.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brightcom Group?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brightcom Group are 1.96 and 0.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Brightcom Group News

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