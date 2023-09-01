Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bright Solar Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BRIGHT SOLAR LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | NSE
₹4.80 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bright Solar Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.70₹4.85
₹4.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.65₹10.00
₹4.80
Open Price
₹4.85
Prev. Close
₹4.80
Volume
1,62,000

Bright Solar Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.87
  • R24.93
  • R35.02
  • Pivot
    4.78
  • S14.72
  • S24.63
  • S34.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.054.81
  • 105.114.81
  • 205.084.83
  • 505.094.96
  • 1004.795.25
  • 2005.635.65

Bright Solar Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-2.040-31.91-10.22-43.47-89.83
0.992.1528.1847.1271.47342.64340.94
28.8429.5165.3786.26125.44251.7565.87
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.21-6.503.0318.4837.79198.19219.40
11.357.5931.0339.1821.84342.40109.76
18.3626.0366.09103.6732.70259.54195.83
-0.8622.57128.32280.11389.501,711.05823.56
6.0515.1265.90128.65142.212,923.151,291.35
0.584.8660.05115.61186.971,135.61442.79
4.8214.0126.9841.2015.49609.44490.35
7.1715.1315.225.430.76-7.41347.06
2.79-1.2747.4693.6168.92373.56103.56
9.4712.0339.9067.7085.45158.4985.32
-0.82-4.6112.8857.5743.4221.4521.45
13.2340.76149.79220.04195.52463.95115.05
-0.04-14.60-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86
2.30-9.06-5.4010.85-22.1350.8150.81
13.6316.0866.28108.81196.26928.26406.92
-0.94-3.2440.3294.90135.75295.61358.57

Bright Solar Ltd. Share Holdings

Bright Solar Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue
11 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
15 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bright Solar Ltd.

Bright Solar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2010PLC060377 and registration number is 060377. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Piyushkumar Babubhai Thumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay Raj Singh
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Jagrutiben Joshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Viren Rajeshkumar Makwana
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shivangi Gajjar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bright Solar Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bright Solar Ltd.?

The market cap of Bright Solar Ltd. is ₹11.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bright Solar Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bright Solar Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Bright Solar Ltd. is 0.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bright Solar Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bright Solar Ltd. is ₹4.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bright Solar Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bright Solar Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bright Solar Ltd. is ₹10.00 and 52-week low of Bright Solar Ltd. is ₹4.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data