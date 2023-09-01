What is the Market Cap of Bright Brothers Ltd.? The market cap of Bright Brothers Ltd. is ₹96.00 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bright Brothers Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bright Brothers Ltd. is -21.73 and PB ratio of Bright Brothers Ltd. is 1.32 as on .

What is the share price of Bright Brothers Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bright Brothers Ltd. is ₹169.00 as on .