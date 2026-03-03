Facebook Pixel Code
Brandman Retail Share Price

NSE
BSE

BRANDMAN RETAIL

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of Brandman Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹157.35 Closed
-7.30₹ -12.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:57 PM IST
Brandman Retail Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹148.15₹165.00
₹157.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹148.15₹243.80
₹157.35
Open Price
₹165.00
Prev. Close
₹169.75
Volume
2,38,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Brandman Retail has declined 3.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.11%.

Brandman Retail’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Brandman Retail Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Brandman Retail		-26.35-18.11-18.11-18.11-18.11-6.44-3.92
Metro Brands		-2.31-1.47-7.66-13.14-11.838.0215.57
Bata India		-3.70-11.23-21.27-33.80-37.83-18.19-12.79
Relaxo Footwears		-6.49-13.45-18.74-33.91-21.06-24.57-17.02
Campus Activewear		-4.80-7.44-9.07-7.18-1.61-14.86-7.98
Redtape		-6.85-7.10-9.98-14.05-14.03-1.96-1.18
Sreeleathers		-0.18-7.56-11.46-15.21-8.134.156.66
Liberty Shoes		-4.66-9.75-20.43-31.58-19.122.639.79
Khadim India		-12.33-27.19-41.01-49.70-54.93-15.42-7.46
KSR Footwear		6.0812.5818.92-3.22-3.22-1.09-0.65

Over the last one year, Brandman Retail has declined 18.11% compared to peers like Metro Brands (-11.83%), Bata India (-37.83%), Relaxo Footwears (-21.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Brandman Retail has underperformed peers relative to Metro Brands (15.57%) and Bata India (-12.79%).

Brandman Retail Financials

Brandman Retail Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5212.64193.58
10218.16202.91
20128.780
5051.510
10025.750
20012.880

Brandman Retail Share Holding Pattern

About Brandman Retail

Brandman Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52399DL2021PLC383350 and registration number is 383350. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Footwears. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 135.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Malhotra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Kavya Malhotra
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Kashika Malhotra
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Neha Shukla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Philippe Pierre Dubois
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Paul Jonathan Silvertown
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Brandman Retail Share Price

What is the share price of Brandman Retail?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brandman Retail is ₹157.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Brandman Retail?

The Brandman Retail is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brandman Retail?

The market cap of Brandman Retail is ₹290.42 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Brandman Retail?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Brandman Retail are ₹165.00 and ₹148.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brandman Retail?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brandman Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brandman Retail is ₹243.80 and 52-week low of Brandman Retail is ₹148.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Brandman Retail performed historically in terms of returns?

The Brandman Retail has shown returns of -7.3% over the past day, -18.11% for the past month, -18.11% over 3 months, -18.11% over 1 year, -6.44% across 3 years, and -3.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brandman Retail?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brandman Retail are 0.00 and 4.46 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Brandman Retail News

