What is the share price of Bridge Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bridge Securities is ₹9.57 as on .

What kind of stock is Bridge Securities? The Bridge Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bridge Securities? The market cap of Bridge Securities is ₹37.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bridge Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bridge Securities are ₹9.57 and ₹9.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bridge Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bridge Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bridge Securities is ₹20.90 and 52-week low of Bridge Securities is ₹10.10 as on .

How has the Bridge Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Bridge Securities has shown returns of -19.98% over the past day, -44.55% for the past month, -37.53% over 3 months, -14.17% over 1 year, 140.96% across 3 years, and 22.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bridge Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bridge Securities are 24.00 and 5.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global