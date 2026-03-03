Here's the live share price of Brandman Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Brandman Retail has declined 3.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.11%.
Brandman Retail’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Brandman Retail
|-26.35
|-18.11
|-18.11
|-18.11
|-18.11
|-6.44
|-3.92
|Metro Brands
|-2.31
|-1.47
|-7.66
|-13.14
|-11.83
|8.02
|15.57
|Bata India
|-3.70
|-11.23
|-21.27
|-33.80
|-37.83
|-18.19
|-12.79
|Relaxo Footwears
|-6.49
|-13.45
|-18.74
|-33.91
|-21.06
|-24.57
|-17.02
|Campus Activewear
|-4.80
|-7.44
|-9.07
|-7.18
|-1.61
|-14.86
|-7.98
|Redtape
|-6.85
|-7.10
|-9.98
|-14.05
|-14.03
|-1.96
|-1.18
|Sreeleathers
|-0.18
|-7.56
|-11.46
|-15.21
|-8.13
|4.15
|6.66
|Liberty Shoes
|-4.66
|-9.75
|-20.43
|-31.58
|-19.12
|2.63
|9.79
|Khadim India
|-12.33
|-27.19
|-41.01
|-49.70
|-54.93
|-15.42
|-7.46
|KSR Footwear
|6.08
|12.58
|18.92
|-3.22
|-3.22
|-1.09
|-0.65
Over the last one year, Brandman Retail has declined 18.11% compared to peers like Metro Brands (-11.83%), Bata India (-37.83%), Relaxo Footwears (-21.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Brandman Retail has underperformed peers relative to Metro Brands (15.57%) and Bata India (-12.79%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|212.64
|193.58
|10
|218.16
|202.91
|20
|128.78
|0
|50
|51.51
|0
|100
|25.75
|0
|200
|12.88
|0
Brandman Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52399DL2021PLC383350 and registration number is 383350. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Footwears. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 135.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brandman Retail is ₹157.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Brandman Retail is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Brandman Retail is ₹290.42 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Brandman Retail are ₹165.00 and ₹148.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brandman Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brandman Retail is ₹243.80 and 52-week low of Brandman Retail is ₹148.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Brandman Retail has shown returns of -7.3% over the past day, -18.11% for the past month, -18.11% over 3 months, -18.11% over 1 year, -6.44% across 3 years, and -3.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brandman Retail are 0.00 and 4.46 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.