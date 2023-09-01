Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-2.04
|0
|-31.91
|-10.22
|-43.47
|-89.83
|0.99
|2.15
|28.18
|47.12
|71.47
|342.64
|340.94
|28.84
|29.51
|65.37
|86.26
|125.44
|251.75
|65.87
|11.61
|29.53
|124.22
|197.62
|209.39
|645.93
|280.80
|2.21
|-6.50
|3.03
|18.48
|37.79
|198.19
|219.40
|11.35
|7.59
|31.03
|39.18
|21.84
|342.40
|109.76
|18.36
|26.03
|66.09
|103.67
|32.70
|259.54
|195.83
|-0.86
|22.57
|128.32
|280.11
|389.50
|1,711.05
|823.56
|6.05
|15.12
|65.90
|128.65
|142.21
|2,923.15
|1,291.35
|0.58
|4.86
|60.05
|115.61
|186.97
|1,135.61
|442.79
|4.82
|14.01
|26.98
|41.20
|15.49
|609.44
|490.35
|7.17
|15.13
|15.22
|5.43
|0.76
|-7.41
|347.06
|2.79
|-1.27
|47.46
|93.61
|68.92
|373.56
|103.56
|9.47
|12.03
|39.90
|67.70
|85.45
|158.49
|85.32
|-0.82
|-4.61
|12.88
|57.57
|43.42
|21.45
|21.45
|13.23
|40.76
|149.79
|220.04
|195.52
|463.95
|115.05
|-0.04
|-14.60
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|2.30
|-9.06
|-5.40
|10.85
|-22.13
|50.81
|50.81
|13.63
|16.08
|66.28
|108.81
|196.26
|928.26
|406.92
|-0.94
|-3.24
|40.32
|94.90
|135.75
|295.61
|358.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
|11 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|15 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bright Solar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2010PLC060377 and registration number is 060377. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bright Solar Ltd. is ₹11.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bright Solar Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Bright Solar Ltd. is 0.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bright Solar Ltd. is ₹4.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bright Solar Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bright Solar Ltd. is ₹10.00 and 52-week low of Bright Solar Ltd. is ₹4.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.