Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bridge Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1994PLC023772 and registration number is 023772. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bridge Securities Ltd. is ₹3.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bridge Securities Ltd. is -6.29 and PB ratio of Bridge Securities Ltd. is 8.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bridge Securities Ltd. is ₹10.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bridge Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bridge Securities Ltd. is ₹13.79 and 52-week low of Bridge Securities Ltd. is ₹5.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.