Here's the live share price of Brawn Biotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Brawn Biotech
|-8.77
|-11.49
|-6.1
|-0.93
|2.28
|-1.9
|-1.82
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.1
|34.86
|34.5
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.3
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.4
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.1
|-4.05
|10.6
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.9
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.8
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.4
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.1
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.1
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.2
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.7
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.9
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Brawn Biotech has gained 2.28% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Brawn Biotech has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.63
|21.56
|10
|22.44
|21.73
|20
|21.75
|21.66
|50
|21.03
|21.27
|100
|20.62
|20.97
|200
|20.84
|20.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Brawn Biotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.35%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Brawn Biotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of, Inter Alia, The Un-Audited Financial Results Of T
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Brawn Biotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Brawn Biotech - Intimation Regarding Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9)
|May 29, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Brawn Biotech - Results- Financial Results For Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 29, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Brawn Biotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held On 29Th May 2026, And Submissions
Source: Dion Global
Brawn Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1985PLC022468 and registration number is 022468. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brawn Biotech is ₹19.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Brawn Biotech is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Brawn Biotech is ₹5.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Brawn Biotech are ₹20.01 and ₹19.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brawn Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brawn Biotech is ₹24.37 and 52-week low of Brawn Biotech is ₹16.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Brawn Biotech has shown returns of -3.8% over the past day, -11.49% for the past month, -6.1% over 3 months, 2.28% over 1 year, -1.9% across 3 years, and -1.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brawn Biotech are 6.14 and 1.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global