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Brawn Biotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

BRAWN BIOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Brawn Biotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.25 Closed
-3.80₹ -0.76
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Brawn Biotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.25₹20.01
₹19.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.66₹24.37
₹19.25
Open Price
₹20.01
Prev. Close
₹20.01
Volume
13

Source: Dion Global

Brawn Biotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Brawn Biotech		-8.77-11.49-6.1-0.932.28-1.9-1.82
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.134.8634.528.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.36.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.413.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.1-4.0510.611.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.391517.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.9-0.380.94-1.815.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.41.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.1
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.19.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.24.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.7-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.912.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Brawn Biotech has gained 2.28% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Brawn Biotech has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Brawn Biotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Brawn Biotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.6321.56
1022.4421.73
2021.7521.66
5021.0321.27
10020.6220.97
20020.8420.63

Source: Dion Global

Brawn Biotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Brawn Biotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.35%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Brawn Biotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTBrawn Biotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of, Inter Alia, The Un-Audited Financial Results Of T
Jul 08, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTBrawn Biotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTBrawn Biotech - Intimation Regarding Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9)
May 29, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTBrawn Biotech - Results- Financial Results For Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 29, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTBrawn Biotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held On 29Th May 2026, And Submissions

Source: Dion Global

About Brawn Biotech

Brawn Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1985PLC022468 and registration number is 022468. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Brij Raj Gupta
    Director
  • Mrs. Brij Bala Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Mayank Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Jha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Brawn Biotech Share Price

What is the share price of Brawn Biotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brawn Biotech is ₹19.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Brawn Biotech?

The Brawn Biotech is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brawn Biotech?

The market cap of Brawn Biotech is ₹5.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Brawn Biotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Brawn Biotech are ₹20.01 and ₹19.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brawn Biotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brawn Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brawn Biotech is ₹24.37 and 52-week low of Brawn Biotech is ₹16.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Brawn Biotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Brawn Biotech has shown returns of -3.8% over the past day, -11.49% for the past month, -6.1% over 3 months, 2.28% over 1 year, -1.9% across 3 years, and -1.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brawn Biotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brawn Biotech are 6.14 and 1.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Brawn Biotech News

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