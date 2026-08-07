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Bright Solar Share Price

NSE
BSE

BRIGHT SOLAR

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Bright Solar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.80 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Feb 24, 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bright Solar Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.80₹2.85
₹2.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.80₹11.80
₹2.80
Open Price
₹2.80
Prev. Close
₹2.80
Volume
81,000

Source: Dion Global

Bright Solar Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bright Solar		0-17.65-34.12-65.00-74.07-23.65-27.52
Kirloskar Brothers		1.692.457.9217.54-3.2429.7036.24
KSB		-8.37-15.35-12.407.40-5.6414.8726.29
Shakti Pumps (India)		-0.79-13.37-13.29-20.73-40.7663.0733.68
WPIL		-6.01-8.57-0.681.871.870.620.37
Oswal Pumps		-0.93-23.14-24.51-13.96-57.99-19.51-12.21
Roto Pumps		0-6.7711.039.42-19.075.8412.43
Latteys Industries		2.30-0.68-6.20-7.18-4.04-15.7334.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bright Solar has declined 74.07% compared to peers like Kirloskar Brothers (-3.24%), KSB (-5.64%), Shakti Pumps (India) (-40.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Bright Solar has underperformed peers relative to Kirloskar Brothers (36.24%) and KSB (26.29%).

Bright Solar Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bright Solar Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.13.1
103.53.48
204.194.25
506.135.69
1007.276.7
2007.957.14

Source: Dion Global

Bright Solar Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bright Solar remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bright Solar Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Bright Solar fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Bright Solar

Bright Solar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2010PLC060377 and registration number is 060377. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Piyushkumar Babubhai Thumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay Raj Singh
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jagrutiben Joshi
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Bright Solar Share Price

What is the share price of Bright Solar?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bright Solar is ₹2.80 as on Feb 24, 2025.

What kind of stock is Bright Solar?

The Bright Solar is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bright Solar?

The market cap of Bright Solar is ₹6.98 Cr as on Feb 24, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bright Solar?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bright Solar are ₹2.85 and ₹2.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bright Solar?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bright Solar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bright Solar is ₹11.80 and 52-week low of Bright Solar is ₹2.80 as on Feb 24, 2025.

How has the Bright Solar performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bright Solar has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -17.65% for the past month, -34.12% over 3 months, -74.07% over 1 year, -23.65% across 3 years, and -27.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bright Solar?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bright Solar are -80.00 and 0.24 on Feb 24, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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