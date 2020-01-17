Bourses can launch options in goods under commodity derivatives: Sebi

Sebi in its product design and risk management framework for option in goods has said that only goods shall be eligible as underlying for these options which are already being traded as futures contracts or are proposing to launch such futures contracts.

In a move that will integrate the commodities spot market with the derivatives segment, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday allowed stock exchanges to launch ‘option in goods’ for their commodity derivatives segment. According to market participants, exchanges can now settle options with underlying goods as earlier it was done only through commodity futures.

Exchanges willing to start trading in options with goods underlying shall take prior approval of Sebi for launching such contracts. Underlying goods are notified under Securities Contracts Act, 1956. Earlier, options in commodities market were settled at the futures price on expiry, while now it can be settled through delivery also.

Market players say this move will further strengthen the commodity derivatives market and option will reduce the risk for the hedgers.

“For the first time Indian commodity derivatives market will witness both European as well as American options, where as in securities market options are restricted to European style only,” said Sanjit Prasad, MD and CEO, ICEX.

Sebi in its product design and risk management framework for option in goods has said that only goods shall be eligible as underlying for these options which are already being traded as futures contracts or are proposing to launch such futures contracts. Exchanges shall have flexibility to decide upon the expiry date of options contracts.

Narinder Wadhwa, President, Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI) said, “It will play a major role in stimulating agricultural marketing and enable farmer-friendly options products.”