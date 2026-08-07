Here's the live share price of Bridge Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bridge Securities
|-34.09
|-44.55
|-37.53
|-20.45
|-14.17
|140.96
|22.64
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bridge Securities has declined 14.17% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Bridge Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.22
|16.07
|10
|15.13
|15.9
|20
|16.3
|15.89
|50
|15.36
|15.61
|100
|14.99
|15.03
|200
|13.94
|14.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bridge Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:10 PM IST IST
|Bridge Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 29, 2026, 04:23 PM IST IST
|Bridge Securities - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
|May 01, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Bridge Securities - Non-Applicability Of Large Corporate Clause
|Apr 17, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Bridge Securities - Integrated Filing (Financial) For The Quarter And Year Ended On31St March, 2026
|Apr 17, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Bridge Securities - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
Bridge Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1994PLC023772 and registration number is 023772. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bridge Securities is ₹9.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bridge Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bridge Securities is ₹37.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bridge Securities are ₹9.57 and ₹9.57.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bridge Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bridge Securities is ₹20.90 and 52-week low of Bridge Securities is ₹10.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bridge Securities has shown returns of -19.98% over the past day, -44.55% for the past month, -37.53% over 3 months, -14.17% over 1 year, 140.96% across 3 years, and 22.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bridge Securities are 24.00 and 5.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global