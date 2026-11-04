Here's the live share price of Brahm Virat Industries Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Virat Industries
|9.27
|27.73
|23.89
|-17.62
|-33.67
|27.29
|45.81
|Dollar Industries
|-3.91
|-10.58
|-7.88
|-20.98
|-31.05
|-16.38
|-12.15
|Rupa & Company
|0.50
|-6.65
|-26.49
|-21.44
|-37.87
|-21.62
|-23.51
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|2.18
|2.22
|-18.79
|-1.67
|22.17
|-2.27
|-14.70
|ATVO Enterprises
|9.22
|-16.71
|-0.93
|22.61
|96.44
|142.28
|88.35
|Suditi Industries
|7.59
|-12.42
|-28.99
|-45.38
|-7.53
|52.16
|22.90
|Nutricircle
|0
|0
|-5.26
|-18.98
|39.01
|10.52
|29.99
|Alan Scott Enterprises
|-1.62
|-5.79
|-2.54
|35.55
|2.01
|74.07
|41.64
|T T
|3.12
|-15.49
|2.01
|-15.28
|-30.53
|-11.09
|-4.41
|Bhandari Hosiery Exports
|-5.11
|-5.80
|-9.72
|-15.31
|-35.51
|-18.96
|-0.45
|Addi Industries
|0.45
|3.07
|-7.59
|-26.88
|-41.47
|14.81
|36.04
|Pioneer Embroideries
|1.37
|-11.44
|-28.10
|-31.66
|-48.31
|-29.21
|-19.55
|Tusaldah
|-3.63
|-40.39
|-25.65
|-28.29
|-40.50
|32.17
|53.00
|York Exports
|18.15
|16.94
|17.96
|20.52
|15.43
|17.59
|13.00
|Super Fine Knitters
|4.76
|39.83
|129.49
|129.49
|75.35
|4.40
|19.57
|K-Lifestyle & Industries
|0
|0
|0
|-20.83
|-24.00
|-9.93
|0
|New Light Industries
|0
|8.27
|-10.00
|-7.69
|-21.74
|-2.55
|-17.92
|SRU Steels
|-2.11
|-0.71
|-10.32
|-9.15
|-75.70
|-47.53
|-33.91
|Amit International
|0
|8.91
|33.60
|3.77
|-15.38
|2.22
|0.62
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Virat Industries has declined 33.67% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-31.05%), Rupa & Company (-37.87%), Nahar Spinning Mills (22.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Virat Industries has outperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-12.15%) and Rupa & Company (-23.51%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|403.59
|412.57
|10
|399.02
|405.96
|20
|390.88
|399.76
|50
|402.04
|395.08
|100
|383.36
|400.13
|200
|411.65
|421.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Brahm Virat Industries Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Oct 29, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|Virat Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Hal
|Oct 09, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Virat Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 08.10.2026.
|Oct 07, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Virat Industries - Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Oct 06, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|Virat Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Oct 03, 2026, 06:37 PM IST IST
|Virat Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Virat Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1990PLC014514 and registration number is 014514. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted apparel including hosiery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brahm Virat Industries Corporation is ₹433.00 as on Nov 03, 2026.
The Brahm Virat Industries Corporation is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Brahm Virat Industries Corporation is ₹628.86 Cr as on Nov 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Brahm Virat Industries Corporation are ₹434.00 and ₹411.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brahm Virat Industries Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brahm Virat Industries Corporation is ₹654.95 and 52-week low of Brahm Virat Industries Corporation is ₹293.15 as on Nov 03, 2026.
The Brahm Virat Industries Corporation has shown returns of 0.23% over the past day, 27.73% for the past month, 23.89% over 3 months, -33.67% over 1 year, 27.29% across 3 years, and 45.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brahm Virat Industries Corporation are 101.64 and 4.73 on Nov 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global