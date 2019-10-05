Brigade enterprises rating: Buy; Company is primed for robust growth

Leverage levels, leasing trajectory for annuity assets and sale of stake in hospitality arm to govern showing; ‘Buy’ retained
We attended the investor meet organised by Brigade Enterprises (BEL) and also visited a few of the company’s major projects. Key takeaways are: strong project pipeline of ~10msf (~6msf launches in FY19) with focus on affordable & mid-income housing (93% of upcoming launch area); robust office/ retail asset portfolio with FY22 exit rentals (BEL’s share) estimated at ~Rs 5.3 bn (~Rs 3 bn currently); and burgeoning hospitality portfolio, expected to touch ~1,800 keys over the next couple of years (~1,200 currently). We believe the company’s ability to manage leverage levels, leasing trajectory for under-construction assets and value unlocking in the hospitality arm will be key stock catalysts. Maintain Buy with a target price of Rs 252.
Set for robust growth
BEL’s realty segment’s sales have been on a roll with 80% plus y-o-y growth in FY19; Q1FY20 sales were the highest-ever for the company. The company seems set to maintain this momentum with ~10msf of upcoming projects in the next four quarters (~6msf launches in FY19). Its sharpening focus on affordable and mid-income housing is evident from the fact that this segment comprises ~93% of upcoming launch area (compared to 86% in unsold inventory).
Steady ramp-up in annuity portfolio
The company’s lease business is steadily ramping up with its share of exit rentals likely to touch ~Rs 5.3 bn by FY22e
(~Rs 3 bn currently). Leasing momentum is strong with management expecting to lease out its two marquee assets—the 3.2-msf Brigade Tech Gardens and the 2-msf WTC Chennai—over the next three-four quarters. BEL’s hospitality portfolio, currently at ~1,200 keys, will touch ~1,800 keys over the next couple of years. Management is in talks with various entities for a minority stake sale in the hospitality arm, which will lead to value unlocking and provide growth capital.
Outlook and valuation: Strong growth potential; maintain Buy
As highlighted in our comprehensive sector report, “Real Estate — The Charge of the Consolidating Brigade”, RERA-driven consolidation and the ongoing liquidity crisis are enhancing growth opportunities for organised players such as BEL. We believe timely launch of planned projects, further ramp-up in sales momentum, leasing trajectory of annuity assets and fund-raising exercise in the hospitality arm will determine the stock’s trajectory. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with a target price of Rs 252.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.