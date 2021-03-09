  • MORE MARKET STATS

Stocks in focus: BPCL, Coal India, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Tata Motors, Wipro, PSP Projects

By: |
March 9, 2021 8:37 AM

Nifty futures were trading 89 points or 0.59 per cent up at 15,071 on Singaporean Exchange in early trade on Tuesday.

bpcl, wipro, stocks in focusAccording to a technical analyst, markets may fall further until indices cross 15280/51540 levels.

Nifty futures were trading 89 points or 0.59 per cent up at 15,071 on Singaporean Exchange in early trade on Tuesday, indicating a gap-up opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50. In the previous session, NSE’s Nifty failed to hold the 15,000 mark on closing. According to a technical analyst, markets may fall further until indices cross 15280/51540 levels. “On Tuesday, Nifty/Sensex would find the support between 14860/14890 (50150/50200) levels, however, on the dismissal of 14860/50150, indices could fall to 14730/50000 or 14650/49500 levels,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities. Today, the focus should be on oil and gas-related stocks.

Stocks in focus today:

Related News

BPCL: On Monday, a sub-committee of the board of directors of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has approved the sale of BPCL equity shares which are held by the BPCL Trust for Investment in shares through accelerated book built offering of equity shares on the screen based trading platform of the stock exchanges. The total number of equity shares being offered is upto 15.89 crore equity shares held by the above trust.

Coal India Ltd: CIL will invest an additional Rs 47,300 crore to produce 193 million tonne per annum (MTPA) above its sanctioned capacity of producing 303.5 MTPA from 24 existing projects. While a chunk of the investment earmarked will go in expanding the existing 24 projects, there will be fresh investments made in 8 new projects.

SBI Cards: SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) on Monday said it was planning to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The company has called a meeting of the board of directors on March 12 to consider and approve raising of funds, which will be raised in one or more tranches over a period of time, it said.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors on Monday said its shareholders have approved hiving off its passenger vehicles business into a separate entity. On March 5, the shareholders of the company voted to consider and approve the transfer of the passenger vehicles business unit to TML Business Analytics Services Ltd as a going concern on a slump sale basis for a lump sum consideration.

Wipro: Wipro announced that Appirio, a Wipro company, is helping National Grid transform its business with an omnichannel customer experience by unifying its engagement with 68 million customers across two continents. This global hybrid integration platform was recognized both for its positive business impact and for being among the first implementations of Runtime fabric for MuleSoft in the US.

PSP Projects Ltd: The company informed that it has received a Letter of Acceptances (LOA) amounting to Rs 1491.34 crore for the construction of medical colleges and hospitals at multiple locations at Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, the company has secured new work orders worth Rs 25.58 crore for residential and institutional projects from various clients in Gujarat.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

BPCLStocks in focusTata Motors sharesWipro
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Stocks in focus BPCL Coal India SBI Cards and Payment Services Tata Motors Wipro PSP Projects
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Buy’ on Concor; additional upside is privatisation
2Analyst Corner: Maintain ‘buy’ on Coal India with target price of Rs 185
3Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; Easy Trip Planners IPO oversubscribed on Day 1