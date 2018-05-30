Money tripled in 5 years! Rs 21 dividend in FY18; buy this large-cap OMC share to earn 40%

Photo for representational purposes only. (Image: Reuters)

In the area of stock market investing, one should stay more focused on mitigating possibilities of risk as compared to maximising gains but should keep looking for golden eggs which not only increase gaining chances but also reduces the extent of overall risk. As far as the Indian stock markets are concerned, the headline indices Sensex and Nifty have surged 10-12% in the last one year with blue-chip shares such as Titan Company, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HUL, TCS, RIL and Kotak Mahindra Bank returning 30-100%.

We take a look at a large-cap OMC (Oil Marketing Company) share that has just posted a 45% gain in the Q4 net profit and the company had declared a dividend of Rs 7 per equity share. According to a domestic brokerage firm, this stock can earn 40% return on invested money.

Shares of Mumbai-headquartered BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd) on Tuesday reported a 45% rise in the standalone net profit to Rs 2,673.64 crore for the January-March period for the fiscal year 2018. Shares of BPCL have more than tripled the money in the last five years and has distributed dividends every year without fail since 2007. The stock of BPCL had risen 222% to Rs 405.35 from a share price level of Rs 125.62 as at 31 May 2013 on NSE. While considering the fourth-quarter results, BPCL recommended a final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for FY18 which is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 14 which was declared in February 2018.