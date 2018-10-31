Brace for more volatility in stock market ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election, says Morgan Stanley’s Ridham Desai

According to a recent report by UBS, investors have priced in a Modi victory in 2019.

Even as we continue to witness heightened volatility in the stock market due to a confluence of domestic and global factors, Morgan Stanley’s Ridham Desai says that investors must brace for more volatility in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections 2019. “The markets are not going to be at all calm about elections. They are going to be all over the place,” Morgan Stanley’s Head of India Equity Research and India Equity Strategist Ridham Desai said at an event to mark Morgan Stanley’s 25th anniversary in India. According to Ridham Desai, the stock market has not yet factored in the outcome of the general elections in 2019.

“The market has still not priced in the election’s outcome. I feel it will start doing that in the first week of December…market participants believe the state elections results would give them some perspective about the general election results,” he noted. According to Ridham Desai, the upcoming state elections in December will be important to decide the market sentiment. “We will know what the market has started believing about 2019 (election outcome), whether it’s going to be a single-party government, or it’s going to be a coalition government…” Ridham Desai noted.

According to a recent report by UBS, investors have priced in a Modi victory in 2019. “Our discussions with investors suggests that most presume Modi will win the 2019 national election. We would remind investors to keep an eye out for opposition alliances, given the role of arithmetic vis-à-vis narrative in the context of the Indian electoral system,” UBS said in the report.