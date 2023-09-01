Follow Us

Brawn Biotech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BRAWN BIOTECH LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹23.50 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Brawn Biotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.50₹24.84
₹23.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.36₹24.84
₹23.50
Open Price
₹24.83
Prev. Close
₹23.50
Volume
0

Brawn Biotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.39
  • R225.29
  • R325.73
  • Pivot
    23.95
  • S123.05
  • S222.61
  • S321.71

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.1322.95
  • 1018.9822.19
  • 2019.0421.02
  • 5018.8519.13
  • 10017.4118.28
  • 20018.5218.15

Brawn Biotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.4624.5456.6715.0325.07-7.66-51.75
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Brawn Biotech Ltd. Share Holdings

Brawn Biotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Brawn Biotech Ltd.

Brawn Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1985PLC022468 and registration number is 022468. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Brij Raj Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Brij Bala Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Subhash Chander
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kanta Takkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Brawn Biotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Brawn Biotech Ltd.?

The market cap of Brawn Biotech Ltd. is ₹7.05 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Brawn Biotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Brawn Biotech Ltd. is -6.02 and PB ratio of Brawn Biotech Ltd. is 1.12 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Brawn Biotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brawn Biotech Ltd. is ₹23.50 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brawn Biotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brawn Biotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brawn Biotech Ltd. is ₹24.84 and 52-week low of Brawn Biotech Ltd. is ₹14.36 as on Aug 30, 2023.

