Here's the live share price of Brace Port Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Brace Port Logistics has declined 15.20% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -21.08%.
Brace Port Logistics’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Brace Port Logistics
|-7.89
|-16.67
|-16.67
|-4.89
|-19.86
|-24.02
|-15.20
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.24
|-9.26
|-5.43
|-12.72
|-4.76
|-0.35
|0.70
|Delhivery
|-2.03
|-3.46
|6.46
|-10.48
|68.68
|7.86
|-4.42
|Aegis Logistics
|-3.10
|-3.30
|-11.89
|-3.40
|-11.12
|22.53
|15.77
|BlackBuck
|-5.07
|-8.35
|-13.89
|-2.84
|40.14
|30.10
|17.10
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.67
|8.56
|9.65
|9.65
|9.65
|3.12
|1.86
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-2.78
|12.48
|5.36
|-16.32
|-18.46
|-17.55
|-10.93
|VRL Logistics
|-3.90
|-2.59
|0.94
|-0.11
|22.46
|-0.29
|16.63
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.49
|10.44
|25.89
|24.96
|78.78
|6.44
|-1.82
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.91
|8.93
|3.35
|-3.73
|76.69
|0.53
|0.32
|Gateway Distriparks
|-4.25
|-5.59
|-0.66
|-12.35
|-3.71
|-2.88
|-4.72
|TCI Express
|-4.75
|-3.29
|-9.97
|-27.58
|-23.22
|-30.65
|-10.60
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.63
|-9.21
|-9.16
|-24.94
|-6.57
|18.77
|16.16
|Western Carriers (India)
|-3.64
|-4.26
|-8.90
|-15.00
|27.74
|-11.86
|-7.29
|JITF Infralogistics
|-6.18
|36.41
|20.75
|11.86
|-1.05
|57.40
|108.98
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.62
|-38.55
|-74.92
|-73.20
|-55.70
|-25.01
|Tejas Cargo India
|-5.72
|-2.78
|0.52
|-6.67
|66.67
|18.56
|10.76
|Snowman Logistics
|-1.32
|0.73
|-5.94
|-29.16
|-13.71
|4.42
|-5.60
|Shree Vasu Logistics
|-0.72
|-13.13
|-20.61
|-29.43
|40.28
|62.48
|51.55
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.16
|-12.45
|-19.86
|-23.91
|-18.73
|12.92
|12.39
Over the last one year, Brace Port Logistics has declined 19.86% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Brace Port Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|77.72
|77.73
|10
|79.15
|78.88
|20
|80.98
|80.52
|50
|84.39
|82.47
|100
|82.26
|82.98
|200
|82.7
|86.63
In the latest quarter, Brace Port Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.52%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Brace Port Logistics fact sheet for more information
Brace Port Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63030DL2020PLC372878 and registration number is 372878. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brace Port Logistics is ₹70.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Brace Port Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Brace Port Logistics is ₹79.11 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Brace Port Logistics are ₹74.00 and ₹70.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brace Port Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brace Port Logistics is ₹111.00 and 52-week low of Brace Port Logistics is ₹70.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Brace Port Logistics has shown returns of -6.67% over the past day, -12.5% for the past month, -13.31% over 3 months, -21.08% over 1 year, -24.02% across 3 years, and -15.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brace Port Logistics are 0.00 and 1.89 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.