What is the share price of Brawn Biotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brawn Biotech is ₹19.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Brawn Biotech? The Brawn Biotech is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brawn Biotech? The market cap of Brawn Biotech is ₹5.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Brawn Biotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Brawn Biotech are ₹20.01 and ₹19.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brawn Biotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brawn Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brawn Biotech is ₹24.37 and 52-week low of Brawn Biotech is ₹16.66 as on .

How has the Brawn Biotech performed historically in terms of returns? The Brawn Biotech has shown returns of -3.8% over the past day, -11.49% for the past month, -6.1% over 3 months, 2.28% over 1 year, -1.9% across 3 years, and -1.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brawn Biotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brawn Biotech are 6.14 and 1.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global