BRIDGE SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.30 Closed
4.570.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bridge Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.36₹10.30
₹10.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.15₹13.79
₹10.30
Open Price
₹9.90
Prev. Close
₹9.85
Volume
4,511

Bridge Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.61
  • R210.93
  • R311.55
  • Pivot
    9.99
  • S19.67
  • S29.05
  • S38.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.1210.72
  • 108.2810.95
  • 208.4610.32
  • 509.148.88
  • 1009.618.13
  • 20012.618.52

Bridge Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-13.6652.3755.1245.073.41101.96-1.90
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Bridge Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Bridge Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bridge Securities Ltd.

Bridge Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1994PLC023772 and registration number is 023772. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pragnesh R Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal P Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dashrathbhai P Thakkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant P Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jayshreeben H Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bridge Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bridge Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Bridge Securities Ltd. is ₹3.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bridge Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bridge Securities Ltd. is -6.29 and PB ratio of Bridge Securities Ltd. is 8.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bridge Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bridge Securities Ltd. is ₹10.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bridge Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bridge Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bridge Securities Ltd. is ₹13.79 and 52-week low of Bridge Securities Ltd. is ₹5.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

