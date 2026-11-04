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Brahm Virat Industries Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

BRAHM VIRAT INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Brahm Virat Industries Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹433.00 Closed
0.23₹ 1.00
As on Nov 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Brahm Virat Industries Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹411.50₹434.00
₹433.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹293.15₹654.95
₹433.00
Open Price
₹420.30
Prev. Close
₹432.00
Volume
471

Source: Dion Global

Brahm Virat Industries Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Virat Industries		9.2727.7323.89-17.62-33.6727.2945.81
Dollar Industries		-3.91-10.58-7.88-20.98-31.05-16.38-12.15
Rupa & Company		0.50-6.65-26.49-21.44-37.87-21.62-23.51
Nahar Spinning Mills		2.182.22-18.79-1.6722.17-2.27-14.70
ATVO Enterprises		9.22-16.71-0.9322.6196.44142.2888.35
Suditi Industries		7.59-12.42-28.99-45.38-7.5352.1622.90
Nutricircle		00-5.26-18.9839.0110.5229.99
Alan Scott Enterprises		-1.62-5.79-2.5435.552.0174.0741.64
T T		3.12-15.492.01-15.28-30.53-11.09-4.41
Bhandari Hosiery Exports		-5.11-5.80-9.72-15.31-35.51-18.96-0.45
Addi Industries		0.453.07-7.59-26.88-41.4714.8136.04
Pioneer Embroideries		1.37-11.44-28.10-31.66-48.31-29.21-19.55
Tusaldah		-3.63-40.39-25.65-28.29-40.5032.1753.00
York Exports		18.1516.9417.9620.5215.4317.5913.00
Super Fine Knitters		4.7639.83129.49129.4975.354.4019.57
K-Lifestyle & Industries		000-20.83-24.00-9.930
New Light Industries		08.27-10.00-7.69-21.74-2.55-17.92
SRU Steels		-2.11-0.71-10.32-9.15-75.70-47.53-33.91
Amit International		08.9133.603.77-15.382.220.62

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Virat Industries has declined 33.67% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-31.05%), Rupa & Company (-37.87%), Nahar Spinning Mills (22.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Virat Industries has outperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-12.15%) and Rupa & Company (-23.51%).

Brahm Virat Industries Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Brahm Virat Industries Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5403.59412.57
10399.02405.96
20390.88399.76
50402.04395.08
100383.36400.13
200411.65421.31

Source: Dion Global

Brahm Virat Industries Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Brahm Virat Industries Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Brahm Virat Industries Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Oct 29, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTVirat Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Hal
Oct 09, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTVirat Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 08.10.2026.
Oct 07, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTVirat Industries - Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Oct 06, 2026, 08:00 PM IST ISTVirat Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Oct 03, 2026, 06:37 PM IST ISTVirat Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Brahm Virat Industries Corporation

Virat Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1990PLC014514 and registration number is 014514. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted apparel including hosiery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Adi F Madan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhavook Tripathi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Namrata Dudaney
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Madhav Sane
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Supriya Anil Shete
    Director
  • Mr. Vilas Sheshagiri Potdar
    Director
  • Ms. Neha Govind Tikam
    Director

FAQs on Brahm Virat Industries Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Brahm Virat Industries Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brahm Virat Industries Corporation is ₹433.00 as on Nov 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Brahm Virat Industries Corporation?

The Brahm Virat Industries Corporation is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brahm Virat Industries Corporation?

The market cap of Brahm Virat Industries Corporation is ₹628.86 Cr as on Nov 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Brahm Virat Industries Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Brahm Virat Industries Corporation are ₹434.00 and ₹411.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brahm Virat Industries Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brahm Virat Industries Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brahm Virat Industries Corporation is ₹654.95 and 52-week low of Brahm Virat Industries Corporation is ₹293.15 as on Nov 03, 2026.

How has the Brahm Virat Industries Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Brahm Virat Industries Corporation has shown returns of 0.23% over the past day, 27.73% for the past month, 23.89% over 3 months, -33.67% over 1 year, 27.29% across 3 years, and 45.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brahm Virat Industries Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brahm Virat Industries Corporation are 101.64 and 4.73 on Nov 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Brahm Virat Industries Corporation News

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