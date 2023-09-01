Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.32
|-5.59
|13.16
|14.73
|-0.62
|148.53
|101.07
|-1.96
|23.94
|58.30
|61.65
|124.32
|228.33
|273.25
|4.42
|25.59
|58.33
|99.23
|73.05
|124.13
|176.79
|4.24
|-10.30
|6.76
|33.78
|15.66
|92.95
|26.08
|-0.87
|-5.84
|0.39
|2.38
|2.82
|239.60
|205.86
|-2.35
|6.74
|20.16
|71.85
|69.19
|417.85
|178.55
|1.82
|6.80
|19.47
|14.73
|15.16
|108.66
|42.54
|-2.03
|13.99
|52.51
|166.69
|341.77
|456.83
|456.83
|2.88
|33.63
|34.44
|61.23
|-10.31
|204.22
|50.73
|2.62
|-6.99
|8.76
|17.41
|2.92
|370.73
|138.40
|1.69
|11.43
|28.63
|46.92
|51.42
|47.79
|-43.07
|3.80
|8.89
|36.49
|56.18
|7.63
|35.57
|-4.72
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|8.11
|-1.50
|-5.44
|83.57
|342.18
|589.90
|173.26
|2.66
|25.55
|51.65
|94.83
|203.45
|716.62
|716.62
|0.62
|-3.23
|-8.42
|30.43
|21.43
|239.15
|25.08
|5.61
|-5.61
|10.11
|26.07
|32.58
|61.89
|-56.18
|22.65
|39.42
|46.23
|80.98
|67.53
|882.34
|307.48
|23.63
|25.17
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|-2.17
|-0.92
|-3.35
|44.38
|296.48
|354.95
|75.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bright Brothers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH1946PLC005056 and registration number is 005056. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 230.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bright Brothers Ltd. is ₹96.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bright Brothers Ltd. is -21.73 and PB ratio of Bright Brothers Ltd. is 1.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bright Brothers Ltd. is ₹169.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bright Brothers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bright Brothers Ltd. is ₹195.00 and 52-week low of Bright Brothers Ltd. is ₹132.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.