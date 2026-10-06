Morgan Stanley expects the earnings environment for Indian fuel retailers to remain supportive as refining margins improve, fuel prices recover and global product inventories stay tight. The global investment bank sees a three-year runway for the refining upcycle and says Indian refiners are in a favourable position as new capacity coming on stream is weighted towards diesel and jet fuel.

Morgan Stanley’s latest India Energy update, titled Tracking Margins, says integrated margins should remain positive despite cooking gas-related losses, while stronger marketing margins and resilient fuel demand provide additional support. The brokerage prefers Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum, with its industry coverage also including Indian Oil.

Morgan Stanley sees refining margins holding above historical levels

Indian fuel retailers have continued to outperform the local market despite several energy shocks over the past five years, according to Morgan Stanley. The brokerage attributed the recent performance to greater confidence around earnings delivery, returns and the value of refining assets.

Morgan Stanley report stated that, “Indian fuel retailers continue to outperform despite multiple energy shocks over the past five years. Their outperformance versus the local market over the last year reflects growing investor confidence in earnings delivery, returns, and the strategic value of refining assets.”

The brokerage expects integrated margins to remain positive even after accounting for cooking gas-related losses in September 2026. It also noted that Dubai crude remains below EBITDA breakeven levels of around $90 a barrel, while private fuel retailers have raised prices.

Morgan Stanley said, “We expect integrated margins to remain positive this quarter even after factoring in cooking gas-related losses in Sept-26. Current margin trends continue to improve, with Dubai crude remaining below EBITDA breakeven levels at around $90/bbl. Private fuel retailers raised fuel prices by 4-5% last week and we have seen a rise in prices across CNG, natural gas and even commercial LPG.”

Tight global fuel inventories add to the support

The supply-demand backdrop is also working in favour of refiners. Morgan Stanley said global fuel inventories remain close to 2022 lows, while limited additions to refining capacity and resilient demand should keep margins above historical mid-cycle levels.

The brokerage expects Indian refiners to benefit from this environment as the country adds significant refining capacity at a time when diesel and jet fuel remain among the tighter parts of the global product slate.

“Global fuel inventories remain near 2022 lows, while limited capacity additions and resilient demand should keep refining margins above historical mid-cycle levels,” the Morgan Stanley analysts said.

Indian refiners enter a favourable capacity cycle

Morgan Stanley sees Indian refiners as unusual among global peers because the country is adding significant refining capacity during 2026-27.

The new capacity is also expected to be weighted towards diesel and jet fuel, which the brokerage describes as the tightest segments of the barrel. This gives Indian refiners an opportunity to benefit from both higher capacity and a supportive product mix.

The brokerage said, “Indian refiners are among the few globally adding significant refining capacity in 2026-27, with nearly half of incremental output skewed toward diesel and jet fuel, the tightest segments of the barrel. We see a three-year runway for the refining upcycle, with Indian refiners also benefiting from flexibility, and higher conversion yields.”

Morgan Stanley’s view is therefore not limited to near-term marketing margins. Its thesis combines stronger refining economics with capacity additions, product flexibility and higher conversion yields.

BPCL, HPCL emerge as Morgan Stanley’s preferred oil stocks

Morgan Stanley explicitly said it prefers Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and Bharat Petroleum within the Indian fuel-retailing space.

Its industry coverage also includes Indian Oil. The brokerage uses separate sum-of-the-parts valuation frameworks for the three companies, assigning different enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiples to refining, fuel marketing, pipelines, petrochemicals and other businesses.

Oil stock Morgan Stanley view Key factors in the brokerage’s assessment Bharat Petroleum ‘Overweight’ Refining and fuel marketing, Bina upgrade, Mozambique asset Hindustan Petroleum ‘Overweight’ Marketing margins, benchmark refining margins, OSP discounts Indian Oil ‘Overweight’ Refining, marketing, pipeline and petrochemical businesses

The ratings table in Morgan Stanley’s report shows ‘Overweight’ coverage for Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil.

Bharat Petroleum gets support from refining and marketing

For Bharat Petroleum, Morgan Stanley values the refining and fuel-marketing businesses using 2028 estimated EBITDA multiples of 7 times each. The brokerage said these multiples are in line with global peers and are appropriate given the company’s commodity exposure, EBITDA and margin outlook, debt quality and capital expenditure.

The brokerage also applies a 25% discount to the market value of Bharat Petroleum’s listed investments because of market volatility risks.

Among the factors that could strengthen the case, Morgan Stanley lists market-share gains in fuel retailing, faster completion of the Bina upgrade project and progress in the Mozambique asset.

The risks include government control of fuel prices if crude prices rise sharply, a significant loss of market share in key fuels and delays in Bina and city gas projects that could lead to cost overruns.

Morgan Stanley’s valuation framework for Hindustan Petroleum uses a 6-times estimated 2028 EBITDA multiple for refining and a 5.6-times multiple for marketing. The Rajasthan Refinery is valued at 6 times estimated 2028 EBITDA, while stakes in MRPL and HMEL are also valued at 6 times estimated 2028 EBITDA.

HPCL could benefit from stronger marketing margins

The brokerage sees several potential positives for HPCL, including an upward trend in marketing margins, better benchmark refining margins and stronger-than-expected OSP discounts.

The downside risks identified by Morgan Stanley include government control of fuel prices if crude prices rise further, market-share losses and delays in commissioning upgraded refining capacity.

Indian Oil offers broader integrated earnings mix

For Indian Oil, Morgan Stanley uses a sum-of-the-parts approach covering refining, marketing, pipelines, petrochemicals, listed investments and exploration and production assets.

The brokerage assigns a 6-times estimated 2028 EBITDA multiple to refining, 5 times to marketing, 6 times to pipelines and 5 times to petrochemicals. Listed investments are valued at a 40% discount to current market prices, while exploration and production assets are valued using discounted cash flow methodology.

Morgan Stanley’s framework gives Indian Oil exposure to several parts of the energy value chain, although the brokerage also identifies government control over fuel prices, a potential government stake sale and delays in refinery expansion as risks.

Marketing margins are beginning to recover

The second chart in the report shows diesel and petrol marketing margins beginning to improve in line with oil prices. Morgan Stanley’s assessment comes after a period when fuel retailers faced pressure from elevated input costs and controlled retail pricing.

The report also notes that private fuel retailers raised fuel prices by 4-5% during the week covered by the update. This provides another source of support for marketing economics alongside the improvement in refining margins.

For state-owned fuel retailers, the combination of better marketing margins and stronger refining economics could provide a more supportive earnings environment if crude and product prices remain within the brokerage’s expected range.

What could keep the oil stock upcycle going

Morgan Stanley’s central argument rests on a combination of improving margins, tight global inventories and a favourable refining capacity cycle in India. The brokerage expects the refining upcycle to run for about three years, while the addition of diesel and jet-fuel capacity could give Indian refiners exposure to product segments where global supply remains relatively constrained.

The brokerage’s preference for HPCL and BPCL also suggests that it sees company-specific opportunities alongside the broader refining recovery. For BPCL, the Bina upgrade and Mozambique asset provide additional potential drivers, while HPCL has exposure to improving marketing and benchmark refining margins.

Morgan Stanley believes that earnings outlook for Indian fuel retailers is becoming more supportive as both refining and marketing economics improve. If global inventories remain tight and demand holds up, the margin recovery could extend beyond a single quarter.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.