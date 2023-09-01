Follow Us

Bright Brothers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BRIGHT BROTHERS LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹169.00 Closed
2.243.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bright Brothers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹166.00₹173.90
₹169.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹132.10₹195.00
₹169.00
Open Price
₹173.90
Prev. Close
₹165.30
Volume
2,057

Bright Brothers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1173.27
  • R2177.53
  • R3181.17
  • Pivot
    169.63
  • S1165.37
  • S2161.73
  • S3157.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5170.46167.11
  • 10174.84169.14
  • 20174.9170.74
  • 50172.01168.1
  • 100159.83164.17
  • 200161.52161.53

Bright Brothers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.32-5.5913.1614.73-0.62148.53101.07
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12

Bright Brothers Ltd. Share Holdings

Bright Brothers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bright Brothers Ltd.

Bright Brothers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH1946PLC005056 and registration number is 005056. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 230.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Bhojwani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Devika Bhojwani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. K Viswanath
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Dr. T S Sethurathnam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Karan Bhojwani
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Bright Brothers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bright Brothers Ltd.?

The market cap of Bright Brothers Ltd. is ₹96.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bright Brothers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bright Brothers Ltd. is -21.73 and PB ratio of Bright Brothers Ltd. is 1.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bright Brothers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bright Brothers Ltd. is ₹169.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bright Brothers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bright Brothers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bright Brothers Ltd. is ₹195.00 and 52-week low of Bright Brothers Ltd. is ₹132.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

