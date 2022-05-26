BPCL, Grasim Industries among 223 stocks to hit 52-week low on BSE, 45 scrips at fresh highs

Indian benchmark indices reversed early morning gains on Thursday on the back of weakness in index heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL), Bajaj twins, Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever (HUL). The S&P BSE Sensex was down 200 points or 0.38% to near 53,535 while the Nifty 50 index gave up 16,000. The overall mood remained sensitive ahead of the monthly F&O expiry. While the BSE Sensex was up 300 points at 53,450, the NSE Nifty 50 was testing the 15,900-level. In the broader markets, BSE MidCap fell 0.9% while the SmallCap index shed 1.5%. In the primary market, Aether Industries IPO was subscribed 66 per cent as of 11:30 an on the final day of the offer period. The retail quota was subscribed 75%. A total of 233 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE, while 45 scrips hit 52-week highs.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Abhinav Capital Services, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, Bheema Cements, Galactico Corporate Services, GM Polyplast, Jet Airways, Mehta Housing Finance, Shish Industries were among the stocks that hit 52-week on BSE. Meanewhile, Akzo Nobel India, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Amber Enterprises India, Astral, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Berger Paints, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), CMS Info Systems, Can Fin Homes, Divi’s Lab, Future Retail, Gillette India, Godrej Properties, Grasim Industries, IDBI Bank, JSW Steel, Dr Lal PathLabs, Route Mobile, SAIL, Sapphire Foods, Tata Communications, TeamLease Services, Venky’s, Whirlpool of Inda, Zensar Tech were among the scrips at new lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

Only nine securities hit 52-week highs on NSE intraday, while 220 scrips were at lows. Jet Airways, Kohinoor Foods, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, Medico Remedies, Shanti Overseas (India), Standard Industries were among the securities that hit 52-week high. Meanwhile, AGS Transact Technologies, Asian Energy Services, Bajaj Consumer Care, Balaji Telefilms, BPCL, Crompton Greaves, Edelweiss Financial Services, Exide Industries, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Godrej Industries, HPCL, IDBI Bank, ICICI Securities, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, JM Financial, LIC, Metropolis Healthcare, NBCC, Orient Cement, Rain Industries, Rategain Travel, Steel Authority of India, Tata Metaliks, Venus Pipes & Tubes were among the stocks at 52-week lows.

Nifty, Sensex top gainers, losers

Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Wipro, Ultratech Cement, TCS, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy’s, Powergrid were the top Sensex gainers, while Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries (RIL), L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, HUL, Sun Pharma, M&M were the top losers. In the Nifty pack, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Hindalco were the top gainers, while UPL, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Ports, Divi’s Lab, Asian Paints were the laggards.