BRIGHTCOM GROUP LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹16.15 Closed
-5-0.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Brightcom Group Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.15₹16.15
₹16.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.35₹44.45
₹16.15
Open Price
₹16.15
Prev. Close
₹17.00
Volume
24,73,281

Brightcom Group Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.15
  • R216.15
  • R316.15
  • Pivot
    16.15
  • S116.15
  • S216.15
  • S316.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.7818.85
  • 1037.7320.54
  • 2036.5222.3
  • 5039.2323.66
  • 10042.3223.73
  • 20063.4326.88

Brightcom Group Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-22.54-38.59-17.60-28.70-62.53298.18785.42
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Brightcom Group Ltd. Share Holdings

Brightcom Group Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund7,25,1290.311.82
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund4,70,5120.311.18
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,98,0610.310.75
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,68,2990.310.42
UTI Nifty 500 Value 50 Index Fund79,8120.440.2
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF77,3500.310.19
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund51,9270.030.13
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund47,7310.310.12
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund10,7870.310.03

Brightcom Group Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
03 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Brightcom Group Ltd.

Brightcom Group Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64203TG1999PLC030996 and registration number is 030996. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Information service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 366.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 403.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M Suresh Kumar Reddy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kancharla
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Surabhi Sinha
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Dr. K Jayalakshmi Kumari
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Peshwa Acharya
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Nilendu Narayan Chakraborty
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Brightcom Group Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Brightcom Group Ltd.?

The market cap of Brightcom Group Ltd. is ₹3,431.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Brightcom Group Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Brightcom Group Ltd. is 2.5 and PB ratio of Brightcom Group Ltd. is 0.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Brightcom Group Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brightcom Group Ltd. is ₹16.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brightcom Group Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brightcom Group Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brightcom Group Ltd. is ₹44.45 and 52-week low of Brightcom Group Ltd. is ₹9.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

