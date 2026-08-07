Here's the live share price of Brightcom Group along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Brightcom Group
|-0.21
|-4.21
|-2.51
|-13.85
|-39.06
|-27.50
|-20.83
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Brightcom Group has declined 39.06% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Brightcom Group has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.34
|9.39
|10
|9.4
|9.41
|20
|9.52
|9.52
|50
|10.07
|9.75
|100
|9.71
|10
|200
|10.68
|10.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Brightcom Group remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 80.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:12 PM IST IST
|Brightcom Group - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation - Consideration Of First Quarter FY2026-27 Financial
|Jul 22, 2026, 03:38 PM IST IST
|Brightcom Group - Financial Results For March 31, 2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 03:32 PM IST IST
|Brightcom Group - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 19, 2026, 04:43 PM IST IST
|Brightcom Group - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jun 08, 2026, 06:12 AM IST IST
|Brightcom Group - Intimation Of Shareholder Confrence Call
Source: Dion Global
Brightcom Group Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64203TG1999PLC030996 and registration number is 030996. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 432.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 403.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brightcom Group is ₹9.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Brightcom Group is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Brightcom Group is ₹1,883.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Brightcom Group are ₹9.39 and ₹9.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brightcom Group stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brightcom Group is ₹17.70 and 52-week low of Brightcom Group is ₹7.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Brightcom Group has shown returns of 0.97% over the past day, -4.21% for the past month, -2.51% over 3 months, -39.06% over 1 year, -27.5% across 3 years, and -20.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brightcom Group are 1.96 and 0.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global