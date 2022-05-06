Brand Concepts, CWD among 53 stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 20 scrips at 52-week lows

The key benchmark indices continued to reel under selling pressure on Friday, tracking weakness in global markets. The BSE Sensex fell over 1,000 points to 54,668, while the NSE Nifty 50 shed 316 points to 16,366. The broader markets were seen trading with deeper cuts. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were down around 2.3% each as against the 1.5% loss on the benchmark. Sectorally, the BSE Metal index slumped 4 per cent. The IT and Realty indices tanked 2.5% each. The Auto, Bankex, Healthcare and Consumer Durables indices were down 2-3% each. The mega LIC IPO has been subscribed 1.12 times so far with policyholders and employeed driving the demand.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Aviva Industries, Brand Concepts, CWD, De Nora India, India Card Clothing Co, Industrial Investment Trust, Mehta Housing Finance, Panorama Studios International, Rajnish Wellness, SEL Manufacturing, SAI Capital, Shish Industries, Starteck Finance, Universal Starch-Chem Allied, Yashraj Containeurs were among the stocks at hit 52-week high BSE. Meanwhile, 3M India, AAVAS Financiers, Aarti Surfactants, Axtel Industries, Dilip Buildcon, Brandbucket Media & Technology, Exxaro Tiles, Future Lifestyle Fashions were among the scrips at 52-week lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

A total of 12 securities hit 52-week high on the National Stock Exchange, while 94 scrips touched new lows. Agro Phos India, De Nora India, Edelweiss Mutual Fund – BHARAT Bond ETF, Industrial Investment Trust, Indian Card Clothing Company, Kanani Industries, Kritika Wires and Vaxtex Cotfab were among the stocks that hit 52-week high NSE. On the flip side, Ahlada Engineers, Asian Energy Services, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, CARE Ratings, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, HDFC Asset Management Company, Hindustan Copper, Medplus Health Services, Nazara Technologies were among the scrips at 52-week lows.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

Tech Mahindra, ITC, Powergrid, NTPC were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, while Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India were the top losers. In the Nifty pack, Hero Motocorp, Tech Mahindra, ITC, Powergrid, NTPC were the top gainers, while UPL, Hindalco, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Divis Lab were the laggards.