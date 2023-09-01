What is the Market Cap of Brightcom Group Ltd.? The market cap of Brightcom Group Ltd. is ₹3,431.49 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Brightcom Group Ltd.? P/E ratio of Brightcom Group Ltd. is 2.5 and PB ratio of Brightcom Group Ltd. is 0.49 as on .

What is the share price of Brightcom Group Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brightcom Group Ltd. is ₹16.15 as on .