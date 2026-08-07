Here's the live share price of Bright Brothers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bright Brothers
|8.4
|-1.51
|-11.14
|-9.72
|-26.84
|8.89
|6.34
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.6
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.4
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.4
|15.53
|50.1
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.8
|-11.3
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.7
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.3
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.3
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.8
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.8
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.6
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.7
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bright Brothers has declined 26.84% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Bright Brothers has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|226.24
|230.99
|10
|225.35
|228.9
|20
|226.9
|228.14
|50
|231.09
|230.25
|100
|230.02
|235.36
|200
|250.16
|250.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bright Brothers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Bright Brothers - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consol
|Jul 10, 2026, 03:48 PM IST IST
|Bright Brothers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 12, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Bright Brothers - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2025 And
|May 12, 2026, 08:10 PM IST IST
|Bright Brothers - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting (Audited Financial Results- St
|May 07, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Bright Brothers - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Considering And Approving The Audited Financial R
Source: Dion Global
Bright Brothers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH1946PLC005056 and registration number is 005056. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 350.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bright Brothers is ₹237.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bright Brothers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bright Brothers is ₹134.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bright Brothers are ₹248.90 and ₹234.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bright Brothers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bright Brothers is ₹393.00 and 52-week low of Bright Brothers is ₹183.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bright Brothers has shown returns of -2.88% over the past day, -1.51% for the past month, -11.14% over 3 months, -26.84% over 1 year, 8.89% across 3 years, and 6.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bright Brothers are 22.79 and 1.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global