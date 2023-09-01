What is the Market Cap of Brawn Biotech Ltd.? The market cap of Brawn Biotech Ltd. is ₹7.05 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Brawn Biotech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Brawn Biotech Ltd. is -6.02 and PB ratio of Brawn Biotech Ltd. is 1.12 as on .

What is the share price of Brawn Biotech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brawn Biotech Ltd. is ₹23.50 as on .