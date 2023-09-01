Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|7,25,129
|0.31
|1.82
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|4,70,512
|0.31
|1.18
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,98,061
|0.31
|0.75
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,68,299
|0.31
|0.42
|UTI Nifty 500 Value 50 Index Fund
|79,812
|0.44
|0.2
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|77,350
|0.31
|0.19
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|51,927
|0.03
|0.13
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|47,731
|0.31
|0.12
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|10,787
|0.31
|0.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|03 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Brightcom Group Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64203TG1999PLC030996 and registration number is 030996. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Information service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 366.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 403.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Brightcom Group Ltd. is ₹3,431.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Brightcom Group Ltd. is 2.5 and PB ratio of Brightcom Group Ltd. is 0.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brightcom Group Ltd. is ₹16.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brightcom Group Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brightcom Group Ltd. is ₹44.45 and 52-week low of Brightcom Group Ltd. is ₹9.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.