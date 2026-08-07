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Bright Brothers Share Price

NSE
BSE

BRIGHT BROTHERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Bright Brothers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹237.40 Closed
-2.88₹ -7.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bright Brothers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹234.15₹248.90
₹237.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹183.90₹393.00
₹237.40
Open Price
₹248.80
Prev. Close
₹244.45
Volume
1,174

Source: Dion Global

Bright Brothers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bright Brothers		8.4-1.51-11.14-9.72-26.848.896.34
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.6-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.47.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.415.5350.1
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.8-11.3-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.7-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.33.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.30.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.83.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.8-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.6-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.7-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bright Brothers has declined 26.84% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Bright Brothers has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Bright Brothers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bright Brothers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5226.24230.99
10225.35228.9
20226.9228.14
50231.09230.25
100230.02235.36
200250.16250.64

Source: Dion Global

Bright Brothers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bright Brothers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bright Brothers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTBright Brothers - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consol
Jul 10, 2026, 03:48 PM IST ISTBright Brothers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 12, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTBright Brothers - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2025 And
May 12, 2026, 08:10 PM IST ISTBright Brothers - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting (Audited Financial Results- St
May 07, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTBright Brothers - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Considering And Approving The Audited Financial R

Source: Dion Global

About Bright Brothers

Bright Brothers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH1946PLC005056 and registration number is 005056. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 350.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Bhojwani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Devika Bhojwani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Karan Bhojwani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. K Viswanath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Indru Advani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bright Brothers Share Price

What is the share price of Bright Brothers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bright Brothers is ₹237.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bright Brothers?

The Bright Brothers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bright Brothers?

The market cap of Bright Brothers is ₹134.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bright Brothers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bright Brothers are ₹248.90 and ₹234.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bright Brothers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bright Brothers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bright Brothers is ₹393.00 and 52-week low of Bright Brothers is ₹183.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bright Brothers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bright Brothers has shown returns of -2.88% over the past day, -1.51% for the past month, -11.14% over 3 months, -26.84% over 1 year, 8.89% across 3 years, and 6.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bright Brothers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bright Brothers are 22.79 and 1.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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