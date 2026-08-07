What is the share price of Bright Solar? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bright Solar is ₹2.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Bright Solar? The Bright Solar is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bright Solar? The market cap of Bright Solar is ₹6.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bright Solar? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bright Solar are ₹2.85 and ₹2.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bright Solar? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bright Solar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bright Solar is ₹11.80 and 52-week low of Bright Solar is ₹2.80 as on .

How has the Bright Solar performed historically in terms of returns? The Bright Solar has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -17.65% for the past month, -34.12% over 3 months, -74.07% over 1 year, -23.65% across 3 years, and -27.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bright Solar? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bright Solar are -80.00 and 0.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global