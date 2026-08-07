What is the share price of Bright Brothers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bright Brothers is ₹237.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Bright Brothers? The Bright Brothers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bright Brothers? The market cap of Bright Brothers is ₹134.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bright Brothers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bright Brothers are ₹248.90 and ₹234.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bright Brothers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bright Brothers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bright Brothers is ₹393.00 and 52-week low of Bright Brothers is ₹183.90 as on .

How has the Bright Brothers performed historically in terms of returns? The Bright Brothers has shown returns of -2.88% over the past day, -1.51% for the past month, -11.14% over 3 months, -26.84% over 1 year, 8.89% across 3 years, and 6.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bright Brothers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bright Brothers are 22.79 and 1.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global