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Bridge Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

BRIDGE SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Bridge Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.57 Closed
-19.98₹ -2.39
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bridge Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.57₹9.57
₹9.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.10₹20.90
₹9.57
Open Price
₹9.57
Prev. Close
₹11.96
Volume
4,52,268

Source: Dion Global

Bridge Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bridge Securities		-34.09-44.55-37.53-20.45-14.17140.9622.64
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bridge Securities has declined 14.17% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Bridge Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Bridge Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bridge Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.2216.07
1015.1315.9
2016.315.89
5015.3615.61
10014.9915.03
20013.9414.02

Source: Dion Global

Bridge Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bridge Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bridge Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 08:10 PM IST ISTBridge Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 29, 2026, 04:23 PM IST ISTBridge Securities - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
May 01, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTBridge Securities - Non-Applicability Of Large Corporate Clause
Apr 17, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTBridge Securities - Integrated Filing (Financial) For The Quarter And Year Ended On31St March, 2026
Apr 17, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTBridge Securities - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Bridge Securities

Bridge Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1994PLC023772 and registration number is 023772. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harshad Amrutlal Panchal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Shrichand Bachani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashvinkumar Babulal Thakkar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Urvi Rajnikant Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bridge Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Bridge Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bridge Securities is ₹9.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bridge Securities?

The Bridge Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bridge Securities?

The market cap of Bridge Securities is ₹37.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bridge Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bridge Securities are ₹9.57 and ₹9.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bridge Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bridge Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bridge Securities is ₹20.90 and 52-week low of Bridge Securities is ₹10.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bridge Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bridge Securities has shown returns of -19.98% over the past day, -44.55% for the past month, -37.53% over 3 months, -14.17% over 1 year, 140.96% across 3 years, and 22.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bridge Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bridge Securities are 24.00 and 5.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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