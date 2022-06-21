BPCL, Future Consumer, JK Cement among 143 BSE stocks to hit 52-week lows; 27 scrips at new highs

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading more than 1.5 per cent higher on Tuesday, on the back of positive global cues. So far in the day, the 30-share index S&P BSE Sensex hit a day’s high of 52,402, while NSE Nifty 50 touched 15,603.95. No stock on S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh 52-week high or low on Tuesday, despite a rally in equity benchmarks.

On the BSE Sensex, just 27 stocks hit new 52-week highs. These include Akshar Spintex, Baroda Rayon Corporation, Integra Essentia, Gallops Enterprise, Gala Global Products, Kohinoor Foods, Seven Hill Industries, and Trans Financial Resources, among others. On the flip side, 143 stocks fell to their respective 52-week lows on S&P BSE Sensex. The marquee names were Aditya Birla Money, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Dhani Services, Dharani Sugars & Chemicals, Future Consumer, JK Cement, Jubilant Pharmova, Reliance Communications, Reliance Capital, Sadbhav Engineering, Alankit, Anjani Foods, Atul Auto, Auro Laboratories, among others.

On the National Stock Exchange, 6 stocks hit new 52-week highs, while 109 scrips fell to fresh 52-week lows. The stocks that hit 52-week highs include Axita Cotton, Kohinoor Foods, and Priti International, among others. On the contrary, Alok Industries, Anjani Portland Cement, Astron Paper & Board Mill, CSB Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kalyani Investment Company, KNR Constructions, Muthoot Capital Services, The New India Assurance Company, Sagar Cements, and V-Mart Retail, among others, hit new 52-week lows on NSE.

In the noon deals on Tuesday, BSE Sensex was ruling 852 points or 1.7 per cent higher at 52,449, while NSE Nifty 50 jumped 258 points or 1.7 per cent to trade at 15,609.