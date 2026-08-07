Here's the live share price of Bright Solar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bright Solar
|0
|-17.65
|-34.12
|-65.00
|-74.07
|-23.65
|-27.52
|Kirloskar Brothers
|1.69
|2.45
|7.92
|17.54
|-3.24
|29.70
|36.24
|KSB
|-8.37
|-15.35
|-12.40
|7.40
|-5.64
|14.87
|26.29
|Shakti Pumps (India)
|-0.79
|-13.37
|-13.29
|-20.73
|-40.76
|63.07
|33.68
|WPIL
|-6.01
|-8.57
|-0.68
|1.87
|1.87
|0.62
|0.37
|Oswal Pumps
|-0.93
|-23.14
|-24.51
|-13.96
|-57.99
|-19.51
|-12.21
|Roto Pumps
|0
|-6.77
|11.03
|9.42
|-19.07
|5.84
|12.43
|Latteys Industries
|2.30
|-0.68
|-6.20
|-7.18
|-4.04
|-15.73
|34.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bright Solar has declined 74.07% compared to peers like Kirloskar Brothers (-3.24%), KSB (-5.64%), Shakti Pumps (India) (-40.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Bright Solar has underperformed peers relative to Kirloskar Brothers (36.24%) and KSB (26.29%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.1
|3.1
|10
|3.5
|3.48
|20
|4.19
|4.25
|50
|6.13
|5.69
|100
|7.27
|6.7
|200
|7.95
|7.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bright Solar remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Bright Solar fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Bright Solar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2010PLC060377 and registration number is 060377. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bright Solar is ₹2.80 as on Feb 24, 2025.
The Bright Solar is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Bright Solar is ₹6.98 Cr as on Feb 24, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bright Solar are ₹2.85 and ₹2.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bright Solar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bright Solar is ₹11.80 and 52-week low of Bright Solar is ₹2.80 as on Feb 24, 2025.
The Bright Solar has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -17.65% for the past month, -34.12% over 3 months, -74.07% over 1 year, -23.65% across 3 years, and -27.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bright Solar are -80.00 and 0.24 on Feb 24, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global